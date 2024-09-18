Versie 8.1.0 van AnyDesk voor Windows is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat door oud-medewerkers van TeamViewer wordt ontwikkeld, kan een andere computer worden overgenomen om deze op afstand te beheren. Het programma is beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS, Android en iOS, al zit niet elk platform op hetzelfde versienummer. Het is gratis voor thuisgebruik; voor commercieel gebruik beginnen de prijzen bij 15 euro per maand. Het maakt dan verder niet uit hoeveel updates er tussentijds uitkomen. De changelog sinds versie 8.0.13 voor Windows ziet er als volgt uit:

AnyDesk 8.1.0 New Features: Added URL based License Registration mechanism that allows registering a license via link

The name of Address Book Entries is now shown in the tab header when connecting to them

Update panel now shows both the installed and to-be-installed versions of AnyDesk Fixed Bugs: Fixed bug that caused some messages to not show up after license registration

Fixed bug that prevented some Custom Client settings to work

Fixed some textual bugs in settings

Fixed some DPI related visual bugs

Fixed bug that prevented some users from enabling Two Factor Authentication

Fixed bug that sometimes treated microphones as speakers

Fixed bug that caused Displays to stay on even after an outgoing session already ended

Fixed signing of Remote Printing Driver

Fixed signing issues of MSI installer

Fixed bug that sometimes caused the wrong Permission Profile to be selected after Elevation Requests

Fixed bug that would silently fail Session Recordings when missing write permissions

Fixed Drag&Drop behavior of Address Tiles

Fixed behavior of Status Bar that shows Connection and License issues

Fixed TCP Tunnel permission not working

Fixed crash when clicking File Manager Button during while connecting

Fixed missing close button in outgoing File Manager Session during while connecting

Fixed Command Line Interface to open Settings to fit the restructured Settings pages

Fixed missing "About AnyDesk" option in Incoming Only Custom Clients

Fixed synchronization of some permission states so that options become available immediately when permission is granted

Fixed handling of SAS permission

Fixed crash when hitting Enter key in dialog to add Address to Address Book

Fixed bug that allowed registering a license via CLI while logged in with an Account

Fixed bug that showed Permission Profiles in Outgoing Only Custom Clients

Fixed visual bug that caused the File Manager toolbar button to be highlighted when showing a screen

Fixed bug that allowed connection without password after cancelling Remote Restart Attempt

Fixed visual bug that caused email address to be cut off in Account Login Popup

Fixed visual bug that caused About Panel to not update properly when adding On-Premise license

Fixed bug that prevented Preset Password Banner from showing up when setting password via Dynamic Config in my.anydesk

Fixed crash when cancelling UAC dialog (Elevation Request)

Fixed bug that caused uninstaller to not remove everything

Fixed rare crash in Permission Profile Settings

Fixed crash in Command Line Interface when sending connection requests

Fixed bug that caused Reset Password button to not show up correctly

Fixed bug that caused visual indicator for active display to not work in full screen mode

Fixed bug that prevented Alt-Tab to work in non-connection tabs during when there was an active session

Fixed bug that allowed incoming connections in Forced Login Clients

Fixed visual bug that affected + and - buttons in Wake-On-LAN settings

Fixed subtle bug in Windows version detection logic

Fixed bug that prevented removal of passwords from Permission Profiles

Fixed bug that caused delayed update of Permission Profiles settings

Fixed bug that prevented the Personal Address Book to open after login

Fixed bug that caused clicking the user icon in File Manager to navigate to the wrong settings page

Fixed bug that sometimes restricted permissions of legacy clients more than it should

Fixed bug that did not restore Session Recording settings correctly when removing a license

Fixed bug that prevented some buttons in the Session Limit Reached dialog from working

Fixed crash when adding Permission Profiles via Command Line Interface

Fixed crash when trying to open Chat Log from Recent Session list

Fixed crash when trying to open Session Recordings from Recent Session list

Fixed bug that caused + and - buttons for Access Control List to be invisible

Fixed bug that would stop audio transmission when minimizing the window

Fixed scaling of resize border on big resolution screens

Fixed bugs that caused synchronization of some settings between multiple settings windows to not happen correctly

Fixed bug that caused previous window size to not be remembered correctly in some cases

Fixed many more minor User Interface issues Other Changes: Improved localization

Improved user experience when connecting to iOS clients AnyDesk 8.1.2 (macOS) Fixed bugs: Fixed mouse double-click when controling the remote macOS device

Improved error handling with links to the Help Center

AnyDesk Installer fixes

Security issues addressed

Minor UI issues fixed Known Issues: AnyDesk 8.1.2 has only limited macOS 15.0 Sequoia support. Features like connecting to the Login Screen or Remote Restart might not work AnyDesk 6.3.3 (Linux) Other Changes Improved overall handling of expired licenses AnyDesk 8.0.14 (Windows) New Features: Actions on the tray icon can now be disabled in custom clients Other Changes: Improved handling of expired licenses