Software-update: AnyDesk 9.0.0

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 9.0.0 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.1.0 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 9.0.0 (Windows)

New Features
  • Introduced new feature AnyDesk Assist (UltimateCloud only):
  • Technicians can now initiate sessions without the remote user's AnyDesk-ID, simplifying access via the quick support client (if enabled). Includes tools for request creation, tracking, and management.
  • Users can now request assistance from technicians directly from the client (if enabled).
  • Introduced new feature Screen Recording
  • Custom Clients now allow updating to a Custom Client of the same version but different Config
Fixed Bugs
  • Fixed crash when renaming Address Book entries
  • Fixed crash when removing entries from Address Book or Recent Sessions
  • Fixed incorrect Banner message that could sometimes show when using Free Licenses
  • Fixed visual inconsistencies in Dark Mode
  • Fixed bug that allowed the option to show Address Book on startup in some unintended cases
  • Fixed bug that caused sprodadic logouts of an AnyDesk Account
Other Changes
  • Improved UI feedback when registering Licenses via URLs and added new silent option to suppress it
  • Improved Localization of many languages

AnyDesk 7.2.0 (Android)

New Features:
  • Improved UX with initial setup and reduced dialog popups on first start.
  • File manager can now be used within an outgoing remote control session.
  • Added drag and drop support in file manager on wide-screen devices.
  • Picture in picture mode now gets automatically activated on Android 12 and higher when pressing the home button during an outgoing session.
  • The AnyDesk trace file can now be viewed in-app.
  • Added password confirmation field when setting up or changing a password.
  • Now showing current permissions in system info.
  • Improved unattended access.
  • Improved translations.
Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed backend crash when user disconnects on frontend side.
  • Fixed incoming session request notification not disappearing.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the main menu to become unresponsive after completing the tutorial.
  • Fixed AnyDesk not going to background on incoming session when it was in background before.
  • Fixed crash on Android 14 when connecting via unattended access.
  • Fixed crash on Android 14 when user rejects screen capture.
  • Resolved an issue that caused the app to crash during incoming sessions when the device was rotated.
  • Fixed crash when aspect ratio of screen is too extreme.
  • Fixed crash when changing IP addresses in VPN settings.
  • Fixed crash when copying the anydesk trace file and the file is too large.
  • Fixed behavior that AnyDesk was logging out from user account in some scenarios.
  • Fixed list of users when connecting to windows terminal server.
  • Fixed item counter in file manager when selecting more than 10 items.
  • Fixed password field in the AnyDesk app not working properly when remote controlled via AnyDesk.
  • Fixed ad1 plugin not working on Amazon cube and FireTV devices.
  • Fixed keyboard navigation in navigation drawer.
  • Minor UI/UX fixes.

AnyDesk 6.4.0 (Linux)

Major changes:
  • Migrated from GTK2 to GTK3
Fixed bugs:
  • Fixed Accept Window can be controlled by Remote without permission granted
  • Fixed audio is transmitted when disabled in Audio Settings
  • Fixed opening Settings from command line
  • Fixed memory leak during Incoming Session
  • Fixed hanging keyboard modifier keys
  • Fixed crash when recreating deleted Address Book entry
  • Fixed creating new Address Book requires a restart to show up
  • Fixed Screen Frame top border is missing on second monitor
  • Fixed Address Book license restrictions
  • Fixed Session Recording license restrictions
  • Fixed File Transfer license restrictions
  • Fixed Custom Client DEB URL handler does not work
  • Fixed irrelevant functionalities enabled in Outgoing/Incoming only Custom clients
  • Fixed starting Outgoing Session from command line on Debian 11
  • Fixed setting Session Recordings directory from Recording Settings
  • Fixed Screen Sharing profile is visible in Accept Window if the Session is marked as scam
  • Fixed Session recording file can not be played until the opened Session Playback tab is closed
  • Fixed start Session Recording button must be pressed twice to start the recording
  • Fixed Follow Remote Cursor settings does not work
  • Fixed Scam Warning does not appear if Accept Window is open
  • Fixed Lock remote account on Session end does not work
  • Fixed Access Control List is not visible in Custom Clients
  • Fixed incorrect desktop shortcut name for Custom Clients
  • Fixed wrong icons are shown in Session Toolbar during Outgoing Session
  • Fixed deadlock when retrying Outgoing Connection from Session Closed dialog
  • Fixed crash when scrolling through the Session Playback
  • Fixed many more minor User Interface issues
Other changes:
  • Improved user experience in Session Closed dialogs

