Versie 0.110 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons Forum. De aankondiging voor deze uitgave is hieronder te vinden.

Do you know how excited I am for bringing you Home Assistant Core 0.110?

Would you believe me, if I told you I’ve been upgrading my personal Home Assistant production instance to the latest development version almost every day?

Well, better believe it, it is how I started my day for the last 3 weeks. It felt like opening new presents and enjoying amazing improvements every day.

Today, we are shipping it all to you, as one big package.

This is definitely one of the bigger releases of Home Assistant on all levels. Speed improvements to both the frontend and backend, lots of usability improvements, 12! new awesome integrations and an insane amount of major updates to existing ones.

In Home Assistant Core 0.109, we made the frontend lighter and faster, this release takes it a step further.

The way icons are loaded is updated. With the ever-growing Material Icons set, it was necessary to update the way we handle icons to make sure our application continues performing.

The Material Icons are now split in chunks, so the frontend does not have to load all the icons if you just need one; besides that, we no longer store the icons in the DOM but in a database.

This saves a lot of memory and thus makes the Home Assistant frontend even more leaner and faster!

Honestly, it is not just icons… A lot is optimized to make the frontend faster this release. It is now snappier than ever!

@timmo001 added the possibility to search your integrations, so you can find what you are looking for quickly.

We also grouped the entries by integration now, this means we no longer show multiple cards for the same integration, but show a list of the names if there are multiple entries.

If you click the entry, it will show that entry in the card. This makes it easier to keep an overview of all your integrations.

Oh! We’ve also made the icons and logos available for custom integrations!

This release features the new OpenZwave integration. It has been in testing as a custom integration by the community since last December and is now ready for a wider audience.

It is still early days for this integration, though; not all platforms and devices are supported yet and the setup process has prerequisites that raise the accessibility bar. See our documentation for the current requirements and instructions.

If you want to give it a shot, you should be comfortable with setting up custom add-ons and MQTT. There is no migration from the current Z-Wave integration yet, this is still to come.

The plan is to add more platforms in the future, making it super simple to set up the integration. Stay tuned.

There is currently no plan to deprecate the existing Z-Wave integration. But the hope is that the new integration, in the future, will offer a simpler, more stable and more feature-rich experience than the current Z-Wave integration.

Thanks go out to the community that has been testing the custom integration and provided very valuable data to allow us to catch bugs and support more devices. A special thanks to @cgarwood and @marcelveldt who have been pioneering building the integration.

An often reported issue/request feature is to allow any discovered item to be ignored. Most integrations supported that already, but some didn’t.

As of 0.110, we have a new development rule requiring an integration to support ignoring discovered items; and for 0.110, we have upgraded all integrations that didn’t support it yet!

Result: Any discovered item, can be ignored.

Thanks to @zsarnett we got a beautiful new calendar panel!

It shows you all items of the calendars you select in a month, week or day view. There is also a calendar card for Lovelace in the making.

We got a lot of feedback about the updated weather card of the last release, we listened to feedback and added some features. You can now theme the colors of the new icons, and you can even completely replace them with another image.

You can also set the attribute you want to show as the secondary information.

Check the documentation for more information.

There are many cases where an integration needs the URL/link to your Home Assistant instance. For example, to set up a webhook, communicate audio files or camera streams to an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device.

We used to have a base_url setting to deal with those cases, but that wasn’t always sufficient. Some integrations require specific requirements for that setting, which could lead to conflicting or impossible settings.

It often resulted in broken TTS, streaming issues for camera’s or issues with casting. This release addresses this issue by introducing two new settings in Configuration -> General.

If you want to set those via YAML, homeassistant: main configuration has now a external_url and internal_url setting.

These settings allow you to override the URLs Home Assistant uses when communicating on your internal network versus the outside world. Please note, that these are overrides. By default, Home Assistant will try to figure this out on its own.

If you have a Home Assistant Cloud subscription, integrations can now also leverage that. This will reduce the amount of, often complex, configuration needed.

After upgrading to 0.110, you can delete base_url from your configuration as Home Assistant will automatically migrate that setting for you on upgrade.

When an automation triggers, one can use conditions to check if the set actions of an automation should be run. Conditions, however, always take the positive approach: If “something” equals or is “this”.

As of this release, the conditions now have support for specifying if a condition (or set of conditions) should “not” match. This can be helpful for devices or entities that have multiple states, but you actually only want to ensure it is not just that one state.

This feature has been added to the automation editor, but is also available for writing automations in YAML:

# Example automation alias: Turn kitchen lights off when alarm is armed. trigger: - platform: state entity_id: alarm_control_panel.home_alarm condition: - condition: not conditions: - condition: state entity_id: alarm_control_panel.home_alarm state: disarmed action: - service: light.turn_off entity_id: light.kitchen

YAML

@bdraco has been busy improving HomeKit support for Home Assistant in 0.109, but it seems like that didn’t stop him even a tiny bit. This release @xdissent and @stickpin jumped on the HomeKit bandwagon as well!

HomeKit can now be configured and set up from the Home Assistant frontend, and even allows you to set up multiple instances! This allows one to bypass the maximum amount of devices a single HomeKit gateway supports by adding multiple. Using multiple, will also allow you to bypass the 1 TV per bridge limit on HomeKit.

Ready for this? Home Assistant Core 0.110 now has camera support for HomeKit!

And if that wasn’t enough already, the HomeKit integration now sends out more information as HomeKit accessory information. So besides the entity id, which was already present, you can also see which integration (and its name) provided the accessory in HomeKit.

The ONVIF integration did get lots of love from @hunterjm! ONVIF Profile S conformant camera’s, can now be set up via the UI!

And that is not all… It now leverages more features of the ONVIF protocol: pull point subscriptions. This means that events from ONVIF will now show up in Home Assistant as well. So, if your ONVIF compatible camera supports things like motion, object or sound detection, those will be available now!

Have you seen the new supervisor UI? @ludeeus did a great job redoing it’s UI! It now uses the same tabs as the configuration panel. The add-on page is split into multiple tabs, the add-on store is cleaned up and you can view all logs in the system tab now (requires advanced mode).

Some add-ons are now also marked “advanced” and are only visible when you’ve enabled advanced mode on your user profile.

It took a while, as many adjustments had to be made. This is the first release supporting Python 3.8 !

! Quite a few optimizations to make Home Assistant go faster. One of the major changes is that Home Assistant will now set up all configured integration instances in parallel during startup. Some startup speed reported improvements from 82 seconds before this change and 28 seconds after this change. That is a huge improvement!

The info page in the development tools now shows more information about your set up. Including the name for your installation method. It will tell you if you run Home Assistant, Home Assistant Supervised or Home Assistant Core.

@MartinHjelmare added a new detection method for integrations that potentially harm Home Assistant during runtime. We can now detect if an integration tries to close Home Assistant’s (shared) HTTP client. If this happens, it will be prevented and write an error message to your log, similar to how the I/O detection does it (released in 0.109).

The ISY994 got a major upgrade! While it has quite a few breaking changes, it is now available via the UI and many bug are squashed. Thanks @shbatm!

The following integrations are now available via the Home Assistant UI: