RAR Labs heeft de finalrelease van versie 5.90 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In versie 5.90 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 5.90
Bugs fixed:
- RAR compression speed is improved for CPUs with 16 and more cores.
- "Fastest" method (-m1 command line equivalent) typically achieves a higher compression ratio for highly compressible data types when creating RAR5 archives.
- Maximum number of utilized threads is increased from 32 to 64. Command line -mt switch accepts values from 1 to 64.
- "Multithreading" parameter on "General" page of WinRAR settings is replaced with "Threads" input field, where you can specify the desired number of CPU threads. It can take values from 1 to maximum number of available logical CPU units.
- WinRAR displays packed and unpacked folder sizes when browsing archive contents.
- "Total folders" field is added to list of archive parameters displayed by WinRAR "Info" command. Same field is added to "Archive" page in archive properties in Windows Explorer.
- Window including a progress bar and "Cancel" button is displayed if reading archive contents takes noticeable time. It can be useful for archive formats with slower access to contents, such as large TAR based archives like .tar.gz and tar.bz2.
- Archiving and extraction progress windows, also as progress windows for some other commands, can be resized.
- "Repair" performance for RAR5 archives with recovery record and without data shifts is improved. It deteriorated in WinRAR 5.80 and is now restored to original level.
- Password prompt is not issued when performing recovery record based repair for RAR5 archives with encrypted file names. This command can be performed without providing a password.
- If folder for converted archives in "Convert archives" command does not exist, WinRAR attempts to create it. Previous versions failed to create converted archives in non-existent destination folder.
- Added extraction support for GZIP archives with optional header checksum field.
- "Repair" command could erroneously display "Recovery record is corrupt" message when processing an archive with valid recovery record. This message did not prevent further repair operation;
- if quick open information option was set to "Do not add" in default compression profile and this profile was loaded by some command or dialog, WinRAR ignored quick open information when browsing contents of RAR archives. For example, it happened after opening archiving or password dialogs;
-
Ctrl+
C"Copy" shortcut key did not work in archive comment window;
- if "Put each file to separate archive" and "Archives in subfolders" options were set, WinRAR ignored the destination path specified in archive name field.
De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
WinRAR 5.90 (32bit)
WinRAR 5.90 (64bit)
RAR 5.90 voor Linux (32bit)
RAR 5.90 voor Linux (64bit)
RAR 5.90 voor FreeBSD
RAR 5.90 voor macOS
RAR 5.90 voor Android