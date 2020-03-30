Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WinRAR 5.90

WinRAR logo (80 pix) RAR Labs heeft de finalrelease van versie 5.90 van zijn archiveringsprogramma's RAR en WinRAR uitgebracht. Deze populaire compressietool is beschikbaar voor diverse besturingssystemen, waaronder Windows, Linux en macOS. Het programma kan overweg met de gangbaarste formaten - waaronder rar, zip, cab, arj, lzh, tar, gz, uue, bz2, jar, iso, 7z en z - heeft een skinnable interface, en ondersteuning voor Zip64- en multivolume-cab-bestanden. In versie 5.90 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 5.90
  • RAR compression speed is improved for CPUs with 16 and more cores.
  • "Fastest" method (-m1 command line equivalent) typically achieves a higher compression ratio for highly compressible data types when creating RAR5 archives.
  • Maximum number of utilized threads is increased from 32 to 64. Command line -mt switch accepts values from 1 to 64.
  • "Multithreading" parameter on "General" page of WinRAR settings is replaced with "Threads" input field, where you can specify the desired number of CPU threads. It can take values from 1 to maximum number of available logical CPU units.
  • WinRAR displays packed and unpacked folder sizes when browsing archive contents.
  • "Total folders" field is added to list of archive parameters displayed by WinRAR "Info" command. Same field is added to "Archive" page in archive properties in Windows Explorer.
  • Window including a progress bar and "Cancel" button is displayed if reading archive contents takes noticeable time. It can be useful for archive formats with slower access to contents, such as large TAR based archives like .tar.gz and tar.bz2.
  • Archiving and extraction progress windows, also as progress windows for some other commands, can be resized.
  • "Repair" performance for RAR5 archives with recovery record and without data shifts is improved. It deteriorated in WinRAR 5.80 and is now restored to original level.
  • Password prompt is not issued when performing recovery record based repair for RAR5 archives with encrypted file names. This command can be performed without providing a password.
  • If folder for converted archives in "Convert archives" command does not exist, WinRAR attempts to create it. Previous versions failed to create converted archives in non-existent destination folder.
  • Added extraction support for GZIP archives with optional header checksum field.
Bugs fixed:
  • "Repair" command could erroneously display "Recovery record is corrupt" message when processing an archive with valid recovery record. This message did not prevent further repair operation;
  • if quick open information option was set to "Do not add" in default compression profile and this profile was loaded by some command or dialog, WinRAR ignored quick open information when browsing contents of RAR archives. For example, it happened after opening archiving or password dialogs;
  • Ctrl+C "Copy" shortcut key did not work in archive comment window;
  • if "Put each file to separate archive" and "Archives in subfolders" options were set, WinRAR ignored the destination path specified in archive name field.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*WinRAR 5.90 (32bit)
*WinRAR 5.90 (64bit)
*RAR 5.90 voor Linux (32bit)
*RAR 5.90 voor Linux (64bit)
*RAR 5.90 voor FreeBSD
*RAR 5.90 voor macOS
*RAR 5.90 voor Android

Versienummer 5.90
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website RAR Labs
Download https://www.rarlab.com/download.htm
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: RAR Labs

WinRAR

Reacties (8)

+1mekkieboek
30 maart 2020 14:29
Als een sterkere compressie de reden is, kun je ook 7-zip gebruiken. Is ook beter dan zip, soms zelfs significant beter.
+1Aeternum
@mekkieboek30 maart 2020 14:37
Je kan met winrar ongeveer alles uitpakken wat er ooit ingepakt is. Ik meende zelfs iso bestanden etc...
+1Eonfge
@Aeternum30 maart 2020 14:39
Dan zou ik voor Windows PeaZip aanbevelen. Die pakt alles uit en is heeft de LGPL licentie, dus geen beperkingen zoals WinRAR die officieel wel heeft:
https://www.peazip.org/
+1Orion64
30 maart 2020 14:12
Wat zijn behalve de iets sterkere compressie (maar wel met licensing model) nog meer voordelen van rar boven zip? Iemand enig idee?
0Addict
@Orion6430 maart 2020 14:28
Een lifetime trial natuurlijk.
0ggj87
@Addict30 maart 2020 14:48
Heeft iemand eigenlijk ooit wel eens die licentie gekocht? :P
0Icekiller2k6
@ggj8730 maart 2020 14:51
yip, mijn broers en ik..
Software wat je jaren gebruikt en wat je als eerste installeert op een nieuwe PC of een PC van een klant is een tool dat zijn geld waard is.
0IrBaboon79
@Orion6430 maart 2020 14:59
Oordelend op m'n eigen ervaringen (dwz: een 10+tal jaren gebruik van zowel 7zip als winrar op een stevige hoeveelheid servers over de loop vd jaren)...

ik neem dan wel aan dat je 7Zip bedoelt - fundamenteel ander iets als gewoon zip;
de oude zip heeft allerlei beperkingen (grote files, multivolume, etc...) maar is zeer snel en algemeen ondersteund.

Mbt 7zip & winrar - over het algemeen:
- rar heeft duidelijke multi-volume archives functionaliteit (een stuk prettiger hoewel dat bij 7zip tegenwoordig ook wel enigszins werkbaar is - toch een wereld van verschil!)
- rar gaat naar mijn idee een stuk beschaafder om met cpu/memory resources en trekt de server niet half onderuit qua cpu; dat is te tunen met 7zip maar prettig is anders; anders gezegd: rar compressie is goede "bang for buck" qua resources, compressie en tijd; 7zip is duur qua resources & tijd voor minimale extra compressie. En ja, dit soort akties doe je normaal niet op een productie server maar soms kan je niet anders in de praktijk...
- rar recovery record (in de praktijk moet je hier wel een usecase voor hebben natuurlijk)
- scriptable SFX modules die externe variablen ondersteunen (soms erg handig voor simpele scriptjes)
- op een of andere manier is rar gewoon goed (slim?) geintegreerd qua gewenst gebruik; het heeft precies de goede right-click menu akties in je explorer, etc... maar misschien is dat meer m'n eigen gevoel.
- rar licentie is 29eu; deze is lifetime. Maar je kunt, net als de halve wereld, op OK klikken bij het nag-screen en dan is het ook goed....
7zip is gratis.

Voor thuisgebruik is het uiteindelijk allemaal niet zo spannend en is 7zip een zeer goed alternatief maar het eenvoudigste is om ze gewoon eens te proberen en dan te kiezen voor degeen die het meest bevalt.
