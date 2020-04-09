KeePass Password Safe is een bekende opensourcewachtwoordmanager die oorspronkelijk voor het Windows-platform werd ontwikkeld, maar later met behulp van Mono ook op andere platformen zijn werk kan doen. KeePassXC wordt ontwikkeld in C++ met Qt voor het grafische deel waarmee het op Linux, macOS en Windows een passend uiterlijk biedt. Hiermee kunnen accounts worden opgeslagen, inclusief de bijbehorende gegevens, zoals gebruikersnaam, wachtwoord en url. Alle gegevens worden veilig in een met aes, twofish of ChaCha20 versleutelde database opgeslagen. Verder kan het programma automatisch wachtwoorden genereren en lijsten im- en exporteren. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. De changelog voor versie 2.5.4 ziet er als volgt uit:

The update primarily resolves a compatibility issue with macOS 10.15.4 and 10.14.6. The most recent macOS security patches changed the way code signatures are checked resulting in a KeePassXC crash at startup. We published a quick workaround at the end of last month, for which we had to sacrifice TouchID support in order allow you guys to continue using KeePassXC. This update ships with a full resolution of the code signing issue and brings back TouchID.

A minor side effect of the new update is a changed bundle and App ID. This is not much of a problem, but previously granted accessibility permissions for Auto-Type may have to be granted again after installing this update. Permissions for the “old” version can be safely revoked.

To make this release all about code signing, we also retired SHA1 as our Windows Authenticode signature hash algorithm and moved on to SHA256. PGP signatures have always been SHA256 and remain unchanged.

On top of all that, we backported two small fixes from the development preview of our next major release, which are listed in the changelog below.