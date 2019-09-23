Paramount Software heeft een update van Macrium Reflect uitgebracht. Met dit programma kan een diskimage van een partitie of harde schijf worden gemaakt. Naast de gratis versie zijn er ook betaalde uitvoeringen die verschillende extra's bieden, zoals het kunnen maken van een bestandsback-up of een incrementele back-up, versleuteling en het terugzetten van een back-up naar andere hardware dan waarop hij is gemaakt.
Vanaf versie 7.1 mag de gratis uitvoering nu ook in commerciële omgevingen worden gebruikt. Verder is er Image Guardian, die back-upbestanden moet beschermen tegen ongeautoriseerde aanpassingen, zijn er verbeteringen aangebracht met betrekking tot virtuele images en zijn er diverse problemen verholpen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Bug fixes and Improvements in version 7.2.4473:
- Reflect was unable to launch on Windows Server Core due to missing 'oledlg.dll' module. This has been resolved.
- When exporting emails to EML file, the resulting EML file will now also include any email attachments.
- Emptying the Recycle Bin when it contains Macrium Reflect image files will no longer result in a "blocked file operation".
- Change Block Tracker
- CBT will now be suspended if a reboot is pending following an upgrade install.
- On some systems, MRCBT could receive an malformed device remove notification for USB devices that would lead to a BSoD. This has been resolved.
- When tracking an encrypted VeraCrypt volume, CBT would receive a lock notification for the wrong device which would eventually lead to a BSoD. This has been resolved.
- Rescue Media
- We've added a task bar button to take screenshots in PE.
- When making a backup through the rescue media, selecting "Shut down on completion" would sometimes reboot instead of shutting down. This has been resolved.
- By default, on systems without WiFi adapters, the "Add WiFi Support" advanced option checkbox will now be unchecked. Systems which have previously built rescue media will be unaffected.
- On systems with multiple network adapters, the rescue media would not always correctly load DHCP settings or other network settings for all adapters. This has been resolved.
- Manually added wifi drivers were not copied into non-WinRE rescue media builds. This has been resolved.
- Clone and Restore
- The target list view for both clone and restore could fail to scroll to the last physical disk. This has been resolved.
- The "Restore Master Boot Record" settings in the Advanced dialog could fail to be applied. This has been resolved.
- Using Macrium Reflect English language on German systems could cause backups not to be shown in the restore view. This has been resolved.
- Notification email addresses with labels are now allowed. E.g, (FirstName LastName).
- Notification emails with long subject lines are now permitted.
- The notification email send date could be omitted from the SMTP header. This has been resolved