De eerste uitgave van OpenWrt versie 18.07 is uitgekomen. OpenWrt is alternatieve opensourcefirmware voor een groot aantal verschillende routers en embedded devices. Door middel van het opkg-package management system is er de mogelijkheid om zelf te bepalen wat de router allemaal wel en niet kan. Ook op GoT zijn er diverse mensen actief mee bezig, zie daarvoor dit topic. `De belangrijkste verbeteringen sinds de 18.06 uitgave zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.

The main changes in this release since the previous OpenWrt 18.06 version are:

Updated toolchain: musl libc 1.1.24 uClibc-ng 1.0.31 glibc 2.27 gcc 7.5.0 binutils 2.31.1

Updated Linux kernel 4.14.162 for all targets Flow offloading bugfixes

Network userland: hostapd 2.9, dnsmasq 2.80, dropbear 2019.78 Fixes in network and wireless configuration handling Bugfixes in DHCPv6 client and server WPA3 configuration support Install wpad-openssl for WPA3 support Documentation: wpa_modes

System userland: busybox 1.30.1 Sysupgrade support for backup and upgrade capability checks Contains urngd, non-physical true random number generator daemon based on timing jitter Bugfixes in the process manager, system message bus, embedded web server and the configuration management library

Platform and Driver Support Dropped adm5120, adm8668, ar7, au1000, ixp4xx, mcs814x, omap24xx, ppc40x, ppc44x and xburst target New ath79 target that will replace the popular ar71xx target Updates and new device support across all targets

LuCI web interface: Client side rendering of views for improved performance Security fixes



A full list of all changes and security fixes is available in the detailed changelog.