Versie 5.5.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze zo op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik, voor commercieel gebruik kan op jaarbasis worden afgerekend, of meteen voor een periode van zes jaar wat het totale kostenplaatje lager maakt. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog van de laatste paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk version 5.5.3 Fixed Bugs Fixed a timer duration exceeding integer boundaries. AnyDesk version 5.5.2 (Windows) Fixed Bugs Fixed a crash when marking AnyDesk addresses as favorites.

Fixed a bug that caused keyboard input to stop working.

Fixed a bug that could cause AnyDesk to consume unreasonably high amounts of CPU time.

Fixed Privacy Mode for Custom Clients.

Improved error handling. AnyDesk version 5.5.0 (Windows) New Features The backend user can now accept an incoming session request and immediately request elevation.

Significantly improved Discovery security.

The remote activity indicators can now be de-/activated by clicking on them.

Added an option to set up an Alias on the UI settings page.

The toolbar can now be hidden during a session via the session tab menu.

Reintroduced the invitation link in the main view. This requires a properly set up default mail client to work.

The link 'Send Support Information...' on the page 'About AnyDesk' in the settings now tries to create a mail containing required files instead of copying them to a folder on the desktop. This requires a properly set up default mail client to work. Fixed Bugs Custom Clients may have cut ID and Alias in a list view.

Connecting using the command line led to missing session infos on the backend side.

An additional monitor appeared on opening the File Manager.

The Whiteboard didn't delete shapes on session end.

Recordings of incoming sessions have not been saved to the default path.

The File Manager enabled file upload even though it was disallowed.

Custom Clients allowing only incoming sessions did not support Remote Restart.

Could not create Address Book tags containing whitespace.

Clients using a Power license did not allow to set session comments.

Fixed a crash while playing back a session recording.

A tab's icon stating the session is being recorded may have overlapped with the tab's close button.

The permission for Privacy Mode has not been shown in the session info popup.

The chat log could not been opened during a session at the frontend side.

Fixed a crash occurring when opening the session info popup.

Focusing AnyDesk address items may have been selected erroneously.

Fixed a couple of memory leaks.

Fixed a deadlock in the service making it unresponsive to session requests.

Fixed a crash in the service when connecting to multiple IDs at once.

Fixed a crash during Discovery shutdown.

Fixed a crash during main window shutdown.

Fixed a crash related to the remote system info popup.

Fixed some minor bugs. Other Changes In fullscreen mode borders around the remote image are black now.

Updated translations. AnyDesk version 5.4.6 (macOS) Fixed Bugs Improved error handling

Better macOS privacy permissions handling AnyDesk version 5.4.0 (Android) New Features Added plugin for Android devices. AnyDesk version 5.5.4 (Linux / Raspberry Pi / FreeBSD) Fixed Bugs Fixed a bug that might cause 32bit versions to fail AnyDesk version 5.5.3 (Linux / Raspberry Pi / FreeBSD) Fixed Bugs Fixed a security vulnerability Other changes Hardened Linux/FreeBSD/RPi via FULL RELRO AnyDesk version 5.5.2 (Raspberry Pi) Added features Added unattended access priviledges in the security settings which can override the standart permissions if connected via unattended access

Added lock account on session end feature Fixed Bugs Fixed wrong permissions in the backend

Minor bugfixes in the filetransfer

Fixed a wrong error message when registering an alias that is too long

Fixed an issue where the recording path could not be set

Fixed a bug that the decimal point on the numpad was not transmitted correctly

Fixed a deadlock that could occur on the backend side if text was input too fast from the frontend

Fixed a bug where the admin settings could be opened as normal user (but changes were not possible)

Fixed wrong settings page beeing displayed when opening global settings

Fixed a bug in the keyboard code

Fixed a bug where the wrong keyboard layout was used in some distros and on some loginscreens

Fixed several UI glitches

Fixed the admin link not beeing shown in the recording settings

Fixed the recording settings so that no useless config can be made

Fixed some minor glitches in the custom client

Fixed the display of the wrong error dialog in filetransfer

Fixed a bug where the wrong accept window page was re-used

Fixed onlinestates beeing shown incorrectly

Fixed a memory leak in the filetransfer

Fixed a crash/deadlock in the filetransfer

Fixed searching and typing in the filebrowser via keyboard

Fixed a bug where a network disconnect was not properly detected and took too much time

Fixed a bug that would release modifier keys after typing one character on certain configs

Fixed a memory leak in the backend

Refactored X11 code to put much less load on X Serer

Fixed primary monitor not beeing selected on session start

Refactored GTK code to prevent images from leaking AnyDesk version 5.5.2 (BSD) Added features Privacy indicator in the statusbar to always reflect privacy status

Privacy will try to disable the screensaver to avoid failing

Added unattended access priviledges in the security settings which can override the standart permissions if connected via unattended access

Added lock account on session end feature Fixed bugs: Fixed a memory leak in the backend

Fixed a bug in the keyboard code

Improved minor GUI details

Refactored X11 code to put much less load on X Serer

Fixed primary monitor not beeing selected on session start

Refactored GTK code to prevent images from leaking

Fixed sometimes input not beeing blocked in privacy as well as sometimes not beeing unblocked on privacy end

Fixed wrong permissions in the backend

Minor bugfixes in the filetransfer

Fixed a wrong error message when registering an alias that is too long

Fixed an issue where the recording path could not be set

Fixed a bug that the decimal point on the numpad was not transmitted correctly

Fixed a deadlock that could occur on the backend side if text was input too fast from the frontend

Privacy will attempt to re-initialize if failed

Privacy will now fail if some other tools tamper with gamma (e.g. redshift)

Fixed privacy not working on certain machines

Fixed a bug that the privacy permission was transmitted wrong

Several minor bugfixes Other Changes Refactored privacy to match windows behaviour AnyDesk version 5.5.2 (Linux) Added features: Added lock account on session end feature Fixed bugs: Fixed a memory leak in the backend

Fixed privacy/input blocking crashing certain versions of i915 driver

Fixed a bug in the keyboard code

Improved minor GUI details

Refactored X11 code to put much less load on X Serer

Fixed primary monitor not beeing selected on session start

Refactored GTK code to prevent images from leaking AnyDesk version 5.4.5 (macOS) New Features User settings for managing keyboard shortcuts behaviour

"Host key" option which allows you to use Right Command key to control the local macOS Added support for "Home" and "Back" buttons when connected to remotely to Android device Fixed Bugs Connection to macOS login window fixed Fixed crash on incoming connection which occurred in certain network configurations Reduced number of user password requests in AnyDesk installer Fixed issue when user is not able to reconnect after updating AnyDesk remotely Fixed crash on macOS 10.10 Yosemite related to custom AnyDesk configurations UI improvements AnyDesk version 4.1.1 (iOS) Fixed Bugs Fixed bugs in displaying keyboard when hardware keyboard is connected to device. Fixed "Take screenshot" feature. Other Changes Touchpad mode is now default mode. AnyDesk version 5.4.2 (macOS) Fixed Bugs Improved keyboard input handling Fixed freeze when remote side disallow clipboard permission Fixed issue when user unable to reconnect after installing AnyDesk update "Set password for unattended access..." leads to proper location Fixed crash on multiple connection retry attempt File Manager upload function fixed "Take Screenshot" function is fixed Accept Window updates it's content even when miniaturized into Dock

