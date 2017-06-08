VSO Software heeft versie 7.0.0.40 van ConvertXtoDVD uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen dvd-schijfjes van uiteenlopende videobestanden worden gemaakt, zodat ze bijvoorbeeld op een dvd-speler in de huiskamer kunnen worden afgespeeld. ConvertXtoDVD heeft ondersteuning voor een groot aantal audio- en videoformaten, kan ondertiteling invoegen en uitgebreide menu's maken, en heeft zelfs een eenvoudige video-editor aan boord. Verder is het programma te gebruiken in een groot aantal talen, waaronder het Nederlands. De changelog van de afgelopen paar versies ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.40
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.39
- 0013071: [Bug] Subtitles missing from Blu-ray sources
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.38
- 0013048: [Bug] Unable to edit bonus titles typesettings in template editor
- 0013046: [Bug] Menu title not in sync with project name
- 0011348: [Bug] Change the Title menu and save project with a different name - menu title is overwritten by Project file name
- 0013052: [Bug] When clearing project program requests confirmation even if not modified
- 0013050: [Feature Request] When creating template in case of still image import only screenshot.
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.37
- 0013034: [Bug] Issue with ts naming when starting with no menu
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.36
- 0013023: [Bug] HTML link highlight only works for first tree item
- 0013027: [Feature Request] Configure conversion queuer according to output profile
- 0013015: [Bug] title of menu not as desired-does not use "default project name (also used for disk label)" in burning tab of default settings
- 0013014: [Bug] when you customize project name or titleset name will revert to original name
- 0013019: [Bug] Remember skin setting if changed with system menu
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.35
- 0013002: [Bug] naming of episodes not correct
- 0012998: [Bug] menu thumbnails are not always the same size
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.34
- 0012975: [Bug] Text fit not applyed in title menu titleset titles in some legacy templates
Changes in ConvertXtoDVD version 7.0.0.32
- 0012957: [Feature Request] Add log in case of text fit fail
- 0012883: [Bug] selecting 'Do not prompt for updates' is ignored
- 0012950: [Crash] Program doesn't end if closed while conversion is running
- 0012946: [Feature Request] Use same display in menu settings drop down as in settings treeview
- 0012939: [Bug] Text fit preventing conversion start
- 0011990: [Suggestion] display more relevant info in interface about 2 pass conversions
- 0012931: [Bug] program crashes when try to load image as watermark
- 0012920: [Bug] some ass subtitles when converted to DVD output are black
- 0012924: [Bug] DVD source not properly read - crashes if asked to seek to 0
- 0012913: [Bug] when you type in the main movie title, it does not appear in the Project Name, as it used to