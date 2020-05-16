Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Postbox 7.0.16

Postbox logo (75 pix) Versie 7.0.12 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.12 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 7.0.16
  • Added Periodic Filter option that allows filters to run on all Inbox messages every 10 minutes
  • Enhanced the The Focus Pane's Attrubutes contextual menu so that it will now stay open during selection
  • Removed white backgrounds from some Custom Signatures
  • Refreshed the Postbox application icon on macOS to better adhere to Catalina visual standards
  • Fixed a glitch that caused LDAP directory names to not display properly when selected
  • Fixed a crashing bug
Changes in Postbox 7.0.15
  • Fixed several crashing bugs
Changes in Postbox 7.0.14
  • Fixed several crashing bugs
Changes in Postbox 7.0.13
  • Support for macOS Catalina's "Auto" appearance setting
  • The Favorites Bar now supports first-level sub-folders
  • Fixed an issue on Windows that caused April and November months to duplicate in the search bar date picker
  • Fixed a theme issue on Windows that prevented subject lines in Edit mode from displaying clearly
Changes in Postbox 7.0.12
  • For Windows users, we've added more fine-grained DPI controls in Tools menu > Options > General
  • For new installs, we changed the default Archive granularity from yearly folders to one folder
  • For new installs, we added the Theme button to the default toolbar set
  • Updated the Tracking Notification database with new services
  • Added better OAuth authorization resets when the password has changed on the server
  • Fixed a theme issue in the Address Book on Windows

Versienummer 7.0.16
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Postbox Inc.
Download https://www.postbox-inc.com/download
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-05-2020 12:076

16-05-2020 • 12:07

6 Linkedin

Bron: Postbox Inc.

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Postbox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+11+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1Magic Power
16 mei 2020 12:16
Leuke eenvoudige mailbox. Jammer dat ze geen Linux versies uitbrengen. Voor wie toch dit op Linux wil, kan ik MailSpring aanraden. Praktisch hetzelfde maar werkt ook onder Linux.
Reageer
0NielsFL
@Magic Power16 mei 2020 12:42
Ziet er netjes uit, maar van dat verplichte account word ik niet vrolijk.

Het is ook erg traag tijdens het indexeren van de berichten. Snap dat dat eenmalig is, maar het gebruikt kennelijk maar 1 van mijn 24 cores.
Reageer
01DMKIIN
@NielsFL16 mei 2020 13:04
Verplichte account?

Bedoel je dat men tijdens de installatie een account diende toe te voegen? In de verleden tijd, daar dit is niet meer het geval sinds versie 7.0.11

For new installs, the app will no longer close if the account wizard is canceled

Of zie ik iets over het hoofd, want heb hierop na nooit oog in oog gestaan met een 'verplichte account' bij deze e-mailclient? ;)
Reageer
0Yinchie
@NielsFL16 mei 2020 13:27
Je moet sowieso een account instellen, anders heb je niks aan een email programma :)
Reageer
0flashback1989
16 mei 2020 13:03
vreemd ook qua aanschaf 19 per jaar of 39 lifetime
Reageer
01DMKIIN
@flashback198916 mei 2020 13:12
Dit is wel (heel) vaker het geval bij apps ... ;)

De lifetime-versie van Postbox is er een tijdje tussenuit geweest, maar is na groots protest een half jaartje geleden opnieuw in het landschap verschenen. Was dit maar het geval bij heel wat andere apps ... ;)

Maar met 33% korting op beide formules is het momenteel een moment voor aanschaf voor de liefhebbers ;)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone SE (2020) Microsoft Xbox Series X LG CX Google Pixel 4a CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S20 4G Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True