Versie 18.5 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:
Kodi "Leia" 18.5 Release
In our ongoing mission to bring you the very greatest (and most reliable) media centre software in the world, it's time to let another point release escape into the wild. Usual rules apply: this isn't about features, it's about stability and usability.
As usual, you can find a full summary of closed pull requests on GitHub, but the summary would be...Interface/Look-and-Feel
Playback/Display
- Estuary and GUI info fixes, including scrollbar behaviour, icon names, label changes
- Add dual support for Artist Slideshow 2.x and 3.x
- Fix to always allow 'Black' screen saver
- Fix wrong sort order list for music playlists node
PVR
- Fixes to external subtitle playback
- Fixes to support for archives over UPnP
- Fixes to "queue item" and "play next" for STRM files with Plugin URL
- Fixes to "hide watched" status for videos
- Fixes to resume handling when marking a file as unwatched
Other/General Fixes
- Fixes to EPG database storage, start/stop of PVR service
- Fix handling of open modal dialogs
- Fixes to commercial skip (EDL) processing
- Multiple Android changes around windowing, secure decoder and SDK versions
- Multiple iOS changes, including support for iPhone 11 and 7th generation iPad, plus fixes for touch input, overlapping drawing surfaces, sandbox checks, notch support.
- MacOS fixes around windowing, where only a portion of the screen was correctly rendered
- Log files improvements around verbosity and security
- Shoutcast improvements
- Various fixes and improvements to add-on settings, package build documentation, build system, advancedsettings.xml, skin/profile changes and many other subsystems
The nature of point releases is that most of these changes won't be visible to most people unless they address a specific problem you'd stumbled across. That said, they're all real bugs, and real fixes, so thanks as always to all who found a bug, took the time to report it and, in some cases, provided a fix.