AnyDesk 9.0

Versienummer 9.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Bestandsgrootte 5,26MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 03-12-2024 10:30 22

03-12-2024 • 10:30

22

Bron: AnyDesk

Reacties (22)

22
22
14
0
0
4
Arunia 3 december 2024 10:51
Leuk de nieuwe versies, maar ben uiteindelijk weer terug naar de oudere versie. Waarom hoor ik je vragen? (Of niet natuurlijk) Omdat ze ergens begonnen zijn met een timer, totaal niet reageren op de aanvraag voor prive gebruik (wat teamviewer toen we deed) en uiteindelijk je een 1000 seconden timer krijgt.
Oplossing, oudere versie gebruiken (weet even niet welke versie zo uit mijn hoofd), maar dan zonder enige timer.
xONet @Arunia3 december 2024 11:36
Parsec proberen? Ik ben er tevreden mee. Paar nadelen: Scherm van de computer op afstand moet aan blijven (maar mag wel op zwart staan), Win-toetscombinaties worden niet doorgegeven. Heel vlot en gratis.
Arunia @xONet3 december 2024 11:45
Ik zou inderdaad naar Parsec kunnen kijken, maar denk dat de nadelen me aardig gaan irriteren.

Uiteindelijk wil ik zoveel mogelijk zelf gaan hosten op mijn server welke toch 24/7 aan staat. Het is niet iets wat per gisteren vervangen moet zijn.
William_H @Arunia3 december 2024 12:42
In dat geval zou je wel degelijk over kunnen stappen op RustDesk. Die kun je ook zelf hosten.
Arunia @William_H3 december 2024 14:34
Ware het niet, dat die niet meer werkt extern. Alleen intern. Had dat ergens hier op deze pagina al gepost. :)
William_H @Arunia3 december 2024 15:37
Dat zou wel moeten werken. Heb je al naar portfording gekeken?
Arunia @William_H3 december 2024 15:46
Het heeft voorgaand wel gewerkt. Zal waarschijnlijk iets met het script te maken hebben welke er voor zorgt dat iptv ook werkt.
Was er op een gegeven moment wel klaar mee om er verder naar te kijken. Als ik ergens tijd heb om het nog eens opnieuw te doen, dan probeer ik het op dat moment zeker nog wel.
TechHead @Arunia3 december 2024 10:59
Waarschijnlijk een heel oude versie dan; want ik kreeg ook steeds meer last van die timer.
De gratis versie van TeamViewer doet geen bestandsoverdracht meer.
Ik gebruik nu RustDesk.
Arunia @TechHead3 december 2024 11:16
Versie 6.0.8 heb ik net even uitgezocht.
RustDesk heb ik een tijdje werkend gehad, maar sinds overstap van Ziggo naar KPN glas, werkt het ineens niet meer. Zelfde instellingen op mijn Unifi router (deze omgezet om het KPN router gebeuren te vervangen).
Dus uiteindelijk na veel geklooi, maar weer Anydesk in gebruik.
haam @Arunia3 december 2024 11:40
Zijn er specifieke features die je gebruikt?

