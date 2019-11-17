Added: Game mode: Added Game mode. This will allow you to minimize (really eliminate) all CPU, GPU, Disk and Network usage by Rainmeter while you are for instance playing a full-screen game.

Game mode does the following:

Unloads all skins and dialogs

Prevents activating any skins and dialogs

Pauses any tray icon animations

Game mode is toggled from the Rainmeter notification area icon right-click context menu. When Game mode is toggled on, the Rainmeter notification area context menu will be reduced to "Game mode", which will be checked, and "Exit".

When Game mode is toggled back off, all previously running skins will be loaded.

If Rainmeter is restarted, Game mode will be inactive. This is not in any way persistent.

By design, this is a function that is entirely controlled by the "user" of Rainmeter, and cannot be activated with any bang or command by a skin "author".