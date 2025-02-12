Software-update: AnyDesk 9.0.3

AnyDesk logo (75 pix) Versie 9.0.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 9.0.2 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 9.0.3 (Windows)

Fixed Bugs:
  • Fixed crash when retrieving data for the News section
  • Fixed crash when switching to File Manager while establishing a Session
  • Fixed crash when updating
  • Fixed crash in Custom Client caused by misconfiguration
  • Fixed crash on start of incoming Session
  • Fixed Korean IME support
  • Fixed mouse interaction of main search edit
  • Fixed bug where CTRL+ALT+SHIFT+DEL did not respect the SAS permission
  • Fixed bug that prevented some settings from being synchronized between windows
  • Fixed bug that could cause an incorrect name to be shown when deleting empty folders
  • Fixed bug that required restarting when disabling Forced Logins dynamically
  • Fixed bug that could cause UI glitches while establishing a Session
  • Fixed bug that could cause an empty Banner to appear after Installation
  • Fixed bug that prevented Windows 11 Snap Layouts from working
  • Fixed bug that could prevent the Main Menu from closing when losing focus
  • Fixed bug that could cause multiple settings categories to be highlighted
  • Fixed bug that prevented corrected removal of some files when uninstalling
  • Fixed bug that caused the Session Comment input field to have inconsistent size when a Session was ended due to Auto-Disconnect
  • Fixed bug that caused window position and size to not be saved
  • Fixed bug that would show sections and tiles for some features when disabled
  • Fixed bug that caused incorrect transfer of mouse clicks when using Gaming-Mode
  • Fixed bug that would not copy all the information when multiple Addresses are selected
  • Fixed bug that would cause the search edit to be moved when scrolling in File Manager
  • Fixed bug that would allow the Whiteboard Menu to be placed offscreen
  • Fixed bug that prevented E-Mail clients to open correctly when inviting via E-Mail
  • Fixed some missing tooltips
Other Changes:
  • Improved localization for all supported languages by adding a lot of missing texts
  • Improved consistency of Light and Dark Themes

AnyDesk 6.4.1 (Linux)

Fixed bugs:
  • Fixed accepting incoming connections from login screen
  • Fixed starting an outgoing session from the command line
  • Fixed privacy mode issues on CentOS and RHEL
  • Fixed audio transmission not working on Ubuntu
  • Fixed RPM package installation on Fedora Workstation
  • Fixed behavior of overwritten settings in custom clients
  • Fixed missing UI elements in incoming-only custom clients
  • Fixed copying 'Your Address' field to the clipboard using a keyboard
  • Fixed missing icons for folders and files in file transfer UI
  • Fixed remote address input field position on some desktop environments
  • Fixed discovered addresses incorrectly positioned on the main window
  • Fixed missing information links in 'About AnyDesk' window
  • Other minor UI/UX fixes
Other changes:
  • Added option to disallow direct connections for outgoing sessions

AnyDesk 6.4.1 (Raspberry Pi)

Fixed bugs:
  • Fixed accepting incoming connections from login screen
  • Fixed starting an outgoing session from the command line
  • Fixed privacy mode issues on CentOS and RHEL
  • Fixed audio transmission not working on Ubuntu
  • Fixed RPM package installation on Fedora Workstation
  • Fixed behavior of overwritten settings in custom clients
  • Fixed missing UI elements in incoming-only custom clients
  • Fixed copying 'Your Address' field to the clipboard using a keyboard
  • Fixed missing icons for folders and files in file transfer UI
  • Fixed remote address input field position on some desktop environments
  • Fixed discovered addresses incorrectly positioned on the main window
  • Fixed missing information links in 'About AnyDesk' window
  • Other minor UI/UX fixes
Other changes:
  • Added option to disallow direct connections for outgoing sessions

  • AnyDesk 7.3.0 (Android)

    New Features
    • Users can now chat with the remote desktop during both incoming and outgoing sessions.
    • Added permission to interact with windows that have restricted access.
    • The file manager now allows to navigate directly to a specific path.
    • The file manager now allows access to removable storage.
    • The file manager now supports drag and drop on small screens and between AnyDesk and other apps.
    • Added support for remote restarting macOS devices with activated FileVault.
    • Pressing disconnect button during ongoing session now disconnects session without opening the app.
    • Implemented swipe gesture on main screen to change between speed dial categories.
    • Navigation to Android root folder is now possible.
    • Added tooltips and dialogs for locked permissions in accept window.
    • Minor improvements.
    Fixed Bugs
    • Fixed a crash on old devices when accepting incoming session requests.
    • Fixed a crash during incoming sessions when device is rotated.
    • Fixed a crash in accept window when session request times out whilst screen display is switched off.
    • Fixed a bug that AnyDesk was showing a remote monitor that does not exist.
    • Minor UI/UX fixes.

