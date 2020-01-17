Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VirtualBox 6.1.2

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) Oracle heeft de eerte update voor VirtualBox versie 6.1 uitgebracht. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien. De veranderingen die in versie 6.1.2 zijn aangebracht zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet:

This is a maintenance release. The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • Virtualization core: fixed performance issue observed with Windows XP guests on AMD hosts (6.0.0 regression; bug #19152)
  • Virtualization core: consistent IBRS/IBPB CPUID feature reporting, avoids crash of NetBSD 9.0 RC1 installer (bug #19146)
  • GUI: fixed updating of runtime info
  • GUI: in Display settings, do not show "2D video acceleration" checkbox if it is meaningless for the selected graphics adapter
  • Audio: fixed audio input handling when VRDE is enabled
  • Audio: fixed crash in the HDA emulation when using multi-speaker configurations
  • Storage: fixed use of encrypted disks with snapshots involved (6.1.0 regression; bug #19160)
  • Storage: improve performance of virtio-scsi
  • Storage: read-only support for compressed clusters in QCOW2 images
  • Windows installer: include unintentionally dropped vbox-img.exe utility again
  • Windows host: when installing or removing an extension pack, retry the sometimes failing directory renaming (usually caused by anti-virus software accessing the directory)
  • Linux host: Support Linux 5.5 (guest additions not yet)
  • Windows guest: accelerate 2D video decoding (scaling and color space conversion) if the VM is configured to use VBoxSVGA with 3D enabled
  • Windows guest: fix guest additions installer to upgrade the mouse filter driver reliably
  • Windows guest: when uninstalling older Guest Additions with old 3D support enabled try restoring original Direct3D files
  • Linux guest: improve resize and multi-monitor handling for VMs using VMSVGA (known remaining issue: do not disable a monitor "in the middle", causes confusion)

Versienummer 6.1.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Bestandsgrootte 108,00MB
Licentietype GPL

Bart van Klaveren

Bron: Oracle

