Software-update: Drupal 8.8.2

Drupal logo (75 pix) Versie 8.8.2 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.8 is de laatste versie waar nog (grote) veranderingen in worden aangebracht. Begin juni zullen zowel versie 9.0 als versie 8.9 uitkomen. Die laatste is een versie waar voor lange termijn ondersteuning zal worden gegeven.

This is a patch release of Drupal 8 and is ready for use on production sites. Learn more about Drupal 8.

If you are upgrading to this release from 8.7.x or earlier, read the Drupal 8.8.0 release notes before upgrading to this release.

  • ConfigEntityUpdater now enforces that it is only used for one update function at a time via an exception, whereas this behaviour was previously silently broken. Read the change record on ConfigEntityUpdater for more information.
  • This is the first release of Drupal 8 core to use a new packaging pipeline that automates the Composer build process (composer create-project) to create release packages.

    The packaged tar and zip files that were available from 2020-02-01 20:20 UTC until 2020-02-02 00:15 UTC were erroneously published with Drupal 8.8.1 packaged inside. If you downloaded a tarball during that window, you should re-download it and upgrade again using the new tarball.

Drupal 8.8.x will receive security coverage until December 2rd, 2020.

Versienummer 8.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Drupal
Download https://ftp.drupal.org/files/projects/drupal-8.8.2.tar.gz
Licentietype GPL

