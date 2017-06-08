Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 8 juni 2017 21:18, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: WordPress, submitter: Erulezz

Versie 4.8 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een weblog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien als er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress, naast bloggen, verder uit te breiden en het uiterlijk met plug-ins en thema's aan te passen. In versie 4.8 treffen we onder meer vernieuwde widgets aan voor het invoegen van afbeeldingen, geluid, video en tekst. De complete notes zetten de belangrijkste verbeteringen nog eens op een rij: