FreshTomato is van Tomato afgeleide firmware voor verschillende op ARM of MIPS gebaseerde routers van Asus, D-Link, Huawei, Linksys, Netgear, Tenda en Xiaomi. Het kan gezien worden als de voortzetting van 'Tomato by Shibby' sinds deze ontwikkelaar, Michał Rupental, zijn tijd aan andere projecten wil besteden. De FreshTomato-firmware voegt ten opzichte van de originele firmware van de fabrikant diverse extra opties toe, zoals een realtime-bandbreedtemonitor en uitgebreide instelmogelijkheden. De ontwikkelaars kille72 en pedro hebben FreshTomato 2020.1 stilletjes uitgebracht met de volgende aanpassingen:

FreshTomato-MIPS 2020.1 openssl: update to 1.0.2u

nano: update to 4.7

tinc: update to de7d5a0 (2019.07.17) snapshot

dnsmasq: update to ab53883 (2020.01.11) snapshot

e2fsprogs: update to 1.45.5

libcurl: update to 7.68.0

GUI: FTP Server Configuration: add usage notes

GUI: advanced-vlan-r1.asp - Prevent vlan reset to default at init (fixes #11)

GUI: advanced-vlan.asp - make it possible to create a VLAN with all ports (including tag on!). Fixes issue #12

GUI: Static DHCP/ARP/IPT: also restart dnsmasq when saving

GUI: Advanced: DHCP / DNS Server (LAN): change the �DHCPC Options� format to a 256 character textarea

mdu: fix some bugs (again)

stubby: add syslog support

pppd: restore the use of libcrypt to support DES instead of OpenSSL (commit #5c08f06 introduced an upstream change: 'Use openssl for DES instead of libcrypt / glibc', with no choice of libcrypt (only libdes and OpenSSL). It requires OpenSSL 1.0.2 and prevents compilation with OpenSSL 1.1. This commit fixes it))

pppd: fixes from upstream (pppd.h: Add missing headers; pppd: Don't free static string; pppd: Limit memory accessed by string formats with max length specified; pppd: Make sure word read from options file is null-terminated; pppd: Avoid use of strnlen (and strlen) in vslprintf)

miniupnpd: get rid of OpenSSL dependencies in miniupnpd, optimization, cosmetics

router: Makefile: tune libyaml/getdns recipes - reduce size

vpnrouting: fix the extraction of foreign options from the OpenVPN server, add a warning if the option is enabled but nothing was received from the server, change firewall restart - move to the very end

NFS: allow selection of protocol version; optimization and clean-up; move code from nfs.rc script to nfs.c FreshTomato-ARM 2020.1

openssl-1.1: move folder to openssl-1.1

openssl11: Enable OpenSSL 1.1.1 in router/Makefile

openssl11: add patch

openssl11: tor: enable OpenSSL 1.1.x support

openssl11: OpenVPN: enable OpenSSL 1.1.x support

openssl11: getdns/stubby: enable OpenSSL 1.1.x support

openssl11: vsftpd: enable OpenSSL 1.1.x support

openssl11: enable OpenSSL 1.1.x for libcurl, mdu (if built with libcurl), transmission

openssl11: tinc: enable OpenSSL 1.1.x support

openssl11: nginx: enable OpenSSL 1.1.x support

openssl11: mysql: enable OpenSSL 1.1.x support

openssl11: enable OpenSSL 1.1.1 for httpd, mssl, mdu (if built with mssl)

openssl11: dnsmasq: add openssl backend for DNSSEC

openssl11: Add OPENSSL_PREFER_CHACHA_OVER_GCM option

openssl11: priorize CHACHA over GCM for models with no AES acceleration

openssl11: don�t build test and fuzz to shorten build time

openssl11: enable OpenSSL 1.1.x on all targets

GUI: advanced-vlan.asp - make it possible to create a VLAN with all ports (including tag on!)

vsftpd: clean 3.0.3 sources, add patch instead

busybox: wget: openssl11: fix ssl when built with OpenSSL-1.1.x

router: Makefile: correct/adjust/fix emf & igs targets

router: wlconf: use src files / compile from sources

router: shared: defaults.c: align type1 nvram settings to Asus SRC

router: shared: defaults: add nvram acs variables (align to Asus SRC)

router: shared: defaults: add limit for association retries (align to Asus SRC)

Asus RT-AC1900P: fix detection

RT-AC68U: extend stealth mode (add / turn off Asus Logo LED also)