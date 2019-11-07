VSO Software heeft versie 7.0.0.68 van ConvertXtoDVD uitgebracht.. Met dit programma kunnen dvd-schijfjes van uiteenlopende videobestanden worden gemaakt, zodat ze bijvoorbeeld op een dvd-speler in de huiskamer kunnen worden afgespeeld. ConvertXtoDVD heeft ondersteuning voor een groot aantal audio- en videoformaten, kan ondertiteling invoegen en uitgebreide menu's maken, en heeft zelfs een eenvoudige video-editor aan boord. Verder is het programma te gebruiken in een groot aantal talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Sinds versie 7.0.0.59 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht::

Changes in version 7.0.0.68: 0013732: [Bug] Preview with subtitles -> Crashing

0013737: [Feature Request] [VSORep] "app will be closed" warning issued during install/reinstall process

0013738: [Feature Request] [VSORep] error message if Internet-OFF Changes in version 7.0.0.67: 0013678: [Bug] Editable subtitles + Button Overlays => colours change after conversion

0013705: [Suggestion] Even if the project has been saved - it asks again when closing the software

0013715: [Bug] All VSO products not opening for no obvious reason

0013721: [Feature Request] VSO Reporting Tool is not user-friendly. Changes in version 7.0.0.66: 0013653: [Bug] "Check for Update" not working well

0013655: [Bug] Video sources contained in ISO files are no longer supported

0013656: [Bug] Poor quality in converted subtitles

0013660: [Bug] no progression bar during conversion

0013669: [Bug] WMV format can't be converted to mp4 - no video - sound only

0013674: [Feature Request] Add setting to space lines of subtitles Changes in version 7.0.0.65: 0013583: [Bug] Support of VC-1 is broken/incomplete

0013648: [Feature Request] Simpler 1-click update Changes in version 7.0.0.64: 0013570: [Bug] Remember the last opened folder doesn't work for "Burn an already converted project"

0013573: [Bug] Default settings forced at installation

0013574: [Feature Request] Visual Appearence: Update to Alphaskin 14 Changes in version 7.0.0.62: 0013479: [Bug] "Insert Disc" appear when starting ConvertX

0013498: [Bug] Undetailed failure while encoding

0013557: [Bug] Incompatibility with AVG: encoding fail at the beginning

0013561: [Feature Request] Add write probing mechanism for working folder

0013567: [Bug] Conversion is dead slow while in menu generation Changes in version 7.0.0.61: 0013494: [Bug] Incorrect conversion of BD subtitles to DVD subtitles

0013507: [Bug] Access violation

0013513: [Bug] Loading BD/DVD structure from disc no longer work

0013522: [Feature Request] Add the ability to change the vertical position of Image subtitles (DVD, BD, DVB, ...)

0013530: [Crash] Scaler crash Changes in version 7.0.0.60: 0013482: [Bug] Embedded Subtitles in MKV are not all converted to DVD

0013506: [Bug] Movie Conversion failure

0013509: [Bug] AVI audio out of sync after conversion, but source play correctly

0013510: [Bug] intro video function no longer work

0013511: [Bug] Open folder button display text in 2 lines in 'overwrite folder' dialog