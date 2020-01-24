Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Go 1.13.6 / 1.12.15

Go, ook aangeduid als golang, is een programmeertaal die sinds 2007 wordt ontwikkeld door Google en de opensourcegemeenschap. De taal wordt onder andere door CloudFlare, Google, Netflix en Uber gebruikt. Go-code kan worden gecompileerd voor Android, Linux, macOS, FreeBSD en Windows, op i386-, amd64- en ARM-processorarchitecturen. De syntax van Go is vergelijkbaar met die van C en soortgelijke programmeertalen, hoewel er ook enkele opvallende verschillen zijn. Ook biedt Go de mogelijkheid voor gedistribueerd programmeren, waarbij verschillende processen tegelijk worden uitgevoerd. Het team heeft Go versies 1.13.6 en 1.12.15 vrijgegeven met de volgende aanpassingen:

go1.13.4 includes fixes to the net/http and syscall packages. It also fixes an issue on macOS 10.15 Catalina where the non-notarized installer and binaries were being rejected by Gatekeeper.
go1.13.5 includes fixes to the go command, the runtime, the linker, and the net/http package.
go1.13.6 includes fixes to the runtime and the net/http package.

go1.12.13 fixes an issue on macOS 10.15 Catalina where the non-notarized installer and binaries were being rejected by Gatekeeper. Only macOS users who hit this issue need to update.
go1.12.14 includes a fix to the runtime.
go1.12.15 includes fixes to the runtime and the net/http package.
