Versie 9.0.3 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 9.0.2 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 9.0.3 (Windows) Fixed Bugs: Fixed crash when retrieving data for the News section

Fixed crash when switching to File Manager while establishing a Session

Fixed crash when updating

Fixed crash in Custom Client caused by misconfiguration

Fixed crash on start of incoming Session

Fixed Korean IME support

Fixed mouse interaction of main search edit

Fixed bug where CTRL+ALT+SHIFT+DEL did not respect the SAS permission

Fixed bug that prevented some settings from being synchronized between windows

Fixed bug that could cause an incorrect name to be shown when deleting empty folders

Fixed bug that required restarting when disabling Forced Logins dynamically

Fixed bug that could cause UI glitches while establishing a Session

Fixed bug that could cause an empty Banner to appear after Installation

Fixed bug that prevented Windows 11 Snap Layouts from working

Fixed bug that could prevent the Main Menu from closing when losing focus

Fixed bug that could cause multiple settings categories to be highlighted

Fixed bug that prevented corrected removal of some files when uninstalling

Fixed bug that caused the Session Comment input field to have inconsistent size when a Session was ended due to Auto-Disconnect

Fixed bug that caused window position and size to not be saved

Fixed bug that would show sections and tiles for some features when disabled

Fixed bug that caused incorrect transfer of mouse clicks when using Gaming-Mode

Fixed bug that would not copy all the information when multiple Addresses are selected

Fixed bug that would cause the search edit to be moved when scrolling in File Manager

Fixed bug that would allow the Whiteboard Menu to be placed offscreen

Fixed bug that prevented E-Mail clients to open correctly when inviting via E-Mail

Fixed some missing tooltips Other Changes: Improved localization for all supported languages by adding a lot of missing texts

Improved consistency of Light and Dark Themes AnyDesk 6.4.1 (Linux) Fixed bugs: Fixed accepting incoming connections from login screen

Fixed starting an outgoing session from the command line

Fixed privacy mode issues on CentOS and RHEL

Fixed audio transmission not working on Ubuntu

Fixed RPM package installation on Fedora Workstation

Fixed behavior of overwritten settings in custom clients

Fixed missing UI elements in incoming-only custom clients

Fixed copying 'Your Address' field to the clipboard using a keyboard

Fixed missing icons for folders and files in file transfer UI

Fixed remote address input field position on some desktop environments

Fixed discovered addresses incorrectly positioned on the main window

Fixed missing information links in 'About AnyDesk' window

AnyDesk 7.3.0 (Android) New Features Users can now chat with the remote desktop during both incoming and outgoing sessions. Added permission to interact with windows that have restricted access. The file manager now allows to navigate directly to a specific path. The file manager now allows access to removable storage. The file manager now supports drag and drop on small screens and between AnyDesk and other apps. Added support for remote restarting macOS devices with activated FileVault. Pressing disconnect button during ongoing session now disconnects session without opening the app. Implemented swipe gesture on main screen to change between speed dial categories. Navigation to Android root folder is now possible. Added tooltips and dialogs for locked permissions in accept window. Minor improvements. Fixed Bugs Fixed a crash on old devices when accepting incoming session requests. Fixed a crash during incoming sessions when device is rotated. Fixed a crash in accept window when session request times out whilst screen display is switched off. Fixed a bug that AnyDesk was showing a remote monitor that does not exist. Minor UI/UX fixes.

