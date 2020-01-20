Firefly III is een webapplicatie geschreven in php waarmee een overzicht van je financiën kan worden bijgehouden. Het kan de data importeren vanuit csv-bestanden, de bunq-api of de Spectre-api. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. De ontwikkelaar loopt ook op Tweakers rond en bespreekt zijn applicatie in het Het grote 'Firefly III'-topic. Zojuist is versie 5.0 uitgebracht en hierin zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Firefly III 5.0.0
This version represents, if anything, a fresh start in the version numbering system so Firefly III will finally follow SemVer, for real this time. The website of Firefly III has also been given an update!Added
Changed
- Issue 2580 Users can now edit reconciliations.
- Issue 2723 You can now use rules that trigger on account numbers (and IBAN)
- Issue 2895 Another indicator for negative amounts.
- Issue 2901 Can select liability accounts when running rules.
- Issue 2893 Add config cache clear command to Docker build.
- Issue 2667 Option to export data from Firefly III
- Issue 2064 Ability to mass-delete tags.
- Issue 2920 issue 2981 Firefly III now generates a nonce used by all inline scripts.
- Can now give accounts a location tag.
- Firefly III now supports redis as cache backend.
- Footer will warn you of alpha and beta versions.
Deprecated
- Issue 2776 Some charts now do relative scaling. Useful for large amounts.
- Issue 2702 More details on tags overview
- Issue 2919 Didn't support user's choice not to check for updates.
- Fine tune the Docker container startup times using new environment variables.
- Firefly III's demo site no longer uses Google Analytics to track visitors, but Matomo.
Removed
- Firefly III no longer supports the SFTP storage backend, nor does it support the ability to use both SFTP and local files as storage backends, because the
packages required are no longer maintained and will not work with Laravel 6.0.
Fixed
- Firefly III will no longer be built for Sandstorm.
- The Docker image is built from a separate repository.
- The Kubernetes files are stored in a separate repository.
API
- Issue 2907 Bad date display in recurring transactions.
- Issue 2912 Redirect fix for bills.
- Issue 2874 More redirect issues fixed.
- Issue 2878 Typo in code of budget overview.
- Issue 2876 Trailing zeroes and other issues.
- Issue 2881 An error when only the title of a split transaction was bad.
- Issue 2924 Could not trigger rules when set to "update".
- Issue 2691 Fix to update recurring transactions with bad types.
- Issue 2941 Not all notes were decoded correctly.
- Issue 2945 Budget field would be empty when editing transaction.
- Issue 2950 Error in chart (null pointer)
- Issue 2983 Debug info left in bills overview caused some issues.
- Issue 2980 Issues with console export.
- Issue 2987 Issue with creating expense / revenue accounts.
- Issue 2993 Issue with Chinese locale on Heroku
- Various endpoints are better documented.