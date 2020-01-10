Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Firmware-update: OpenWrt 19.07.0

OpenWRT logo (45 pix) De eerste uitgave van OpenWrt versie 18.07 is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. `De belangrijkste verbeteringen sinds de 18.06 uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The main changes in this release since the previous OpenWrt 18.06 version are:

  • Updated toolchain:
    • musl libc 1.1.24
    • uClibc-ng 1.0.31
    • glibc 2.27
    • gcc 7.5.0
    • binutils 2.31.1
  • Updated Linux kernel
    • 4.14.162 for all targets
    • Flow offloading bugfixes
  • Network userland:
    • hostapd 2.9, dnsmasq 2.80, dropbear 2019.78
    • Fixes in network and wireless configuration handling
    • Bugfixes in DHCPv6 client and server
    • WPA3 configuration support
      • Install wpad-openssl for WPA3 support
      • Documentation: wpa_modes
  • System userland:
    • busybox 1.30.1
    • Sysupgrade support for backup and upgrade capability checks
    • Contains urngd, non-physical true random number generator daemon based on timing jitter
    • Bugfixes in the process manager, system message bus, embedded web server and the configuration management library
  • Platform and Driver Support
    • Dropped adm5120, adm8668, ar7, au1000, ixp4xx, mcs814x, omap24xx, ppc40x, ppc44x and xburst target
    • New ath79 target that will replace the popular ar71xx target
    • Updates and new device support across all targets
  • LuCI web interface:
    • Client side rendering of views for improved performance
    • Security fixes

A full list of all changes and security fixes is available in the detailed changelog.

Versienummer 19.07.0
Releasestatus Final
Website OpenWrt
Download https://openwrt.org/releases/19.07/notes-19.07.0
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-01-2020 18:34
1 • submitter: terual

10-01-2020 • 18:34

1 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: terual

Bron: OpenWrt

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenWrt

geen prijs bekend

Score: 5

Besturingssystemen

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
Wijzig sortering
0ThaStealth
10 januari 2020 18:58
Eindelijk, de release zou eigenlijk afgelopen zomer zijn. Geen idee waarom het nog zolang geduurt heeft voordat ze hem eindelijk uitbrachten
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Microsoft Xbox Series X LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 CES 2020 Samsung Galaxy S11 Sony PlayStation 5 Nintendo Switch Lite

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2020 Hosting door True