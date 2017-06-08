Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: VSO Software

ConvertXtoDVD 3 logo (75 pix) VSO Software heeft versie 7.0.0.40 van ConvertXtoDVD uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen dvd-schijfjes van uiteenlopende videobestanden worden gemaakt, zodat ze bijvoorbeeld op een dvd-speler in de huiskamer kunnen worden afgespeeld. ConvertXtoDVD heeft ondersteuning voor een groot aantal audio- en videoformaten, kan ondertiteling invoegen en uitgebreide menu's maken, en heeft zelfs een eenvoudige video-editor aan boord. Verder is het programma te gebruiken in een groot aantal talen, waaronder het Nederlands. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.40
  • 0013071: [Bug] Subtitles missing from Blu-ray sources
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.39
  • 0013048: [Bug] Unable to edit bonus titles typesettings in template editor
  • 0013046: [Bug] Menu title not in sync with project name
  • 0011348: [Bug] Change the Title menu and save project with a different name - menu title is overwritten by Project file name
  • 0013052: [Bug] When clearing project program requests confirmation even if not modified
  • 0013050: [Feature Request] When creating template in case of still image import only screenshot.
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.38
  • 0013034: [Bug] Issue with ts naming when starting with no menu
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.37
  • 0013023: [Bug] HTML link highlight only works for first tree item
  • 0013027: [Feature Request] Configure conversion queuer according to output profile
  • 0013015: [Bug] title of menu not as desired-does not use "default project name (also used for disk label)" in burning tab of default settings
  • 0013014: [Bug] when you customize project name or titleset name will revert to original name
  • 0013019: [Bug] Remember skin setting if changed with system menu
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.36
  • 0013002: [Bug] naming of episodes not correct
  • 0012998: [Bug] menu thumbnails are not always the same size
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.35
  • 0012975: [Bug] Text fit not applyed in title menu titleset titles in some legacy templates
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.34
  • 0012957: [Feature Request] Add log in case of text fit fail
  • 0012883: [Bug] selecting 'Do not prompt for updates' is ignored
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.32
  • 0012950: [Crash] Program doesn't end if closed while conversion is running
  • 0012946: [Feature Request] Use same display in menu settings drop down as in settings treeview
  • 0012939: [Bug] Text fit preventing conversion start
  • 0011990: [Suggestion] display more relevant info in interface about 2 pass conversions
  • 0012931: [Bug] program crashes when try to load image as watermark
  • 0012920: [Bug] some ass subtitles when converted to DVD output are black
  • 0012924: [Bug] DVD source not properly read - crashes if asked to seek to 0
  • 0012913: [Bug] when you type in the main movie title, it does not appear in the Project Name, as it used to

ConvertXtoDVD 7.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.0.0.40
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website VSO Software
Download http://www.vso-software.fr/download_product_direct.php?product=convertxtodvd
Bestandsgrootte 35,10MB
Licentietype Shareware
