Versie 9.0.0 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.1.0 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 9.0.0 (Windows) New Features Introduced new feature AnyDesk Assist (UltimateCloud only):

Technicians can now initiate sessions without the remote user's AnyDesk-ID, simplifying access via the quick support client (if enabled). Includes tools for request creation, tracking, and management.

Users can now request assistance from technicians directly from the client (if enabled).

Introduced new feature Screen Recording

Custom Clients now allow updating to a Custom Client of the same version but different Config Fixed Bugs Fixed crash when renaming Address Book entries

Fixed crash when removing entries from Address Book or Recent Sessions

Fixed incorrect Banner message that could sometimes show when using Free Licenses

Fixed visual inconsistencies in Dark Mode

Fixed bug that allowed the option to show Address Book on startup in some unintended cases

Fixed bug that caused sprodadic logouts of an AnyDesk Account Other Changes Improved UI feedback when registering Licenses via URLs and added new silent option to suppress it

Improved Localization of many languages AnyDesk 7.2.0 (Android) New Features: Improved UX with initial setup and reduced dialog popups on first start.

File manager can now be used within an outgoing remote control session.

Added drag and drop support in file manager on wide-screen devices.

Picture in picture mode now gets automatically activated on Android 12 and higher when pressing the home button during an outgoing session.

The AnyDesk trace file can now be viewed in-app.

Added password confirmation field when setting up or changing a password.

Now showing current permissions in system info.

Improved unattended access.

Improved translations. Fixed Bugs: Fixed backend crash when user disconnects on frontend side.

Fixed incoming session request notification not disappearing.

Fixed an issue that caused the main menu to become unresponsive after completing the tutorial.

Fixed AnyDesk not going to background on incoming session when it was in background before.

Fixed crash on Android 14 when connecting via unattended access.

Fixed crash on Android 14 when user rejects screen capture.

Resolved an issue that caused the app to crash during incoming sessions when the device was rotated.

Fixed crash when aspect ratio of screen is too extreme.

Fixed crash when changing IP addresses in VPN settings.

Fixed crash when copying the anydesk trace file and the file is too large.

Fixed behavior that AnyDesk was logging out from user account in some scenarios.

Fixed list of users when connecting to windows terminal server.

Fixed item counter in file manager when selecting more than 10 items.

Fixed password field in the AnyDesk app not working properly when remote controlled via AnyDesk.

Fixed ad1 plugin not working on Amazon cube and FireTV devices.

Fixed keyboard navigation in navigation drawer.

Minor UI/UX fixes. AnyDesk 6.4.0 (Linux) Major changes: Migrated from GTK2 to GTK3 Fixed bugs: Fixed Accept Window can be controlled by Remote without permission granted

Fixed audio is transmitted when disabled in Audio Settings

Fixed opening Settings from command line

Fixed memory leak during Incoming Session

Fixed hanging keyboard modifier keys

Fixed crash when recreating deleted Address Book entry

Fixed creating new Address Book requires a restart to show up

Fixed Screen Frame top border is missing on second monitor

Fixed Address Book license restrictions

Fixed Session Recording license restrictions

Fixed File Transfer license restrictions

Fixed Custom Client DEB URL handler does not work

Fixed irrelevant functionalities enabled in Outgoing/Incoming only Custom clients

Fixed starting Outgoing Session from command line on Debian 11

Fixed setting Session Recordings directory from Recording Settings

Fixed Screen Sharing profile is visible in Accept Window if the Session is marked as scam

Fixed Session recording file can not be played until the opened Session Playback tab is closed

Fixed start Session Recording button must be pressed twice to start the recording

Fixed Follow Remote Cursor settings does not work

Fixed Scam Warning does not appear if Accept Window is open

Fixed Lock remote account on Session end does not work

Fixed Access Control List is not visible in Custom Clients

Fixed incorrect desktop shortcut name for Custom Clients

Fixed wrong icons are shown in Session Toolbar during Outgoing Session

Fixed deadlock when retrying Outgoing Connection from Session Closed dialog

Fixed crash when scrolling through the Session Playback

Fixed many more minor User Interface issues Other changes: Improved user experience in Session Closed dialogs