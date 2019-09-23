De final release van Rainmeter versie 4.3.1 uitgekomen. Met dit programma kan in real time allerlei zinvolle, maar ook minder zinnige informatie op de desktop worden weergegeven, zoals vrije ruimte op de harde schijf, netwerkactiviteit en of er nieuwe e-mail is. Ook kunnen functionele applets worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld notities te maken of om tweets mee te versturen. De release notes voor versie 4.3.1 zien er als volgt uit

Rainmeter 4.3.1 Release

You can safely install the 4.3.1 release version right over your existing Rainmeter 4.3, 4.2 or any earlier installation, and nothing you have done will be lost or changed. There is never any need to uninstall any earlier version of Rainmeter to use the newest version.



Rainmeter 4.3.1 will run on Microsoft Windows 7 through 10. Windows XP and Vista are not supported.



Version 4.3.1 fixes some issues with the 4.3 release SkinInstaller: Fixed the Load Layout combo box in SkinInstaller.

Container: Fixed a Container issue with relative positioning.

WebParser: Fixed a WebParser issue when nested variables were used with a URL option.

Inline Lua: Corrected an issue when the Lua GetOption() function was used Inline in a Text option that had other static text in it as well.