AnyDesk 9.0

Versienummer 9.0.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Android, Linux, BSD, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11, Windows Server 2022, Windows Server 2025
Website AnyDesk
Download https://anydesk.com/platforms
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 12-02-2025 18:00 11

12-02-2025 • 18:00

11

Bron: AnyDesk

Update-historie

09-05 AnyDesk 9.5.2 6
12-04 AnyDesk 9.5.1 11
03-04 AnyDesk 9.5.0 0
21-03 AnyDesk 9.0.5 4
12-02 AnyDesk 9.0.3 11
17-01 AnyDesk 9.0.2 16
03-12 AnyDesk 9.0.0 22
01-11 AnyDesk 8.1.4 10
18-09 AnyDesk 8.1.0 0
08-'24 AnyDesk 8.0.13 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

AnyDesk

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
11
11
11
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering
deludi 12 februari 2025 18:05
Correctie, pro prijs is flink verhoogd (meer dan 50%) oud was 15 euro per maand nu 22,99 per maand…
zx9r_mario @deludi12 februari 2025 18:19
Paar jaar geleden was een lite licentie nog 60 euro per jaar.
JosSchaars @zx9r_mario12 februari 2025 18:43
Betaal nog steeds € 60 per jaar voor de Lite versie.
Maar deze wordt schijnbaar al een paar jaar niet meer aangeboden.
zx9r_mario @JosSchaars12 februari 2025 18:45
Klopt, ik ben zelf overgestapt op Rustdesk.
Cave_Boy @deludi12 februari 2025 18:13
Gelukkig is het gratis voor simpel thuis en niet commercieel gebruik.

Al was die grens eerder erg strak en was er nauwelijks over te communiceren. Nu is het een bericht sturen en je krijgt geen response maar is het wel dat het opeens wer werkt zonder continu popup / nag scherm.
Byte 12 februari 2025 18:58
Gebruik momenteel Rustdesk maar zie dat het enrollen van clients en mijn eindgebruikers de client laten downloaden toch lastig is. Daarom overweeg ik Anydesk. Een hele belangrijke functie is de 'Paste clipboard as keystrokes' functie. Zit deze ondertussen in Anydesk? Eerder was dit niet het geval!
William_H @Byte12 februari 2025 19:06
Kijk eens naar Winget of Chocolatey, als je dat wil uitbrengen voor clients. Kan eventueel met Intune of een scriptje.
GeroldM
13 februari 2025 03:44
Naast RustDesk clients heb ik hier een VM draaien met RustDesk server daarop. Dat is een wereld van verschil, tenminste in dit deel van de wereld (Zuid-Amerika). RustDesk zal in het economische deel van de EU een boel publieke servers meer inzetten dan dat ze dat hier doen.

Echter, met de zelf-gehoste RustDesk server, zijn verbindingen tussen RustDesk clients er enorm op vooruit gegaan qua stabiliteit en snelheid. AnyDesk is best wel populair alhier, maar zodra mensen zien hoe soepel RustDesk kan draaien, zijn ze toch wel snel om naar RustDesk.

Tot aan versie 6 gebruikte ik AnyDesk, op een Linux laptop. Werkte uitstekend. Zag toen dat AnyDesk werd overgenomen door een investeringssmaatschappij, welke met versie 7 de regels alsmaar verstrakten en TeamViewer-trekjes begonnen te vertonen. Naast dat hun abonnementen ook snel in prijs stegen.

Versie kwam maar niet uit voor Linux destijds, ben dus op zoek gegaan naar een alternatief en kwam dus bij RustDesk uit. Mijn Windows gebruikers waren nog altijd tevreden met de diensten die AnyDesk 7 nog bood. Sinds ik echter een eigen RustDesk server heb draaien, is er nog maar 1 AnyDesk gebruiker over.

De rest gebruikt nu RustDesk via mijn RustDesk server. En ik verwacht dat het niet lang meer zal duren voordat de laatste overstag is. Zij is het meest koppig als het gaat om de software die ze wil gebruiken, maar de andere gebruikers zijn al bezig om haar ook te overtuigen.

Heb zelf in ieder geval geen AnyDesk meer hoeven te gebruiken sinds versie 7. Het was toen nog altijd degelijke software, maar begon wel erg zeurderig en duur te worden.
Ra_gdd @GeroldM13 februari 2025 11:28
Ik ben Belg, dus niet van de slimste.
Ik ben ook opzoek naar alternatief Teamviewer want de prijzen swingen de pan uit ieder jaar opnieuw.
Idem bij Anydesk zie ik.

Ik heb de meeste ervaring met (betalende) Teamviewer, paar keer met Anydesk.
Als ik iemand remote wil helpen start die persoon Teamviewer op en krijg hij een id en paswoord van de Teamviewer server.
Ik moet dan in Teamviewer op mijn PC die id en paswoord ingeven zodat de Teamviewer server me een remote connectie geeft bij die persoon die hulp nodig heeft.
Anydesk is zelfde verhaal.

Hoe moet ik dit zien bij Rustdesk, wat is het voordeel om zelf die server te hosten en wat houd dit in?
Voordeel zelf gehost server is de latency, je moet eerst niet connecteren met eens server in een ver land, maar vb beide op een server in België.
Maar wat nog?
William_H 12 februari 2025 19:09
Ergens bij versie 8 of 9 zijn ze begonnen met het irritante veranderen van de cliënt code, waardoor je adresboek niet meer klopt als de host geüpdatet is. Was voor mij de limit en ben over naar Rustdesk.
Friemel 12 februari 2025 20:11
Weer een oude versie geïnstalleerd, zonder die irritante rode balk. Geen idee waarom die geïntroduceerd is.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq