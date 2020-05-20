Versie 3.2.4 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:
What’s New
The following vulnerabilities have been fixed:
- The Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.12.8. They previously shipped with Qt 5.12.6.
- The Windows installers now ship with Npcap 0.9991 They previously shipped with Npcap 0.9989
The following bugs have been fixed:
- wnpa-sec-2020-08 The NFS dissector could crash. Bug 16476.
Updated Protocol Support
- SDP dissector does not parse sprop-parameter-sets field. Bug 16322.
- PVS-Studio analyser long list of issues. Bug 16335.
- Can’t have duplicate personal and global profile names. Bug 16423.
- pcapng file dissector incorrectly computes nanoseconds from timestamps because it assumes the resolution is in nanoseconds. Bug 16440.
- Read of uninitialized memory in detect_camins_file. Bug 16458.
- Read of uninitialized memory in lanalyzer_read_trace_record. Bug 16459.
- capture -> options -> select interface -> (choose) -> SEGV. Bug 16489.
- SOMEIP: SOME/IP dissector ignores the length field configuration of structs. Bug 16490.
- Packet List Pane doesn’t consume the entire pane. Bug 16491.
- Range parameter on numeric parameter in extcap plugin doesn’t work. Bug 16510.
- Export Packet Dissections not working on Windows (Wireshark 3.2.x). Bug 16516.
- capinfos "Capture duration" output is truncated if there are more than 11 digits of seconds and fractions of a second. Bug 16519.
- MIME Files Format/pcapng: Simple Packet Block parsed incorrectly. Bug 16526.
- SOMEIP: SOME/IP-SD unique id is not unique for eventgroup types (BUG). Bug 16549.
- Buildbot crash output: fuzz-2020-05-13-12195.pcap. Bug 16564.
New and Updated Capture File Support
- AoE
- APRS
- ASN.1 BER
- DIS
- DTLS
- FTP
- GSM SMS
- H.264
- IMAP
- Infiniband
- ISObus VT
- Kafka
- LSD
- MAC LTE
- NAS 5GS
- NFS
- ONC RPC
- OSC
- pcapng
- PDCP LTE
- RADIUS
- RLC LTE
- RTSP
- SDP
- SIP
- Snort
- SOMEIP
- STUN
- TLS
- UMTS FP
- Camins
- Catapult DCT 2000
- Lanalyzer
- MPEG
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
Wireshark 3.2.4 voor Windows (32bit)
Wireshark 3.2.4 voor Windows (64bit)
Wireshark 3.2.4 voor PortableApps
Wireshark 3.2.4 voor macOS 10.12 en hoger (64bit)
Wireshark 3.2.4 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD