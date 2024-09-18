Microsoft heeft versie 17.11.4 van Visual Studio 2022 uitgebracht. Deze populaire programmeerontwikkelomgeving, verkrijgbaar in de smaken Community, Professional en Enterprise, beschikt over handige opties om het programmeren in onder meer Visual C++, Visual Basic, C#, F# en Python gemakkelijker te maken. De nieuwe versie is volledig 64bit en heeft een vereenvoudigde gebruikersinterface. Meer informatie over versie 17.11 is op deze pagina van Microsoft te vinden. In deze uitgave zijn diverse problemen verholpen:

Top bug fixes from the community System.NullReferenceException when copying files within Solution Explorer. Feedback ticket

Fixed an issue where responding to solution events can cause incomplete state to be read from the projects.

Fixed ArgumentNullException iOS remote build error when switching between different SDK versions (including Xamarin). Feedback ticket

VS now includes MAUI 8.0.82 (SR8.2).

Always display error and stop debugging when using Debug.Restart (Ctrl+Shift+F5). Feedback ticket

Fixed an issue that caused .NET builds to fail after installing .NET SDK 9.0.100-rc.1 or newer.

This fix addresses the scenario where the addition of a GitHub account without copilot license puts copilot into an error state, which causes copilot to be unavailable for use. Feedback ticket

Adding a conditional breakpoint causes an unconditional crash. Feedback ticket

Resource explorer cannot open resx files. Feedback ticket

Go to definition doesn't work. Feedback ticket