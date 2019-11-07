Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ConvertXtoDVD 7.0.0.68

ConvertXtoDVD logo (75 pix) VSO Software heeft versie 7.0.0.68 van ConvertXtoDVD uitgebracht.. Met dit programma kunnen dvd-schijfjes van uiteenlopende videobestanden worden gemaakt, zodat ze bijvoorbeeld op een dvd-speler in de huiskamer kunnen worden afgespeeld. ConvertXtoDVD heeft ondersteuning voor een groot aantal audio- en videoformaten, kan ondertiteling invoegen en uitgebreide menu's maken, en heeft zelfs een eenvoudige video-editor aan boord. Verder is het programma te gebruiken in een groot aantal talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 7.0.0.59 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

Changes in version 7.0.0.68:
  • 0013732: [Bug] Preview with subtitles -> Crashing
  • 0013737: [Feature Request] [VSORep] "app will be closed" warning issued during install/reinstall process
  • 0013738: [Feature Request] [VSORep] error message if Internet-OFF
Changes in version 7.0.0.67:
  • 0013678: [Bug] Editable subtitles + Button Overlays => colours change after conversion
  • 0013705: [Suggestion] Even if the project has been saved - it asks again when closing the software
  • 0013715: [Bug] All VSO products not opening for no obvious reason
  • 0013721: [Feature Request] VSO Reporting Tool is not user-friendly.
Changes in version 7.0.0.66:
  • 0013653: [Bug] "Check for Update" not working well
  • 0013655: [Bug] Video sources contained in ISO files are no longer supported
  • 0013656: [Bug] Poor quality in converted subtitles
  • 0013660: [Bug] no progression bar during conversion
  • 0013669: [Bug] WMV format can't be converted to mp4 - no video - sound only
  • 0013674: [Feature Request] Add setting to space lines of subtitles
Changes in version 7.0.0.65:
  • 0013583: [Bug] Support of VC-1 is broken/incomplete
  • 0013648: [Feature Request] Simpler 1-click update
Changes in version 7.0.0.64:
  • 0013570: [Bug] Remember the last opened folder doesn't work for "Burn an already converted project"
  • 0013573: [Bug] Default settings forced at installation
  • 0013574: [Feature Request] Visual Appearence: Update to Alphaskin 14
Changes in version 7.0.0.62:
  • 0013479: [Bug] "Insert Disc" appear when starting ConvertX
  • 0013498: [Bug] Undetailed failure while encoding
  • 0013557: [Bug] Incompatibility with AVG: encoding fail at the beginning
  • 0013561: [Feature Request] Add write probing mechanism for working folder
  • 0013567: [Bug] Conversion is dead slow while in menu generation
Changes in version 7.0.0.61:
  • 0013494: [Bug] Incorrect conversion of BD subtitles to DVD subtitles
  • 0013507: [Bug] Access violation
  • 0013513: [Bug] Loading BD/DVD structure from disc no longer work
  • 0013522: [Feature Request] Add the ability to change the vertical position of Image subtitles (DVD, BD, DVB, ...)
  • 0013530: [Crash] Scaler crash
Changes in version 7.0.0.60:
  • 0013482: [Bug] Embedded Subtitles in MKV are not all converted to DVD
  • 0013506: [Bug] Movie Conversion failure
  • 0013509: [Bug] AVI audio out of sync after conversion, but source play correctly
  • 0013510: [Bug] intro video function no longer work
  • 0013511: [Bug] Open folder button display text in 2 lines in 'overwrite folder' dialog

Versienummer 7.0.0.68
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website VSO Software
Download https://www.vso-software.fr/download_product_direct.php?product=convertxtodvd
Bestandsgrootte 35,47MB
Licentietype Shareware

Door Bart van Klaveren

