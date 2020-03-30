FreshTomato is een van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op ARM of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars hebben kort geleden FreshTomato 2020.2 uitgebracht en de aankondiging is zoals altijd kort:

FreshTomato-ARM Changelog Note: Because of changes in GUI it is recommended to clear the browser cache, or use Ctrl+F5

Add Asus RT-AC68U B2 support (almost the same like AC1900P)

kernel: tcp: avoid infinite loop in tcp_splice_read() Splicing from TCP socket is vulnerable when a packet with URG flag is received and stored into receive queue

kernel: net: don't call strlen() on the user buffer in packet_bind_spkt() KMSAN (KernelMemorySanitizer, a new error detection tool) reports use of uninitialized memory in packet_bind_spkt()

kernel: netfilter: nf_ct_ipv4: handle invalid IPv4 and IPv6 packets consistently IPv6 conntrack marked invalid packets as INVALID and let the user drop those by an explicit rule, while IPv4 conntrack dropped such packets itself

kernel: netfilter: nf_ct_ipv4: packets with wrong ihl are invalid

kernel: ipv6: do not increment mac header when it's unset Otherwise we'll overflow the integer. This occurs when layer 3 tunneled packets are handed off to the IPv6 layer

kernel: ipv6: Allow IPv4-mapped address as next-hop Made kernel accept IPv6 routes with IPv4-mapped address as next-hop

gmp: update to 6.2.0

nginx: update to 1.17.9

php: update to 7.2.28

spawn-fcgi: update to 3c1b01c (2019.08.25) snapshot; clean sources, add patch instead, cosmetic in router/Makefile

sqlite: update to 3.31.1

libcurl: update to 7.69.0

dnsmasq: update to 2.81rc3

libexif: update to 54b6f7f (2020.02.29) snapshot

nano: update to 4.8

pcre: update to 8.44

tor: update to 0.4.2.6

getdns/stubby: update to 1.6.0/0.3.0

pppd: fixes from upstream (pppd: Fix bounds check in EAP code; pppd: Ignore received EAP messages when not doing EAP)

libcurl: update CA certificate bundle as of 2020-01-01

GUI: TOR: add an option to resolve only .onion/.exit domains without having to configure anything else

GUI: Fix Issue #15 to allow configuring remote access in router mode

GUI: Admin Access: fix info about default web username

GUI: Admin Access: delete the unnecessary http_root variable (Allow web login as "root") - now the username is 'root' if it's not entered, no need to check/uncheck something

GUI: overview: fix the order of the enable/disable wifi buttons for routers with three radios

GUI: overview: fix issue when warning about unsecured wifi appears, even if this radio is temporarily disabled by “Disable” button on this page

GUI: Admin Access: do not restart sshd if there are no configuration changes

GUI: Basic Network: fix the order in which the wifi interfaces are selected when setting Wireless Client Mode bug similar to that on the Overview page fd06410

GUI: clean-up; the first step to sorting out this mess

GUI: add AdvancedTomato-like themes: red, blue, green and dark

GUI: nas-samba.asp - add option to enable/disable GRO (Default Off –> like before)

GUI: OpenVPN client: extend “To Domain” field to 50 chars

GUI: support showing status of hilink modem reachable from any WAN

router: Makefile: clean-up; remove unused scsi-idle package from the tree

router: Makefile: fix some configure/compiler warnings, clean-up

router: Makefile: there is no libyaml to install

router: Makefile: remove FULL_OPENSSL var

router: Makefile: always build and install zlib

router: Makefile: samba3: build with libiconv if available

router: Makefile: transmission: fix compiler warnings (partially); don’t build utils/cli; clean-up recipe

router: Makefile: add symlink to openssl

router: httpd: misc.c: change memory format specifiers to unsigned integer, fixes #9 (there was an overflow in displaying memory sizes above 2GB)

router: mdu: Makefile: build openssl11 with pthread

router: others: secure adblock with lock file; cosmetic in Makefile

router: others: mymotd: fix ‘bad number’ bug when wanX is disabled

router: rc: services.c: add warning to syslog when dnsmasq is skipped because of WEB mode enabled

router: rc: init.c - adjust et and wl thresh value after reset (for wifi-driver and et_linux.c)

router: rc: init.c - init variable restore_defaults to 0 and also use it to reset/adjust beamforming parameter

router: rc: network.c - rework start and stop of emf/lan/wl - fix/correct start and stop of EMF (stop failed almost every time and also router stuck/hung sometimes at reboot via GUI!) - make EMF multi-lan aware - give feedback about start and stop EMF - rework basic start and stop of start_lan / start_lan_wl / start_wl / start_wireless

router: rc: usb.c - improve/extend detection to activate the USB LED for Router with only one USB LED

router: rc: network.c - bring down loopback interface if we stop lan (and some cosmetic)

router: rc: init.c - remove start_nas()/stop_nas() (already done at start_services()/stop_services())

router: rc: blink_br.c - exit / stop blink_br for router with more than one LAN LED (we do not need blink_br in that case –> save memory/cpu load)

router: rc: init.c - reboot automatically when the kernel panics and set waiting time (3 sec now)

router: rc: init.c - set overcommit_memory and overcommit_ratio

router: rc: network.c - unload/load wifi driver only with start_lan() and stop_lan()

router: rc: network.c - make sure to validate/restore all per wl-interface related variables for sdk7

router: rc: init.c - load wifi driver for sdk7 at sysinit Hint: sdk7 seems to be a special case

router: rc: services.c: simplify if statement

router: www: vpn-tinc.asp: fix some bugs, add link to the tutorial, clean-up

router: www: status-overview.asp: add missing 10Mb port icons, add set of half-duplex icons, code optimization/reduce size, clean-up

RT-AC3200: improve/change LED table if router is in WiFi bridge mode

Huawei WS880: disable wifi blink by default for WS880, causing problems (This is a workaround for now!)

Huawei WS880: change LED table