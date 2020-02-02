Versie 7.1.0 van PeaZip is verschenen. Dit archiveringsprogramma wordt onder een opensourcelicentie beschikbaar gesteld, en downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux. Het programma wil zich van de concurrentie onderscheiden door zich te specialiseren in veiligheid. Het versleutelen van data is dan ook een van de voornaamste functies van het eigen pea-formaat. PeaZip kan 7z-, bz2-, gz-, paq/lpaq-, pea-, quad-, tar-, upx- en zip-bestanden creëren, en diverse bestandsformaten uitpakken, waaronder ace, arj, cab, deb, iso, lha, rar en rpm. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Backend Added Brotli 1.0.7 backend

Added Zstd 1.4.4 backend

Pea 0.68 Code Various fixes and improvements File Manager Added "Type here to search in current path" hint to address bar to make this feature more esaily discoverable

Added compression method information when browsing archives supported through 7z/p7zip backend

Improved file rename Added option to rename only files Improved hints about rename functions in confirmation dialogs

Improved management of compressed TAR files Brotli, LPAQ, QUAD/BALZ/BCM, and Zstandard backed now supports previewing compressed TAR files Same formats now supports option to auto open compressed TAR archive (previously applied only to formats supported through 7z/p7zip backend) Same formats now supports smart extraction feature

Extraction and archiving Added read / write / test support for Brotli (.br) and Zstandard (.zst) files

Added more dictionary size options for LZMA / LZMA2

Added compression preset ("Add" button's dropdown menu) for ZIP, Bzip2 method, fast compression

Improved direct extraction from PeaZip's file browser Context menu and Extract dropdown menu now features: extract all here, extract all here smart, extract all here to new folder Reduced duplication of destinations in Extract dropdown menu Extract all to moved to More group in context menu Keyboard shortcuts: extract all here Ctrl + Alt + Shift + E extract all here smart Ctrl + Alt + Shift + S extract all here to new folder Ctrl + Alt + Shift + N

Instantaneous compression ratio % is shown while running 7z/p7zip compression tasks

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

PeaZip voor Windows (32bit)

PeaZip voor Windows (64bit)

PeaZip portable

PeaZip voor Linux en BSD

PeaZip add-ons