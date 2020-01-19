De zesde release candidate van Wine versie 5.0 is verschenen. Wine is een opensource-implementatie van de Windows- api en maakt het mogelijk om DOS- en Windows-programma's op Linux, FreeBSD, Solaris en macOS te draaien. Een grote groep ontwikkelaars draagt bij aan Wine en er is voor gekozen om elke twee weken een nieuwe zogeheten ontwikkelversie uit te brengen in plaats van te wachten tot er een aantal nieuwe functies klaar is. Een paar keer per jaar verschijnt er een stabiele uitgave. De database met applicaties die onder Wine werken, al dan niet met behulp van kleine aanpassingen, bevat op het moment van schrijven 26.845 titels. In deze release candidate zijn nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

What's new in version 5.0: Gecko update, with support for running from a global location.

Unicode data updated to Unicode version 12.1.

Initial version of the MSADO (ActiveX Data Objects) library.

Update installation support in the WUSA (Windows Update Standalone) tool.

More progress on the kernel32/kernelbase restructuring.

Support for signing with ECDSA keys. Bugs fixed in 5.0-rc6 (total 21): 20465: Brothers In Arms Hell's Highway : Setup asks for DVD for every .cab file (SetupPromptForDiskA/W should only show a dialog if the file doesn't exist)

37598: Double dark line inside default button, e.g. 'OK' / 'SAVE'

41459: 32bit 7zFM.exe closes unexpectedly with error "The system cannot allocate the required amount of memory"

43271: Tomb Raider (2013) - unable to use interact key with CSMT

43272: Crash after click Start button in virtual desktop mode when using Steam

44408: Tetris for Windows has wrong colors for the game pieces and the score box

44594: MindManager Pro v7.0 shows XML processing error on startup (needs support for 'exhaustive-errors', 'external-general-entities' and 'external-parameter-entities' features in MSXML SAX reader)

44664: The Five Cores - distorted rendering

45732: Far Cry 5 Cannot Steer Land Vehicles

46036: 7-Zip: Endless / infinite dialogs open when you copy a selection of directories from within one .zip file into another

46361: Sonic Mania freezes/crashes when we use a gamepad on 4.0+

46616: ABBYY FineReader 14 crashes during installation

47433: Accel World vs. Sword Art Online needs WTSRegisterSessionNotificationEx() to return true.

47923: kernel32:debugger tests sometimes fail on Windows 10

48335: Serious Sam Classic TFE/TSE crash on saving the game

48416: wine: Call from 0x7bc7b154 to unimplemented function api-ms-win-core-rtlsupport-l1-2-0.dll.RtlInstallFunctionTableCallback, aborting

48444: Dark Messiah of Might and Magic demo: crash on start

48452: The Witcher Enhanced Edition (GOG) some HUD graphics distorted starting wine 5.0-rc4

48454: Acrobat Reader 11 crashes a few seconds after startup

48458: Changes to scanf.c and scanf.h have resulted in Star Citizen incorrectly showing green lighting

48469: Pale Moon crashes when loading web page from address bar