Software-update: Adguard Home 0.102.0

Adguard Home logo (79 pix)Adguard Home versie 0.102.0 is uitgekomen. Met deze software kan er thuis een dns server worden opgezet om zo onder meer advertenties en malware te blokkeren op het gehele netwerk. Het is daarmee dus vergelijkbaar met Pi-hole. Waar die laatste bedoeld is om op een Raspberry Pi te draaien werkt Adguard Home op een machine met Windows, macOS, Linux of FreeBSD. Verder is Adguard Home ook in staat tegen phishing te beschermen en heeft het parental control. Op ons eigen forum kan over het programma worden gediscussieerd. De release notes voor versie 0.102.0 zien er als volgt uit:

AdGuard Home v0.102.0

Finally, it's time for the next AdGuard Home release! This time we brought you some really cool features, stay with me to learn what's that all about.

Faster internet

Now that sounds cool! In reality, of course, that's a combination of features aimed at increasing your connection speed. They won't magically make your already fast Internet even faster, but will help immensely those who suffer from slower connection (for example, we heard such complaints from our Chinese users).

Fastest IP address: #715

First of all, there's a new option called Fastest IP address. You can enable it in the DNS settings. You probably have a vague idea of what it does, but how exactly does it work? Here's how:

  1. AdGuard Home simultaneously sends your DNS query to all configured DNS servers. Avoid using too many or too slow resolvers!
  2. It gets all IP addresses from all responses and checks which one is the fastest of all.
  3. It keeps only the fastest one in the DNS response.

Overall, this would make DNS queries slightly slower, but since it chooses the fastest IP address, it may improve the internet speed.

Configurable min/max cache time-to-live: #1214

You can now override the time-to-live values and use a larger one if necessary. This way you can reduce the overall number of DNS queries that are actually sent to remote DNS servers.

At this moment it cannot be configured via the web interface. If you want to use it, you gotta get your hands dirty. Edit AdGuardHome.yaml to change cache_ttl_min or cache_ttl_max. You can learn more about the configuration file here.

Thanks a lot to @adworacz who basically implemented this feature.

Upstream proxy settings for AdGuard Home: #458

You can configure AdGuard Home to use a proxy server for internal web requests (updating blocklists, for instance). In order to do this, set http_proxy in AdGuardHome.yaml (e.g. http://user:password@server:port/). Supports http, https, and socks5 scheme.

Other changes

Added or improved
  • Upgrade to Go v1.14: #1540
  • Add the ability to resolve hostnames from /etc/hosts - like hosts files: #1478
  • PTR/rDNS Support: #1562
  • "Blocked domains" in the DNS access settings should accept wildcards: #1469
  • Fix memory allocations on enabling/disabling large filter lists: #1463
  • Non-standard path for certificates on Entware: #1311
  • Receive specified signal just reload config/hosts not stop : #1302
  • Add setting to remove client IP addresses from logs: #916
  • Add filters and hosts blocklists from local hard disk: #817
  • Add DNSSEC support: #66
  • Solve the issue with DNS cache pollution -- add bogus-nxdomain: #1545
Fixed
  • UI shows an alert about failed update even though the update was successful: #1617
  • Data contains non-printable characters: #1554
  • DNS upstream for a specific domain in Client config not working: #1539
  • Remove dynamic lease from our lease index after a static lease is added: #1531
  • Installation is blocked on OpenWRT: #1516
  • Set the source IP address of DNS reply same as destionation IP of original request: #1490
  • Plain text DOH & strict sni will be reset after save encryption config: #1484
  • 'Client settings' do not allow using IPv6 CIDR: #1479
  • DNS-TLS Vulnerability(s): #1384
  • Upgrade through Dashboard fails if AGH service is run as non-root user: #1193
Other
  • Trim DNS blocklists url: #1634
  • 'Blocked Services' settings reset: #1624
  • Switch places for "Upstream DNS servers" and "DNS servers configuration": #1619
  • Display more than 5 lines in "DNS rewrites": #1578
  • Add icon for iOS shortcut: #1574
  • Check the filtering feature doesn't clear results: #1548
  • Don't skip point-to-point interfaces: #1534
  • No link-local ipv6 interfaces in the "Setup guide" tab: #1481
  • Assigning client tags from mobile is impossible: #1471
  • Enabling or disabling a filter list should trigger a "loading" screen: #1462
  • Add new languages: thai, romanian: #1445
  • Add information about running DHCP server in docker: #1434
  • Digit grouping ("thousands separator") for numbers on the dashboard: #1423

+2crypt0rr
16 mei 2020 09:55
[Adguard Home] Ervaringen & discussie
0t-force
@crypt0rr16 mei 2020 10:19
Dank je voor de tip.

Je lijstje met tlds is wel interessant, zoiets gebruik ik voor mijn spam filter. Alles van die TLD's (hostname of email domain) blokkeer ik. Komt niks dan ellende van.

Dank je wel.
+1t-force
16 mei 2020 09:57
Ik heb deze een tijdje geprobeerd ipv mijn Pi-Hole. De hoofdreden om het te proberen was dat het een Windows variant heeft en ik beter met Windows Server overweg kan dan met Linux.
Adguard werkte prima. Maar heb alsnog besloten Pi-Hole te gebruiken. Met name de statistieken en de queries zijn voor mij overzichtelijker.
Functioneel werkten ze beide prima.
Met v5 van Pi-Hole heb ik wel het idee dat het sneller is geworden.
Ik draai Pi-Hole op een Hyper-V VM met Linux (Ubuntu 18.04)

[Reactie gewijzigd door t-force op 16 mei 2020 10:05]

0HertogJan
16 mei 2020 10:20
Wat is precies het probleem met de adbock servers in je host-file te zetten?
