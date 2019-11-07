Versie 8.7.9 van Drupal is uitgebracht. Drupal is een in php geschreven, gebruiksvriendelijk en krachtig contentmanagementplatform, waarmee bijvoorbeeld websites kunnen worden gemaakt. Het is eenvoudig genoeg voor een beginnende gebruiker, maar krachtig genoeg om ook een wat complexere website te bouwen. Het programma bevat een contentmanagementplatform en een developmentframework. Versie 8.6 bevat onder meer oEmbed, een nieuwe manier om media toe te voegen, en is er een demo die laat zien waartoe Drupal allemaal in staat is. De release notes voor deze uitgave zier er als volgt uit:
Release notes
This is the final normal bugfix release of 8.7.x. Further bugfixes will be available in 8.8.0, which will be released on December 4, 2019. Drupal 8.7.x will receive security coverage until June 3rd, 2020 when Drupal 8.9.x is released.Core versioning support in *.info.yml files since 8.7.7
Drupal 8.7.7 introduces a newInternal change to entity and field definition update events
core_version_requirementkey to
*.info.ymlfiles, allowing contributed modules to specify specific versions for Drupal core compatiblity, as well as to indicate that they are compatible with both Drupal 8 and the forthcoming Drupal 9 release. See the change record for more details.
It is now possible to install a new field storage definition during a fieldable entity type update. Event subscribers for entity type and field definition update events will now be passed the updated definitions rather than the outdated ones. Code relying on this buggy behavior may need adjustment.All changes since 8.7.8
- #3066954 by andrewmacpherson, Wim Leers, bnjmnm, OBKev: Admin toolbar not usable with latest versions of JAWS due to mis-use of aria-owns
- #3088163 by amjad1233, larowlan, xjm: \Drupal\Core\Menu\Form\MenuLinkDefaultForm::$moduleData is unused
- #2981889 by Nebel54, acbramley, timodwhit, bkosborne, fago, josephdpurcell, tim.plunkett, eiriksm, Sam152, grantkruger, shaal, gnikolovski: Performance Degradation in Layout Builder and other places likely
- #3083444 by alisonjo315: Duplicate "attributes" in docblock
- Revert "Issue #3082719 by quietone, mikelutz, NickWilde, Charlie ChX Negyesi: migrate_drupal_migration_plugins_alter() should only alter definitions that exist"
- #3082719 by quietone, mikelutz, NickWilde, Charlie ChX Negyesi: migrate_drupal_migration_plugins_alter() should only alter definitions that exist
- #2925816 by godotislate, jens.de.geit, Berdir, Lendude, Anybody, mbovan, rollingnet, tstoeckler: Views plugin "Rendered Entity" must add langcode in render function
- #3056816 by amateescu, larowlan, hchonov, plach, jibran, Berdir, catch, Sam152: Installing a new field storage definition during a fieldable entity type update is not possible