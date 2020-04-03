Cookies op Tweakers

Driver-update: AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.1

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix) AMD heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2020-drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7730(M) en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- R9- en RX-series. Drivers worden alleen voor Windows-versies 7 en 10 aangeboden en verder zijn er geen 32bit-drivers meer beschikbaar. Nieuw in de 2020 editie is onder meer Radeon Boost, een technologie die van dynamic resolution scaling gebruik maakt om betere framerates te bereiken. In versie 20.4.1 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor het spel Resident Evil 3 en zijn er weer de nodige problemen verholpen.

Support For
  • Resident Evil 3
Fixed Issues
  • Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm may experience a black screen or application hang while gaming for extended periods of time on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics product system configurations.
  • HDR may fail to enable or be detected in applications and games using the Vulkan® API.
  • Doom Eternal may fail to launch in some hybrid graphics system configurations.
  • Radeon ReLive streaming may fail to launch or may crash when a stream session is started with performance metrics overlay enabled.
  • Some clock values may fail to populate for a limited number of graphics products in the Radeon Settings Hardware information tab.
  • Hotkeys can no longer be assigned to a single digit or character as this has the ability to block or cause interference with some default Windows® functionality.
  • Some Radeon FreeSync Premium supported displays may not list all supported refresh rate options in Windows® when Radeon FreeSync Premium is enabled in the displays OSD settings.
Known Issues
  • Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
  • Running Folding@Home while also running an application using hardware acceleration of video content can cause a system hang or black screen. A potential workaround is disabling hardware acceleration for the application that has it enabled.
  • Using Edge web browser to playback video content with a multi display system configuration may cause a system hang or crash after extended periods of use.
  • Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
  • Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.
  • Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
  • Desktop or In-game corruption may occur intermittently when HDR is enabled.
  • Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when playing games with Instant Replay enabled. A potential workaround for users experiencing these issues is to disable Instant Replay.
  • Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when performing multiple task switches using Alt+Tab.
  • A system crash or hang may be experienced when using Edge browser to play Netflix content.
  • Some users may still experience black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay. AMD will continue to monitor and investigate reports of these issues closely.
  • Direct ML Media Filters are currently unavailable in Radeon Software Media gallery for video or image content.
  • XSplit may experience an application hang or freeze when performing a scene switch.

Bart van Klaveren

03-04-2020 09:32
submitter: r100

03-04-2020

7 Linkedin

Submitter: r100

Bron: AMD

Reacties (7)

DeBers
3 april 2020 09:47
Ik heb al een tijdje last van black screens tijdens videos afspelen in youtube en dumpert met een 5700XT.
Valt dat onder de known issues?
Ik zie tweemaal black screen benoemd worden, maar niet in de combinatie met videos.
Icekiller2k6
@DeBers 3 april 2020 10:00
Heb je via de bekende tools eens een volledige driver sweep gedaan?
Destrux
@DeBers 3 april 2020 10:03
Bekend probleem helaas. Inderdaad een driver sweep doen en dan de laatste drivers installeren en dit zou verholpen moeten zijn. Succes!
JelleDekkers
@DeBers 3 april 2020 10:18
Ik had dat probleem ook, tot ik een nieuwere versie installeerde. Als het goed is zou dit verholpen zijn in 20.2.2. Welke versie heb jij?
Olaf van der Spek
3 april 2020 10:02
Ik heb last van system freezes tijdens video playback, lijkt ook geen known issue.. waar report je issues?
DeBers
@Olaf van der Spek 3 april 2020 10:19
Lees even andere reacties.
mikejwt
3 april 2020 10:16
Ik ben van een Vega 56 naar een 5700XT gegaan en heb sinds 1 week een stabiel systeem.
2 weken geleden deze kaart gekocht en nadat ik tot 2x toe een 'blackfreeze' kreeg maar eens een Google zoekopdracht deed. Uiteindelijk vanaf maart en terug in de tijd de drivers geprobeerd, uiteindelijk is mijn systeem nu al week stabiel zonder problemen.

Het is echt ronduit belachelijk dat de 'blackscreen' en 'crash' problemen met deze driver nog steeds bestaan. Elke driver boven de 19.11.1-Nov4 veroorzaakt bij mij nog steeds deze problemen.

Na de Nov4 driver is de lay-out van de driver aangepast, ik geloof er zelfs in dat dit het probleem veroorzaakt.
