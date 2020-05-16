Versie 7.0.12 van Postbox is uitgekomen. Postbox is een e-mailclient voor Windows en macOS, die zijn oorsprong heeft in Mozilla's Thunderbird. Het heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals een gemeenschappelijke inbox voor verschillende e-mailaccounts, quick reply, signatures en het openen van mails in tabs. Daarnaast heeft het een uitgebreide contactmanager en veel zoekmogelijkheden. Vanaf versie 7.0 kan er naast de levenslange licentie ook een jaarlijks abonnement worden afgenomen. Sinds versie 7.0.12 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in Postbox 7.0.16 Added Periodic Filter option that allows filters to run on all Inbox messages every 10 minutes

Enhanced the The Focus Pane's Attrubutes contextual menu so that it will now stay open during selection

Removed white backgrounds from some Custom Signatures

Refreshed the Postbox application icon on macOS to better adhere to Catalina visual standards

Fixed a glitch that caused LDAP directory names to not display properly when selected

Fixed a crashing bug Changes in Postbox 7.0.15 Fixed several crashing bugs Changes in Postbox 7.0.14 Fixed several crashing bugs Changes in Postbox 7.0.13 Support for macOS Catalina's "Auto" appearance setting

The Favorites Bar now supports first-level sub-folders

Fixed an issue on Windows that caused April and November months to duplicate in the search bar date picker

Fixed a theme issue on Windows that prevented subject lines in Edit mode from displaying clearly Changes in Postbox 7.0.12 For Windows users, we've added more fine-grained DPI controls in Tools menu > Options > General

For new installs, we changed the default Archive granularity from yearly folders to one folder

For new installs, we added the Theme button to the default toolbar set

Updated the Tracking Notification database with new services

Added better OAuth authorization resets when the password has changed on the server

Fixed a theme issue in the Address Book on Windows