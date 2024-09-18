AnyDesk 8.1.0

Versie 8.1.0 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.0.13 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:
AnyDesk 8.1.0New Features:
Fixed Bugs:
- Added URL based License Registration mechanism that allows registering a license via link
- The name of Address Book Entries is now shown in the tab header when connecting to them
- Update panel now shows both the installed and to-be-installed versions of AnyDesk
Other Changes:
- Fixed bug that caused some messages to not show up after license registration
- Fixed bug that prevented some Custom Client settings to work
- Fixed some textual bugs in settings
- Fixed some DPI related visual bugs
- Fixed bug that prevented some users from enabling Two Factor Authentication
- Fixed bug that sometimes treated microphones as speakers
- Fixed bug that caused Displays to stay on even after an outgoing session already ended
- Fixed signing of Remote Printing Driver
- Fixed signing issues of MSI installer
- Fixed bug that sometimes caused the wrong Permission Profile to be selected after Elevation Requests
- Fixed bug that would silently fail Session Recordings when missing write permissions
- Fixed Drag&Drop behavior of Address Tiles
- Fixed behavior of Status Bar that shows Connection and License issues
- Fixed TCP Tunnel permission not working
- Fixed crash when clicking File Manager Button during while connecting
- Fixed missing close button in outgoing File Manager Session during while connecting
- Fixed Command Line Interface to open Settings to fit the restructured Settings pages
- Fixed missing "About AnyDesk" option in Incoming Only Custom Clients
- Fixed synchronization of some permission states so that options become available immediately when permission is granted
- Fixed handling of SAS permission
- Fixed crash when hitting Enter key in dialog to add Address to Address Book
- Fixed bug that allowed registering a license via CLI while logged in with an Account
- Fixed bug that showed Permission Profiles in Outgoing Only Custom Clients
- Fixed visual bug that caused the File Manager toolbar button to be highlighted when showing a screen
- Fixed bug that allowed connection without password after cancelling Remote Restart Attempt
- Fixed visual bug that caused email address to be cut off in Account Login Popup
- Fixed visual bug that caused About Panel to not update properly when adding On-Premise license
- Fixed bug that prevented Preset Password Banner from showing up when setting password via Dynamic Config in my.anydesk
- Fixed crash when cancelling UAC dialog (Elevation Request)
- Fixed bug that caused uninstaller to not remove everything
- Fixed rare crash in Permission Profile Settings
- Fixed crash in Command Line Interface when sending connection requests
- Fixed bug that caused Reset Password button to not show up correctly
- Fixed bug that caused visual indicator for active display to not work in full screen mode
- Fixed bug that prevented Alt-Tab to work in non-connection tabs during when there was an active session
- Fixed bug that allowed incoming connections in Forced Login Clients
- Fixed visual bug that affected + and - buttons in Wake-On-LAN settings
- Fixed subtle bug in Windows version detection logic
- Fixed bug that prevented removal of passwords from Permission Profiles
- Fixed bug that caused delayed update of Permission Profiles settings
- Fixed bug that prevented the Personal Address Book to open after login
- Fixed bug that caused clicking the user icon in File Manager to navigate to the wrong settings page
- Fixed bug that sometimes restricted permissions of legacy clients more than it should
- Fixed bug that did not restore Session Recording settings correctly when removing a license
- Fixed bug that prevented some buttons in the Session Limit Reached dialog from working
- Fixed crash when adding Permission Profiles via Command Line Interface
- Fixed crash when trying to open Chat Log from Recent Session list
- Fixed crash when trying to open Session Recordings from Recent Session list
- Fixed bug that caused + and - buttons for Access Control List to be invisible
- Fixed bug that would stop audio transmission when minimizing the window
- Fixed scaling of resize border on big resolution screens
- Fixed bugs that caused synchronization of some settings between multiple settings windows to not happen correctly
- Fixed bug that caused previous window size to not be remembered correctly in some cases
- Fixed many more minor User Interface issues
- Improved localization
- Improved user experience when connecting to iOS clients
AnyDesk 8.1.2 (macOS)Fixed bugs:
Known Issues:
- Fixed mouse double-click when controling the remote macOS device
- Improved error handling with links to the Help Center
- AnyDesk Installer fixes
- Security issues addressed
- Minor UI issues fixed
- AnyDesk 8.1.2 has only limited macOS 15.0 Sequoia support. Features like connecting to the Login Screen or Remote Restart might not work
AnyDesk 6.3.3 (Linux)Other Changes
- Improved overall handling of expired licenses
AnyDesk 8.0.14 (Windows)New Features:
Other Changes:
- Actions on the tray icon can now be disabled in custom clients
- Improved handling of expired licenses