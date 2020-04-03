Versie 1.10.0 van OpenTTD is uitgekomen. In deze opensourcekloon van het Microprose-spel Transport Tycoon Deluxe is het de bedoeling om een transportimperium op te bouwen over de weg, het spoor, het water en door de lucht. OpenTTD kan meer dan alleen het originele spel nabootsen. Zo kunnen er tot wel 64 keer grotere maps dan in het origineel worden gebruikt, is de ai zijn naam waardig en is er ondersteuning voor multiplayer en ipv6. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Hello campers! We thought we should give everyone currently under quarantine/lockdown/shelter-in-place something to do with their time, so we decided to release a new version of your favourite game! Not like it’s the same time we do releases every year or anything!

Many new features since 1.9 for you to enjoy:

NewRoadTypes - NewGRF-provided roadtypes, similar to railtypes, allow users to have slow roads and fast roads and dusty roads. Now available at your nearest Content Download window.

Docks are no longer limited to 1 per station, and ships can load/unload at all parts of the dock.

Ability to show coverage area for stations, and authority region for towns.

A new screenshot type and screenshot window!

Improved logic for sharing cargo between stations, and an improved algorithm for transfer feeder payments.

A new titlegame for this release by ALEXbr, who won this year’s competition on the forums.

And many, many more features, changes, improvements, and bug fixes. See the changelog for further details. Keep safe, wash your hands, and play OpenTTD!