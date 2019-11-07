Versie 8.7.9 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal in staat is. De release notes voor deze uitgave zier er als volgt uit:

This is the final normal bugfix release of 8.7.x. Further bugfixes will be available in 8.8.0, which will be released on December 4, 2019. Drupal 8.7.x will receive security coverage until June 3rd, 2020 when Drupal 8.9.x is released.

Drupal 8.7.7 introduces a new core_version_requirement key to *.info.yml files, allowing contributed modules to specify specific versions for Drupal core compatiblity, as well as to indicate that they are compatible with both Drupal 8 and the forthcoming Drupal 9 release. See the change record for more details.

It is now possible to install a new field storage definition during a fieldable entity type update. Event subscribers for entity type and field definition update events will now be passed the updated definitions rather than the outdated ones. Code relying on this buggy behavior may need adjustment.