Software-update: AnyDesk 5.5.3

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 5.5.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk version 5.5.3

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a timer duration exceeding integer boundaries.

AnyDesk version 5.5.2 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a crash when marking AnyDesk addresses as favorites.
  • Fixed a bug that caused keyboard input to stop working.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause AnyDesk to consume unreasonably high amounts of CPU time.
  • Fixed Privacy Mode for Custom Clients.
  • Improved error handling.

AnyDesk version 5.5.0 (Windows)

New Features
  • The backend user can now accept an incoming session request and immediately request elevation.
  • Significantly improved Discovery security.
  • The remote activity indicators can now be de-/activated by clicking on them.
  • Added an option to set up an Alias on the UI settings page.
  • The toolbar can now be hidden during a session via the session tab menu.
  • Reintroduced the invitation link in the main view. This requires a properly set up default mail client to work.
  • The link 'Send Support Information...' on the page 'About AnyDesk' in the settings now tries to create a mail containing required files instead of copying them to a folder on the desktop. This requires a properly set up default mail client to work.
Fixed Bugs
  • Custom Clients may have cut ID and Alias in a list view.
  • Connecting using the command line led to missing session infos on the backend side.
  • An additional monitor appeared on opening the File Manager.
  • The Whiteboard didn't delete shapes on session end.
  • Recordings of incoming sessions have not been saved to the default path.
  • The File Manager enabled file upload even though it was disallowed.
  • Custom Clients allowing only incoming sessions did not support Remote Restart.
  • Could not create Address Book tags containing whitespace.
  • Clients using a Power license did not allow to set session comments.
  • Fixed a crash while playing back a session recording.
  • A tab's icon stating the session is being recorded may have overlapped with the tab's close button.
  • The permission for Privacy Mode has not been shown in the session info popup.
  • The chat log could not been opened during a session at the frontend side.
  • Fixed a crash occurring when opening the session info popup.
  • Focusing AnyDesk address items may have been selected erroneously.
  • Fixed a couple of memory leaks.
  • Fixed a deadlock in the service making it unresponsive to session requests.
  • Fixed a crash in the service when connecting to multiple IDs at once.
  • Fixed a crash during Discovery shutdown.
  • Fixed a crash during main window shutdown.
  • Fixed a crash related to the remote system info popup.
  • Fixed some minor bugs.
Other Changes
  • In fullscreen mode borders around the remote image are black now.
  • Updated translations.

AnyDesk version 5.4.6 (macOS)

Fixed Bugs
  • Improved error handling
  • Better macOS privacy permissions handling

AnyDesk version 5.4.0 (Android)

New Features
  • Added plugin for Android devices.

AnyDesk version 5.5.4 (Linux / Raspberry Pi / FreeBSD)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a bug that might cause 32bit versions to fail

AnyDesk version 5.5.3 (Linux / Raspberry Pi / FreeBSD)

Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed a security vulnerability
Other changes
  • Hardened Linux/FreeBSD/RPi via FULL RELRO

AnyDesk version 5.5.2 (Raspberry Pi)

Added features
  • Added unattended access priviledges in the security settings which can override the standart permissions if connected via unattended access
  • Added lock account on session end feature
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed wrong permissions in the backend
  • Minor bugfixes in the filetransfer
  • Fixed a wrong error message when registering an alias that is too long
  • Fixed an issue where the recording path could not be set
  • Fixed a bug that the decimal point on the numpad was not transmitted correctly
  • Fixed a deadlock that could occur on the backend side if text was input too fast from the frontend
  • Fixed a bug where the admin settings could be opened as normal user (but changes were not possible)
  • Fixed wrong settings page beeing displayed when opening global settings
  • Fixed a bug in the keyboard code
  • Fixed a bug where the wrong keyboard layout was used in some distros and on some loginscreens
  • Fixed several UI glitches
  • Fixed the admin link not beeing shown in the recording settings
  • Fixed the recording settings so that no useless config can be made
  • Fixed some minor glitches in the custom client
  • Fixed the display of the wrong error dialog in filetransfer
  • Fixed a bug where the wrong accept window page was re-used
  • Fixed onlinestates beeing shown incorrectly
  • Fixed a memory leak in the filetransfer
  • Fixed a crash/deadlock in the filetransfer
  • Fixed searching and typing in the filebrowser via keyboard
  • Fixed a bug where a network disconnect was not properly detected and took too much time
  • Fixed a bug that would release modifier keys after typing one character on certain configs
  • Fixed a memory leak in the backend
  • Refactored X11 code to put much less load on X Serer
  • Fixed primary monitor not beeing selected on session start
  • Refactored GTK code to prevent images from leaking

AnyDesk version 5.5.2 (BSD)

Added features
  • Privacy indicator in the statusbar to always reflect privacy status
  • Privacy will try to disable the screensaver to avoid failing
  • Added unattended access priviledges in the security settings which can override the standart permissions if connected via unattended access
  • Added lock account on session end feature
Fixed bugs:
  • Fixed a memory leak in the backend
  • Fixed a bug in the keyboard code
  • Improved minor GUI details
  • Refactored X11 code to put much less load on X Serer
  • Fixed primary monitor not beeing selected on session start
  • Refactored GTK code to prevent images from leaking
  • Fixed sometimes input not beeing blocked in privacy as well as sometimes not beeing unblocked on privacy end
  • Fixed wrong permissions in the backend
  • Minor bugfixes in the filetransfer
  • Fixed a wrong error message when registering an alias that is too long
  • Fixed an issue where the recording path could not be set
  • Fixed a bug that the decimal point on the numpad was not transmitted correctly
  • Fixed a deadlock that could occur on the backend side if text was input too fast from the frontend
  • Privacy will attempt to re-initialize if failed
  • Privacy will now fail if some other tools tamper with gamma (e.g. redshift)
  • Fixed privacy not working on certain machines
  • Fixed a bug that the privacy permission was transmitted wrong
  • Several minor bugfixes
Other Changes
  • Refactored privacy to match windows behaviour

