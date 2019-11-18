Versie 18.5 van Kodi is uitgekomen. Deze crossplatform-mediacentersoftware wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, macOS, Linux, Android en iOS. In versie 18.0, die codenaam Leia draagt, is onder meer de hele broncode doorgenomen, met als doel de stabiliteit te verbeteren. Verder zijn er diverse verbeteringen aangebracht in de muziekbibliotheek en het kijken van live televisie, is er een volledige 64bit-versie van Kodi en is het nu ook verkrijgbaar via de Windows Store. Ten slotte is de mediaspeler verbeterd, waardoor er minder haperingen moeten voorkomen, en kan het ook prima overweg met 4k- en 8k-resoluties, hdr, drm en de nieuwste codecs. De release notes voor deze uitgave zien er als volgt uit:

In our ongoing mission to bring you the very greatest (and most reliable) media centre software in the world, it's time to let another point release escape into the wild. Usual rules apply: this isn't about features, it's about stability and usability.

As usual, you can find a full summary of closed pull requests on GitHub, but the summary would be...

Estuary and GUI info fixes, including scrollbar behaviour, icon names, label changes

Add dual support for Artist Slideshow 2.x and 3.x

Fix to always allow 'Black' screen saver

Fix wrong sort order list for music playlists node

Fixes to external subtitle playback

Fixes to support for archives over UPnP

Fixes to "queue item" and "play next" for STRM files with Plugin URL

Fixes to "hide watched" status for videos

Fixes to resume handling when marking a file as unwatched

Fixes to EPG database storage, start/stop of PVR service

Fix handling of open modal dialogs

Fixes to commercial skip (EDL) processing

Multiple Android changes around windowing, secure decoder and SDK versions

Multiple iOS changes, including support for iPhone 11 and 7th generation iPad, plus fixes for touch input, overlapping drawing surfaces, sandbox checks, notch support.

MacOS fixes around windowing, where only a portion of the screen was correctly rendered

Log files improvements around verbosity and security

Shoutcast improvements

Various fixes and improvements to add-on settings, package build documentation, build system, advancedsettings.xml, skin/profile changes and many other subsystems

The nature of point releases is that most of these changes won't be visible to most people unless they address a specific problem you'd stumbled across. That said, they're all real bugs, and real fixes, so thanks as always to all who found a bug, took the time to report it and, in some cases, provided a fix.