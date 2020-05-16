Adguard Home versie 0.102.0 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Waar die laatste bedoeld is om op een Raspberry Pi te draaien werkt Adguard Home op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD. Verder is Adguard Home ook in staat tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De release notes voor versie 0.102.0 zien er als volgt uit:

Finally, it's time for the next AdGuard Home release! This time we brought you some really cool features, stay with me to learn what's that all about.

Now that sounds cool! In reality, of course, that's a combination of features aimed at increasing your connection speed. They won't magically make your already fast Internet even faster, but will help immensely those who suffer from slower connection (for example, we heard such complaints from our Chinese users).

First of all, there's a new option called Fastest IP address. You can enable it in the DNS settings. You probably have a vague idea of what it does, but how exactly does it work? Here's how:

AdGuard Home simultaneously sends your DNS query to all configured DNS servers. Avoid using too many or too slow resolvers! It gets all IP addresses from all responses and checks which one is the fastest of all. It keeps only the fastest one in the DNS response.

Overall, this would make DNS queries slightly slower, but since it chooses the fastest IP address, it may improve the internet speed.

You can now override the time-to-live values and use a larger one if necessary. This way you can reduce the overall number of DNS queries that are actually sent to remote DNS servers.

At this moment it cannot be configured via the web interface. If you want to use it, you gotta get your hands dirty. Edit AdGuardHome.yaml to change cache_ttl_min or cache_ttl_max . You can learn more about the configuration file here.

Thanks a lot to @adworacz who basically implemented this feature.

You can configure AdGuard Home to use a proxy server for internal web requests (updating blocklists, for instance). In order to do this, set http_proxy in AdGuardHome.yaml (e.g. http://user:password@server:port/ ). Supports http , https , and socks5 scheme.

Other changes

Upgrade to Go v1.14: #1540

Add the ability to resolve hostnames from /etc/hosts - like hosts files: #1478

PTR/rDNS Support: #1562

"Blocked domains" in the DNS access settings should accept wildcards: #1469

Fix memory allocations on enabling/disabling large filter lists: #1463

Non-standard path for certificates on Entware: #1311

Receive specified signal just reload config/hosts not stop : #1302

Add setting to remove client IP addresses from logs: #916

Add filters and hosts blocklists from local hard disk: #817

Add DNSSEC support: #66

Solve the issue with DNS cache pollution -- add bogus-nxdomain: #1545

UI shows an alert about failed update even though the update was successful: #1617

Data contains non-printable characters: #1554

DNS upstream for a specific domain in Client config not working: #1539

Remove dynamic lease from our lease index after a static lease is added: #1531

Installation is blocked on OpenWRT: #1516

Set the source IP address of DNS reply same as destionation IP of original request: #1490

Plain text DOH & strict sni will be reset after save encryption config: #1484

'Client settings' do not allow using IPv6 CIDR: #1479

DNS-TLS Vulnerability(s): #1384

Upgrade through Dashboard fails if AGH service is run as non-root user: #1193