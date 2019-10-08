Versie 14.20 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Updated component and libraries to version 76.0.3809.

Updated the SFTP component to the latest version.

Fixed several issues.

Added options (default actions) in "Options - File - Remote files" to set the default action when saving remote files. The options are:

Use this option if you want to save both local and remote files to a local disk. In this working mode you can edit remote files and store them locally until they are ready to be uploaded. You can use the menu items in "File -> FTP" to upload the files. You can also use the file commander.

Local files are always saved locally. Remote files are saved (uploaded) to the server. This is the default behavior.

If you create a new document and upload it to a server - the file will always be saved to the server.

If you open a remote file and save - it will always be saved to the server.

If you create a new document and first save it locally and then upload it - it is considered a local file and always saved to disk.

If you open a local file and upload it to the server - the file is still considered local and always saved to disk.

Pure local files are always saved locally. But if a file has been uploaded to a server - it will always be saved to both the local disk and uploaded to the server. It doesn't matter if the file was opened from disk or the server.

If you create a new document and upload it to a server - the file will always be saved to both disk and server. If a local path doesn't exists - a file save dialog window is opened.

If you open a remote file and save - the file is always saved to both disk and server. A save file dialog window is displayed if needed.

If you open a local file, that has previously been saved to a server - it will always be saved to both disk and server.

With this option set you are prompted for an action when you hit save. The actions are the same as in options above. The action is remembered as long as the document is open.

Made several changes to improve the user experience when using the different options. Document tab hint now display both local and remote paths.

Find and replace can now be used on all open files. Find or replace start at the current cursor position and circle through all open document tabs.

To use it just set the search scope to "All open files".

Added two new options (Options - Search):

Limit find/replace search scope to current document view

Limit find/replace all search scope to current document view

Added expressions are now stored between sessions. A checkbox is used to activate an expression to highlight, for the current file.

Active highlighted expressions are now stored between sessions for each file. You can activate/deactivate this in options, with other file options like store wordwrap state, encryption, code fold state etc.

Added an option to change the tab position. You can set the tab position to the top, or to the bottom of the document window.

Added a new type to send POST requests. It is used to post the current document or a selection to a web address and open the returned text in a new document tab.

I also added two new presets. One will add the following:

Title: 'JavaScript Minifier' Type: 'Send POST request to URL' Command: 'https://javascript-minifier.com/raw' Argument: 'input=[CurrentDocument]'

Several speed improvements and optimizations.

If save fails you are asked if you wish to restart the program in administrator mode.