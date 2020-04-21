Plex heeft versie 1.19.1.2645 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Google TV en Chromecast.
Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft naast korting op 'Premium features'. De changelog sinds versie 1.18.6.2368 ziet er als volgt uit:
Plex Media Server 1.18.7.2415 (beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
- (DVR) Added “Kids On Now” hub (#10817).
- (DVR) Content may be presented out of order for Shows On Now, Kids On Now, and Sports On Now Hub (#11107).
- (DVR) Only require 100 MB of disk space per recording for the transcode session directory. (nvidia-shield-issues#236)
- (DVR) Server would fail to display all shows under “Shows On Now” section in Web client (#11014).
- (DVR) Server would fail to provide “Shows On Now” view for iOS (#11014).
- (DVR) Server would not display “On Right Now” and “Upcoming Sports”, when XMLTV was the datasource (#10997).
- (DVR) Server would present very long running sports programs at front of “Sports On Now” Hub (#11004).
- (Hubs) Starting a playqueue from Recently Added movies could contain items which are not accessible or playable (#10669)
- (Library) Improve quality of shuffled music playback order in certain cases.
- (Library) Sort order of episodes without air date could be incorrect.
- (Transcoder) Hardware decoding could produce corrupt video when burning subtitles on Apollo Lake-based processors. (#10753)
- (Transcoder) Hardware encoding on older Intel processors could produce very low-quality output in some cases. (#10863)
- (Transcoder) Transcoder request for session segment would hang if we killed the transcoder job and OS fails to complete the process kill (#10886)
- (Transcoder) Transcodes could fail in some cases due to thread scheduling conditions (#10831)
Plex Media Server 1.18.7.2434 (beta update channel)Fixes:
- Certain clients could make a request that would crash the server (#11154)
Plex Media Server 1.18.7.2438 (beta update channel)New:
- (Web) Updated to 4.22.2
Plex Media Server 1.18.7.2457Fixes:
- (Stability) PMS could hang when using iTunes plugins (#11187)
Plex Media Server 1.18.8.2461 (beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
- (DVR) ‘New Episodes Tonight’ hub renamed to ‘New Shows On Tonight’ (#10818).
- (DVR) ‘Upcoming News’ hub renamed to ‘News On Later’ (#10818).
- (DVR) Added ‘Movies On Now’ Hub (#10816).
- (DVR) Added ‘News On Now’ Hub (#10818).
- (DVR) Added Kids On Later Hub (#11072)
- (DVR) Added Movies On Later Hub (#11073).
- (Library) Add custom filter fields for sharing Labels (#8711)
- (Collections) When a collection was renamed, its tag kept the old name (#10446)
- (DLNA) Don’t start DLNA server after leaving Plex Home (#11061)
- (DVR) Ensure there is no loss of existing metadata when the Enhanced Guide option is selected and some metadata is not available and add extra logging. (#10942)
- (DVR) Pref to delete watched episodes On next refresh would result in not deleting episodes for 100 days (#10985)
- (DVR) Preserve EPG metadata when assimilating all recordings except XMLTV Movies & Shows. (#10972)
- (Dashboard) Transcodes to a lossless audio codec would display bitrate of 10Gbps (#10341)
- (Hubs) Invalidate user’s cached hubs on account update. (#8176)
- (Live TV) Fix for crash when stopping Live TV session. (#11172)
- (Scanning) Speed up repeat scans of large music libraries (#11077)
- (Windows) Increase timeout period for Windows Auto update to guard against premature launch on slower PCs (#10060)
- Certain clients could make a request that would crash the server (#11154)
Plex Media Server 1.18.8.2468 (beta update channel)Fixed:
- (DVR) Server would incorrectly add On-Now and On-Later hubs to the home screen (#11204).
Plex Media Server 1.18.8.2527 (beta update channel)Fixes:
- (DVR) Channels mapped to two different numbers in a lineup could fail to tune. (#11225)
Plex Media Server 1.18.9.2571New:
- (Web) Updated to 4.22.3
- Make Live TV available to free users for the next 3 months (see more details 1.1k).
Plex Media Server 1.18.9.2578Fixes:
- (Live TV) Live playback could stutter and stall unexpectedly in certain regions
- (Live TV) Tuning could fail the first time the feature is used in certain regions (#11307)
Plex Media Server 1.19.1.2589 (beta update channel)New:
Fixes:
- (DVR) Added What’s On Now and What’s On Later hubs (#11135).
- (Sync) Support for syncing FLAC music without transcoding on iOS devices (requires Plex for iOS version 5.7 or greater) (#10933)
- (Ubuntu/Debian) IPA / LDAP environments now supported for User and Group names
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Improved detection when installing in a container environment (Docker, LXC, or other container methods)
- snap packages are now built for armv7hf (armhf) and aarch64 (arm64)
- (Library) Add a preference for smart shuffles.
- (Library) When deleting items, try to maintain playlists (e.g. in the case of album upgrades).
- (Library) When re-adding a show, compute more realistic date added based on play history.
- (Library) When upgrading an album, maintain the date added.
- (Debian/Ubuntu) Close potential privilege escalation vulnerability for a local, non-root computer account during install/upgrade (#11222)
- (Debian/Ubuntu) Sysvinit service auto-restart during package upgrade could fail on older systems.
- (Library) Locked similar artists field would still get overwritten by refreshes.
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Avoid triggering udevadm bug when installing in a LXC
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Be tolerant of non-POSIX environments which allow spaces in User / Group names
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Do not falsely detect transcoding hardware during installation on systems which cannot support it
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Installing in an environment where an UNKNOWN user owns the Application Support directory would fail
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Multiple service override files no longer fail installation.
- (Ubuntu/Debian) Respect autostart after upgrade for all versions 1.18.5 and above
- Watch From Start option was sometimes not presented when attempting to watch a recording in progress. (#10482)
- (Connections) Clients repeatedly early-terminating poll requests could lead to resource exhaustion (#11183)
- (DVR) Removed outdated hub “Starting Soon”. (#11246)
- (Library) Don’t include search results on home screen for libraries which don’t have “include in dashboard” enabled.
- (Library) Don’t try to fetch lyrics for unmatched albums.
- (Library) Guard against invalid future times sent for playback.
- (Library) Guard against invalid future times sent for ratings.
- (Library) Prevent some cases in which duplicate plays could be recorded.
- (Metadata) Movie background art with words was being preferred incorrectly.
- (Network) X-Forwarded-For would not be respected when sending ipv6 IPs
Plex Media Server 1.19.1.2645 is now available to everyone.Fixes:
- FreeBSD package re-added.