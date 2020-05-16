Versie 2.4.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

We’re pleased to announce release of Audacity 2.4.0 which replaces all previous versions for Windows, macOS and Linux. We’ve put a lot of time and work into it.

We have now caught up with Apple’s ‘notarization system’. Audacity on Mac is notarized and runs on Catalina.

We have split the recording/playing time off from the selection toolbar and it can now be dragged to make it larger. This is particularly for people recording themselves playing a musical instrument, where they will typically be further from the screen when playing, and benefit from a larger numerical display.

The new toolbar can be ‘undocked’ from the foot of the screen, and made larger still, for more distant viewing.

We have added a new optional mode for viewing audio. In this new mode you can see both the waveform and a spectrogram at the same time. Previously you would switch back and forth between them if you wanted both.

You can get into this multi-view mode by clicking on the down-pointing triangle beside the track name in the panel on the left of the wave. This will drop-down a menu with options, including multi-view mode.

These screenshots of Audacity showing the time toolbar and multi-view mode were made on the windows version of Audacity, using the dark theme. Dark theme can be selected from the preferences.

For a more detailed account of changes, including a list of some of the many bugs fixed since 2.3.3, visit this page.