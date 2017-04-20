Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: VSO Software

ConvertXtoDVD 3 logo (75 pix) VSO Software heeft kort geleden versie 7 van ConvertXtoDVD uitgebracht en inmiddels zijn er ook al enkele updates verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen dvd-schijfjes van uiteenlopende videobestanden worden gemaakt, zodat ze bijvoorbeeld op een dvd-speler in de huiskamer kunnen worden afgespeeld. ConvertXtoDVD heeft ondersteuning voor een groot aantal audio- en videoformaten, kan ondertiteling invoegen en uitgebreide menu's maken, en heeft zelfs een eenvoudige video-editor aan boord. Verder is het programma te gebruiken in een groot aantal talen, waaronder het Nederlands. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.31
  • 0012900: [Bugfix] Improve interface theme color customization form
  • 0012895: [Bugfix] HTML display issue with some visual themes
  • 0012890: [Bugfix] hint for smart copy is not correct
  • 0012891: [Bugfix] project name/disk label in default settings is ignored
  • 0012881: [Bugfix] still cannot edit Project name
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.30
  • 0012873: [Bugfix] hangs If we Open and Close Preview window during conversion
  • 0012868: [Feature Request] Add color customization to interface themes
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.29
  • 0012859: [Bugfix] extra chapters are created in blu-ray structure in trial mode
  • 0012856: [Bugfix] 2 pass conversions stop at 50%
  • 0012846: [Bugfix] Particular Blu-Ray not loading
  • 0012834: [Bugfix] Memory leak when opening cluster
  • 0012832: [Bugfix] Template editor: Disable overridden item edition
  • 0012741: [Bugfix] after changing the Title of the Menu page, the change is not saved when saving a project and reopening it
  • 0012829: [Bugfix] fails to turn off computer after conversion if option turned on
  • 0012790: [Bugfix] fr translation missing text
  • 0012798: [Bugfix] Subtitle offset is not working
  • 0012827: [Crash] Crash with multiple simultaneous hardware encoding
  • 0012807: [Crash] Program crashes if too many simultaneous conversions are requested
  • 0012796: [Bugfix] Program not closing properly when launched through batcher
  • 0012789: [Bugfix] "operation complete" does not play if burning
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.28
  • This new major version includes a new menu template editor. You can now create and save your own menu templates!
  • It offers advanced customization options: number of times per page, thumbnails to be added or not, offset, menu item animations, add your own buttons, sounds, etc…

ConvertXtoDVD 7.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.0.0.31
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website VSO Software
Download http://www.vso-software.fr/download_product_direct.php?product=convertxtodvd
Bestandsgrootte 35,10MB
Licentietype Shareware
Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

ConvertXtoDVD geen prijs bekend
