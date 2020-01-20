Firefly III 5.0.0

Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.0 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

This version represents, if anything, a fresh start in the version numbering system so Firefly III will finally follow SemVer, for real this time. The website of Firefly III has also been given an update!

Issue 2776 Some charts now do relative scaling. Useful for large amounts.

Issue 2702 More details on tags overview

Issue 2919 Didn't support user's choice not to check for updates.

Fine tune the Docker container startup times using new environment variables.

Firefly III's demo site no longer uses Google Analytics to track visitors, but Matomo.

Firefly III no longer supports the SFTP storage backend, nor does it support the ability to use both SFTP and local files as storage backends, because the

packages required are no longer maintained and will not work with Laravel 6.0.

Firefly III will no longer be built for Sandstorm.

The Docker image is built from a separate repository.

The Kubernetes files are stored in a separate repository.