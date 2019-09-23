Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Rainmeter 4.3.1 r3321

Rainmeter logo (75 pix) De final release van Rainmeter versie 4.3.1 uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. De release notes voor versie 4.3.1 zien er als volgt uit

Rainmeter 4.3.1 Release
You can safely install the 4.3.1 release version right over your existing Rainmeter 4.3, 4.2 or any earlier installation, and nothing you have done will be lost or changed. There is never any need to uninstall any earlier version of Rainmeter to use the newest version.

Rainmeter 4.3.1 will run on Microsoft Windows 7 through 10. Windows XP and Vista are not supported.

Version 4.3.1 fixes some issues with the 4.3 release
  • SkinInstaller: Fixed the Load Layout combo box in SkinInstaller.
  • Container: Fixed a Container issue with relative positioning.
  • WebParser: Fixed a WebParser issue when nested variables were used with a URL option.
  • Inline Lua: Corrected an issue when the Lua GetOption() function was used Inline in a Text option that had other static text in it as well.
Versienummer 4.3.1 r3321
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Rainmeter
Download https://github.com/rainmeter/rainmeter/releases/download/v4.3.0.3321/Rainmeter-4.3.1.exe
Bestandsgrootte 2,37MB
Licentietype GPL

Bron: Rainmeter

Reacties (6)

+2helghastnl
23 september 2019 11:25
Lol de windows vista plaatje er tussen
+2Genosha
@helghastnl23 september 2019 11:34
Inderdaad, die prachtige 2012 screenshots xD
0Dubbeldrank
@helghastnl23 september 2019 11:52
"Rainmeter 4.3.1 will run on Microsoft Windows 7 through 10. Windows XP and Vista are not supported."

En dan het eerste screenshot van Vista uit 2009, heerlijk! :D
+1InfiniteSpaze
23 september 2019 11:22
Ik heb Rainmeter altijd al een gaaf concept gevonden. Ik vraag mij alleen af of dit de performance van een PC kan belemmeren. Ik ben zelf vaak bezig met After Effects, Premiere en Photoshop. Kan dit de prestaties van deze programma's verminderen?
0robin_groot
@InfiniteSpaze23 september 2019 11:50
ligt er aan wat je gebruikt maar als je een goeie pc hebt die premiere en photoshop goed aankan is het misschien 1 tot 3 %

Edit: Ram en gpu word gebruikt Cpu amper

[Reactie gewijzigd door robin_groot op 23 september 2019 11:51]

