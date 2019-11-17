Versie 4.4 van Rainmeter is in ontwikkeling en inmiddels is er een derde testversie uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. De release notes voor versie 4.4 tot nu toe zien er als volgt uit
Revision 3333
Revision 3330
- Added: Default Settings: Added the ability to set default / starting values for the skin position and other options defined in the [ConfigName] sections in Rainmeter.ini. See Default Settings in the documentation for details.
- Fixed: Game mode: Corrected an issue when a skin was loaded just prior to Game mode being turned on.
Revision 3327
- Fixed: About/Version: Additional correction to the determination of the locale language.
- Added: Game mode: Added Game mode. This will allow you to minimize (really eliminate) all CPU, GPU, Disk and Network usage by Rainmeter while you are for instance playing a full-screen game.
Game mode does the following:
Game mode is toggled from the Rainmeter notification area icon right-click context menu. When Game mode is toggled on, the Rainmeter notification area context menu will be reduced to "Game mode", which will be checked, and "Exit".
- Unloads all skins and dialogs
- Prevents activating any skins and dialogs
- Pauses any tray icon animations
When Game mode is toggled back off, all previously running skins will be loaded.
If Rainmeter is restarted, Game mode will be inactive. This is not in any way persistent.
By design, this is a function that is entirely controlled by the "user" of Rainmeter, and cannot be activated with any bang or command by a skin "author".
- Fixed: Container: Fixed an issue with using the "R" relative positioning modifier on the first content meter. The first content meter in a container is required to be relative to the container itself. So for example, the first content meter in a container with X/Y=2R is invalid and will assume X/Y=2r instead.
- Fixed : About/Version: Corrected an incorrect determination of the locale language in some cases.