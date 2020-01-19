Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Nextcloud 18.0.0

Nextcloud logo (75 pix) Versie 18 van Nextcloud is uitgekomen. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten.

In versie 18 is de naam veranderd naar Nextcloud Hub en voegt het onder meer losse al bestaande functies samen met het doel beter kunnen concurreren met online diensten als Microsoft 365 en Google Drive. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

Version 18.0.0

Nextcloud Hub is the first completely integrated on-premises content collaboration platform on the market, ready for a new generation of users who expect seamless online collaboration capabilities out of the box.

With this release, we made a change to what we ship. Nextcloud 17 is now Nextcloud Hub 18. Nextcloud Hub comes with a number of new apps which get installed by default on installation (but not shipped as part of the tarball/zip). Nextcloud 17 users can just upgrade as usual to 18, we encourage you to install the new and improved apps like Talk, Calendar, Mail, ONLYOFFICE and more. You will get notified of this recommendation on upgrade!

As this is a major release, the changelog is too long to put here. Users can look at github milestones to find what has been merged. A quick overview of what is new:

  • Files - features an improved sidebar, accepting internal shares & folder owner transfership
    • Workspaces brings context to your folders, facilitating collaboration in one place.
    • File locking prevents conflicts editing shared files with others
  • Flow - Brings extensive, easy to use workflow capabilities to Nextcloud. Automatically turn documents in PDFs, send messages to chat rooms and more!
  • ONLYOFFICE - Built in ONLYOFFICE makes collaborative editing of Microsoft Office documents accessible to everyone
  • Photos - A brand new image gallery makes finding, browsing and sharing your images easier than ever before.
  • Calendar 2.0 - Calendar 2.0 books Talk meetings, brings busy view for meetings and resource booking and more
  • Mail - Mail 1.0 recognizes itineraries, handles rich text mails and more
  • Talk - rewritten user interface brings message delivery notifications, circles support, message replies and flow integration
Read the release announcement for more details.
Versienummer 18.0.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Nextcloud
Download https://nextcloud.com/install/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

19-01-2020 17:05
submitter: Gieltje

19-01-2020 • 17:05

Submitter: Gieltje

Bron: Nextcloud

Nextcloud

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (8)

+1Rataplan_
19 januari 2020 17:18
Is er inmiddels een (al dan niet betaalde) pdf signing app/plugin voor Nextcloud? We willen bv contracten kunnen versturen via Nextcloud en dan digitaal laten ondertekenen.
Reageer
0rbr320
@Rataplan_19 januari 2020 18:15
Ik heb helaas niets anders kunnen vinden omtrent dit onderwerp dan meerdere feature requests.
Reageer
+1Evanescent
19 januari 2020 17:27
En ik gebruik het al die tijd voor niks meer dan bestandssynchronisatie. Ik vraag me af of ik wel mee moet gaan of op zoek naar wat anders.

Het voelt een beetje als een NAS van QNAP en Synology die je ook alleen voor opslag wilt gebruiken... Al die onzin (voor mij dan) die ze er omheen bedenken.
Reageer
03dmaster
@Evanescent19 januari 2020 17:33
Als je puur voor syncen van files gebruikt kun je beter kijken naar iets als Syncthing. Maar je hoeft deze apps niet te gebruiken.
Persoonlijk vind ik dit wel een slimme zet om met opensource software de concurrentie aan te gaan met office 365 en gesuite. Helaas verdient de mailapp nog wel wat aandacht om mee te komen met Outlook webmail.
Reageer
0Bardman1
@3dmaster19 januari 2020 17:53
Zelfs een nieuw account aanmaken via mail werkt niet out of the box.

Heel snel krijg ik in de logfiles 'spam' maar waar hij dat vandaan haalt? Eigen exchange server, intern lijkt het nog ergens op maar gmail o.i.d.d vergeet het maar. En een slechtte ondersteunig voor die mail plugin.
Reageer
0Balachmar
@Evanescent19 januari 2020 17:36
Dan zou je ook eens kunnen kijken naar syncthing. Doet alleen bestandssynchronisatie.
Reageer
0tdlaccount
19 januari 2020 17:53
Jammer dat dit voor Linux is en ook niet voor Windows. Kan je dit er bij doen.

Dat er een afgeschermd omgeving wordt gemaakt ?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

