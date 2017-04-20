VSO Software heeft kort geleden versie 7 van ConvertXtoDVD uitgebracht en inmiddels zijn er ook al enkele updates verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen dvd-schijfjes van uiteenlopende videobestanden worden gemaakt, zodat ze bijvoorbeeld op een dvd-speler in de huiskamer kunnen worden afgespeeld. ConvertXtoDVD heeft ondersteuning voor een groot aantal audio- en videoformaten, kan ondertiteling invoegen en uitgebreide menu's maken, en heeft zelfs een eenvoudige video-editor aan boord. Verder is het programma te gebruiken in een groot aantal talen, waaronder het Nederlands. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.31
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.30
- 0012900: [Bugfix] Improve interface theme color customization form
- 0012895: [Bugfix] HTML display issue with some visual themes
- 0012890: [Bugfix] hint for smart copy is not correct
- 0012891: [Bugfix] project name/disk label in default settings is ignored
- 0012881: [Bugfix] still cannot edit Project name
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.29
- 0012873: [Bugfix] hangs If we Open and Close Preview window during conversion
- 0012868: [Feature Request] Add color customization to interface themes
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.28
- 0012859: [Bugfix] extra chapters are created in blu-ray structure in trial mode
- 0012856: [Bugfix] 2 pass conversions stop at 50%
- 0012846: [Bugfix] Particular Blu-Ray not loading
- 0012834: [Bugfix] Memory leak when opening cluster
- 0012832: [Bugfix] Template editor: Disable overridden item edition
- 0012741: [Bugfix] after changing the Title of the Menu page, the change is not saved when saving a project and reopening it
- 0012829: [Bugfix] fails to turn off computer after conversion if option turned on
- 0012790: [Bugfix] fr translation missing text
- 0012798: [Bugfix] Subtitle offset is not working
- 0012827: [Crash] Crash with multiple simultaneous hardware encoding
- 0012807: [Crash] Program crashes if too many simultaneous conversions are requested
- 0012796: [Bugfix] Program not closing properly when launched through batcher
- 0012789: [Bugfix] "operation complete" does not play if burning
- This new major version includes a new menu template editor. You can now create and save your own menu templates!
- It offers advanced customization options: number of times per page, thumbnails to be added or not, offset, menu item animations, add your own buttons, sounds, etc…