Gebruik sporadisch nog teamviewer, en in het verleden anydesk. Maar doe nu steeds meer met quick assist (built in windows).
Voor op afstand kunnen helpen is dat prima
Arunia @haam3 december 2024 11:44
Ik gebruik het zelf om op mijn server te komen, maar ook om mijn Steamdeck te beheren wanneer ik er wat op wil zetten of dingen handmatig aan wil passen. Dan is dat makkelijker op deze manier dan een toetsenbord aansluiten.
Daarnaast hulp op afstand aan mijn schoonmoeder om ze wanneer het nodig is, snel weer op weg te helpen.
Dat doe ik nu inderdaad met Quick Assist, maar daar moet ze zelf de app voor openen en mijn code intikken, maar goed. Dat is te doen, maar sneller is om gewoon de pc over te kunnen nemen zonder dat ze daar wat voor hoeft te doen.
Daarnaast file transfer gebruik ik zelf echt heel veel.
haam @Arunia5 december 2024 21:33
O ja, linux. Daar had ik niet aan gedacht. Maar er is niemand in mijn omgeving die daar iets mee doet/iets van heeft
tweakje12 @TechHead3 december 2024 21:31
File Transfer werkt hier nog prima in de gratis versie van Teamviewer, net nog gebruikt.
Wouterie @Arunia4 december 2024 08:48
Yep, ik heb het een tijdje geprobeerd toen RealVNC het aantal computers voor thuisgebruik terugdrong, maar AnyDesk is niet mijn ding. Na een tijdje werd ik beschuldigd van het zijn van een professional (dat zal ik altijd blijven ontkennen, want ik ben een amateur in hart en nieren!) en werd het helemaal lastig.
Ik gebruik nu voor mijn server en game-pc Moonlight i.c.m. Sunshine. Sunshine installeer je op de computers die je wilt bedienen en Moonlight om ze te bedienen.
Gratis, snel, hoge kwaliteit, goede handleidingen en ik ben er blij mee.
Arunia @Wouterie4 december 2024 09:04
Dat is ook exact de reden dat ik verwees naar de oudere versie die die mogelijkheid tot beschuldigen niet heeft.

Met Moonlight en Sunshine zul je denk ik niet de mogelijkheid hebben om bestanden heen en weer te schuiven, maar dat is een aanname van mij in de richting van wat het doel van dat programma is.
Wouterie @Arunia4 december 2024 09:12
Oh, geen idee of dat werkt! Ik zal zo eens kijken. Ik weet dat het een punt van discussie is rondom Moonlight. De één wil het puur als streaming oplossing houden, de ander ziet meer RDP functionaliteit als een voorwaarde.

Edit: Nope, werkt niet. Maar er schijnen wel oplossingen voor te bestaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wouterie op 4 december 2024 09:13]

SmokingCrop 3 december 2024 11:33
Ondertussen zitten de custom clients (standard license) nog steeds op 7.x.x :z

[Reactie gewijzigd door SmokingCrop op 3 december 2024 11:33]

Rataplan_ @SmokingCrop3 december 2024 11:54
Ik heb februari 2023 een ticket daarvoor gehad, en begin van dit jaar, over precies dat. Antwoord is steeds dat de laatst stabiele versie als custom client beschikbaar is. Nou dat ziet eruit dan... Je kunt overigens wel een specifieke versie forceren in je custom build, door bij advanced de key
_module=anydesk-6.0.8 (versienummer aanpassen) te plaatsen.Werkt niet altijd meteen met de laatste versie.
Maar we zijn er dit jaar vanaf gestapt, het werd veel te duur voor wat we ermee doen. We gebruiken nu Supremo. Goede prijs, en zijn er erg content mee.
Frogmen 3 december 2024 11:50
Ik snap het voordeel van de verschillende clients maar mijn ervaring is dat ik vooral Windows mensen moet helpen en daarvoor is Quick Assist perfect gratis en werkt vlot. Nadeel is dat ik een Windows VM nodig heb op mijn Mac om ondersteuning te geven :-)
mrooie @Frogmen4 december 2024 07:41
Je kan eventueel via de webversie nog ondersteuning krijgen voor Quick Assist:
https://remoteassistance....crosoft.com/roleselection

Heb alleen nooit uitgeprobeerd of alleen ondersteuning krijgen of ook geven werkt??
Frogmen @mrooie4 december 2024 08:58
Helaas geven heb ik niet kunnen vinden, wel jammer.
GEi 3 december 2024 22:05
Ik herken de opmerkingen over beperkt privé gebruik door de timer niet. Ik heb drie cliënts die onderling kunnen worden bediend. Privé. Heb alleen de keer de drie cliënt nummers doorgegeven nadat de eerste keer de timer in beeld kwam. Binnen twee dagen was het nummer toegevoegd aan mijn account en kon weer verder. Het is jammer dat je bestaande nummers niet mee kan nemen naar de nieuwe pc, dus soms moet de voor privé gebruik contact hebben, maar verder heel tevreden gebruiker.
Wilde wat grammatica corrigeren, maar het is teveel.. ik laat het zo 🤔

[Reactie gewijzigd door GEi op 4 december 2024 06:00]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

