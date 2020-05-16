Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Audacity 2.4.0

Audacity logo (75 pix) Versie 2.4.0 van Audacity is uitgekomen. Deze opensource-audio-editor, die beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en macOS, kan geluid opnemen, en wav-, aiff-, ogg- en mp3-bestanden importeren en exporteren. Het programma heeft een ongelimiteerde undo-functie en heeft daarnaast een grote verzameling effecten aan boord, zoals fade-in en fade-out, echo, tempowijziging en ruisonderdrukking. Meer effecten kunnen eenvoudig worden toegevoegd, want het programma ondersteunt zowel vst- als ladspa-plug-ins. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Audacity 2.4.0 Released

We’re pleased to announce release of Audacity 2.4.0 which replaces all previous versions for Windows, macOS and Linux. We’ve put a lot of time and work into it.

Catalina?

We have now caught up with Apple’s ‘notarization system’. Audacity on Mac is notarized and runs on Catalina.

Time Toolbar:

We have split the recording/playing time off from the selection toolbar and it can now be dragged to make it larger. This is particularly for people recording themselves playing a musical instrument, where they will typically be further from the screen when playing, and benefit from a larger numerical display.

The new toolbar can be ‘undocked’ from the foot of the screen, and made larger still, for more distant viewing.

Multi-views

We have added a new optional mode for viewing audio. In this new mode you can see both the waveform and a spectrogram at the same time. Previously you would switch back and forth between them if you wanted both.

You can get into this multi-view mode by clicking on the down-pointing triangle beside the track name in the panel on the left of the wave. This will drop-down a menu with options, including multi-view mode.

These screenshots of Audacity showing the time toolbar and multi-view mode were made on the windows version of Audacity, using the dark theme. Dark theme can be selected from the preferences.

Other Changes:

For a more detailed account of changes, including a list of some of the many bugs fixed since 2.3.3, visit this page.

Versienummer 2.4.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Audacity
Download https://www.fosshub.com/Audacity.html
Bestandsgrootte 26,94MB
Licentietype GPL

Audacity

+1Ireyon
16 mei 2020 20:09
Sinds Cool Edit Pro overgenomen is door Adobe is dit tot op de dag van vandaag nog steeds een perfect alternatief.
+1ShaiNe
@Ireyon16 mei 2020 20:23
Nu je het zegt, Cool Edit Pro gebruikte ik vroeger vaak om achtergrondgeruis weg te filteren. Bestaat deze optie ook in Audacity?
+2El_Bartholomew
@ShaiNe16 mei 2020 20:30
Ja dat is een van de standaard opties en heet gewoon 'ruisonderdrukking'
Mijn ervaring is dat het beter is om deze optie niet te herhalen maar per keer een ruisprofiel op te nemen nadat men het heeft toegepast omdat dit toch naar mijn indruk een beter resultaat geeft.
Vergeet ook niet om bij plugins toevoegen eens te kijken omdat standaard blijkbaar een groot deel niet ingeschakeld staat en je kan her en der plugins vinden die je na het downloaden kan toevoegen.
0Nats_DB
16 mei 2020 20:51
Eindelijk wederom mic toegang op de mac :)