AnyDesk version 5.5.2 (Linux)

Added features:
  • Added lock account on session end feature
Fixed bugs:
  • Fixed a memory leak in the backend
  • Fixed privacy/input blocking crashing certain versions of i915 driver
  • Fixed a bug in the keyboard code
  • Improved minor GUI details
  • Refactored X11 code to put much less load on X Serer
  • Fixed primary monitor not beeing selected on session start
  • Refactored GTK code to prevent images from leaking

AnyDesk version 5.4.5 (macOS)

New Features
  • User settings for managing keyboard shortcuts behaviour
  • "Host key" option which allows you to use Right Command key to control the local macOS

    • Added support for "Home" and "Back" buttons when connected to remotely to Android device
    • Fixed Bugs
      • Connection to macOS login window fixed
      • Fixed crash on incoming connection which occurred in certain network configurations
      • Reduced number of user password requests in AnyDesk installer
      • Fixed issue when user is not able to reconnect after updating AnyDesk remotely
      • Fixed crash on macOS 10.10 Yosemite related to custom AnyDesk configurations
      • UI improvements

      AnyDesk version 4.1.1 (iOS)

      Fixed Bugs
      • Fixed bugs in displaying keyboard when hardware keyboard is connected to device.
      • Fixed "Take screenshot" feature.
      Other Changes
      • Touchpad mode is now default mode.

      AnyDesk version 5.4.2 (macOS)

      Fixed Bugs
      • Improved keyboard input handling
      • Fixed freeze when remote side disallow clipboard permission
      • Fixed issue when user unable to reconnect after installing AnyDesk update
      • "Set password for unattended access..." leads to proper location
      • Fixed crash on multiple connection retry attempt
      • File Manager upload function fixed
      • "Take Screenshot" function is fixed
      • Accept Window updates it's content even when miniaturized into Dock

Versienummer 5.5.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, iOS, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

10-04-2020 08:41

10-04-2020 • 08:41

9 Linkedin

Bron: AnyDesk

Update-historie

AnyDesk

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (9)

-Moderatie-faq
-1909+11+20+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+1dafallrapper
10 april 2020 09:01
Ik ben ooit overgestapt van Teamviewer op Anydesk omdat ik deze gratis kon gebruiken op Android. Ik vind het een fijn pakket. Ze zullen het wel druk hebben in deze Corona crisis!

Helaas hebben ze nog geen support voor gedraaide schermen ingebouwd :(
Reageer
0P_Tingen
10 april 2020 09:10
Misschien deze ook maar eens gaan proberen. Met TeamViewer al-tijd gezeik over verschillende versies. Gebruikers hebben dan op een of andere manier een andere versie dan ik en dan werkt het niet. Vervolgens weer uitzoeken wie van de twee moet veranderen.

Heeft AnyDesk minder van dit soort onnozeliteiten?
Reageer
0sus
@P_Tingen10 april 2020 09:15
Er zit een auto-update functie in, werkt prima. Heb er de afgelopen 2 jaar nog geen enkele keer last mee gehad dat er een versieconflict was; wat bij teamviewer wel anders was
Reageer
0Rataplan_
@P_Tingen10 april 2020 09:15
Nope. Tot nu toe backwards compatible. Met écht stokoude versies op de client geen idee, maar v4 kan gewoon met v5 gebruikt worden. Maar er is ook licentietechnisch geen gezeik tussen major versies. Dus clients kunnen gewoon (automatisch als je wil) updaten, zonder dat je licentie geupdatet moet oid.
Reageer
0Jazco2nd
10 april 2020 09:16
Is dit dan ook een alternatief om thuis, binnen hetzelfde LAN het scherm te delen van een pc op een laptop? Daar is Teamviewer overkill voor. TightVNC zou de oplossing zijn maar geeft vaak foutmelding over authenticatie.
Reageer
0fre0n
@Jazco2nd10 april 2020 09:42
https://remotedesktop.google.com

Geen installatie nodig, snel genoeg om op 2 computers in sync video te zien

[Reactie gewijzigd door fre0n op 10 april 2020 09:43]

Reageer
0Jazco2nd
@fre0n10 april 2020 09:48
Ja dankzij een geweldige compressie. En juist dat heb je op je bekabeld thuisnetwek niet nodig.. daarnaast kijk ik het liefst naar Google alternatieven :)
Reageer
0djs909
10 april 2020 09:20
Blij dat die keyboard input bug is gefixed, die is echt irritant. Verder is Anydesk wel OK, maar Teamviewer is toch echt een stuk beter qua functionaliteit.
Reageer
0jvalks
10 april 2020 09:24
Ik gebruikt AD nu ruim 1.5 jaar, ben er zeer tevreden over. Er komen steeds meer verbeteringen bij, en prijstechnisch veel interessanter dan TeamViewer.
Reageer


