Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. Sinds versie 1.7 build 18538 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 1.7 build 191211 Changed the PotPlayer version to date

Added H/W HDR output function to Built-in D3D11 Renderer

Fixed an issue that stopped when exclusive screen output was used with the Built-in D3D11 Renderer

Added Kurdish translation

Added the ability to dim the output (dark mode) when using system menu

Added the ability to use MPC Video Renderer

Added Yandex subtitle translation

Fixed a problem that played fast when playing certain ASF/WMV files

Fixed an issue where the last item was not cleared when saving the playback skip to an external file

Fixed an issue where the title was not changed when processing ASX playlist

Fixed DPI-Aware v2 action

Fixed an issue where the monitor name didn't appear in full screen settings

Fixed an issue that malfunctioned when cue file was specified in multiple media

Improved 10-bit output processing

Fixed an issue where no subtitles appeared when playing certain dvd ifo files

Fixed an issue that navigated certain MKV files slowly Changes in version 1.7 build 1.7.20977 Added the ability to hide subtitles unless it's your preferred language

Added the ability to display chapters in playback information

Fixed an error in certain situations

Fixed an issue that took a long time to read text files

Fixed an issue that cannot delete related files when playing seamlessly

Fixed an issue where opening address was not parsed

Fixed an issue where strange colors appeared in certain MOV files

Fixed an issue where Bluesky Frame Rate Converter did not work

Fixed an error when certain TS playbacks were finished