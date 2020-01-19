Versie 14.30 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated component and libraries to version 78.0.3904.

Added menu items to upload current document to a remote server.

You can still save to a remote server.

The difference between upload and save is that if you upload to a remote server - the document is still saved to a local folder. But if you save to a remote folder - the document is then always saved to that remote location.

The option "Save to remote location" should now always allow the document to be saved to it's last saved location. E.g. if you save to a remote server - the document is always saved to the remote location.

Added a new panel to handle web sites. Create a new site by adding a name for the site, add local, remote server and test server locations. The remote and test server locations is selected using a remote folder dialog window. This allows you to select the (S)FTP profile to use with the site. New sites are listed in the drop down menu.

This is were you store the site on local disk for editing.

You can use a test server for testing your site before publishing it.

This is where you publish your web site.

On the toolbar buttons you can see a yellow dot marking the active remote site. All transfers will commends between the local and active site. E.g. if the test server site is active - all uploads, downloads, synchronize operations etc. is done between the local site and the test server site.

Open an existing site from the drop down menu. From the site panel you can upload, download files and folders. Or you can synchronize local and remote folders. The synchronize feature will either synchronize the entire web site, except folders you have excluded in the synchronize dialog window, or synchronize the files and folders you have selected.

The context menus contain menu items to cut, copy and paste selected files and folders. You can copy and move files between the local folder and any remote location. Or you can copy and move files between locations on the local or remote site.

Duplicate allows you to duplicate selected files and folders. Rename allows you to rename any file or folder. Delete allows you to delete selected files and folders. Permissions allows you to change remote file and folder permissions.

Open in browser will open the selected local or remote file in an web browser. For this to work with remote files - make sure you add a web path in the site settings.

File date and time information is now stored inside XML files. It's now possible to use the same local web site and sync it to several remote locations. This is useful if you have the same site under different domains. E.g. www.dummy.com, www.dummy.org, www.dummy.eu ...

You can choose if you want to synchronize the currently opened folders or synchronize selected files and folders.

Made several optimizations. All operations should be much faster now.

Fixed several issues found when writing the new code and when testing.

Redesigned the dialog window and fixed a few issues. Added a new option to only synchronize selected files and folders.

Added a new toolbar button to the main toolbar that opens a dropdown menu for enclosing selected text. The dropdown menu contain many different quote types and braces.

The same toolbar button is available in the user toolbar.

Macro edit window is now sizable and can be maximized.

Enabled ALT+UP/DOWN when importing diff file to navigate up and down in the document.

Search dialog window should open faster now (made some optimizations).

Reduced flickering when resizing the main window.

Updated the Pearl syntax files.

Fixed a large number of reported issues.