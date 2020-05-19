Versie 3.62 van EMDB is uitgekomen. EMDB, wat staat voor Eric's Movie Database, is een gratis programma waarmee een filmcollectie kan worden beheerd. Hoewel de download slechts 4,7MB groot is, beschikt het programma over uitgebreide functionaliteit. Zo kan relevante informatie van onlinedatabases als IMDb, MovieMeter, TMDb en TheTVDB worden opgehaald, kan worden bijgehouden welke films uitgeleend zijn en kunnen films die op de harde schijf staan direct vanuit het programma gestart worden. EMDB kan worden gebruikt in diverse talen, waaronder in het Nederlands. Sinds versie 3.60 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Release 3.62 User Unterface: Added title / year to the poster view.

Hotfix: Added "Not Now" Button to postpone a hotfix.

MediaInfo: Fixed some more (rare) undetected audio streams.

TV Series: Main duration now shows number of episodes + total duration (only for new or updated entries).

User Interface: When entering a title to manually to add a movie sometimes a '0' was added before the title.

Add from Hard Disk: EMDB selected the first entry from the IMDb query results matching the year in the file name even if there were more matches.

Add from Hard Disk: Fixed removing keywords and from search string.

Downloads: Update the Basic Elegant Icon set (thanks to Domenico Cosentino).

Translations: Updated the Simplified Chinese, German, Spanish, Italian and Dutch translations. Release 3.61 System: Added Hotfix feature to deploy small fixes without having to release a new version.

User Interface: Fixed crash when opening the Search screen.

Translations: Updated the Simplified Chinese, German and Dutch translations.