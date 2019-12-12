Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.54 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar ruim 70 worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels en Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.54: Multiple Undo/Redo steps added (max. 20 steps, Properties->Editing)

Zoom magnifier added to fullscreen mode

Option to disable Zoom magnifier (Properties->Viewing)

Profiles option added to Print dialog

New option in Properties->Fullscreen: Set horizontal and/or vertical centering

New option in Print dialog: Set horizontal and/or vertical centering

Option to set selection border thickness (Properties->Editing)

Option to enable/disable PlugIns (Help->Installed PlugIns)

Extended sidecar files option: Copy/Move possible (Properties->File Handling)

New Canvas dialog option/method: Set aspect ratio

New option in Watch/Hot Folder dialog: Watch subfolders

New Lossless JPG Dialog option: Add (or Replace) ICC color profile

New Thumbnails option: Keep focus in folder tree (after folder change/click)

Option to show Color Corrections dialog in dark mode

Fix in Metadata PlugIn (crash with bad EXIF tag in CR2 files; KVE-2019-1184)

BMP loading bug fixed (thanks to Joshua Faust, CVE-2019-16887)

JP2 PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to Linhlhq)

ANI PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to Linhlhq, CVE-2019-17252)

RAS PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to Linhlhq, CVE-2019-17251)

EXR PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to Linhlhq, CVE-2019-17255)

DPX PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to Linhlhq, CVE-2019-17256)

WSQ PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to Linhlhq, CVE-2019-17250)

JLS PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to Linhlhq, CVE-2019-17253)

Several plugIns are changed/updated, please install the newest versions