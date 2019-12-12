Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. Sinds versie 1.7 build 18538 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in version 1.7 build 191211
Changes in version 1.7 build 1.7.20977
- Changed the PotPlayer version to date
- Added H/W HDR output function to Built-in D3D11 Renderer
- Fixed an issue that stopped when exclusive screen output was used with the Built-in D3D11 Renderer
- Added Kurdish translation
- Added the ability to dim the output (dark mode) when using system menu
- Added the ability to use MPC Video Renderer
- Added Yandex subtitle translation
- Fixed a problem that played fast when playing certain ASF/WMV files
- Fixed an issue where the last item was not cleared when saving the playback skip to an external file
- Fixed an issue where the title was not changed when processing ASX playlist
- Fixed DPI-Aware v2 action
- Fixed an issue where the monitor name didn't appear in full screen settings
- Fixed an issue that malfunctioned when cue file was specified in multiple media
- Improved 10-bit output processing
- Fixed an issue where no subtitles appeared when playing certain dvd ifo files
- Fixed an issue that navigated certain MKV files slowly
- Added the ability to hide subtitles unless it's your preferred language
- Added the ability to display chapters in playback information
- Fixed an error in certain situations
- Fixed an issue that took a long time to read text files
- Fixed an issue that cannot delete related files when playing seamlessly
- Fixed an issue where opening address was not parsed
- Fixed an issue where strange colors appeared in certain MOV files
- Fixed an issue where Bluesky Frame Rate Converter did not work
- Fixed an error when certain TS playbacks were finished