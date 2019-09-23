Versie 2.8 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld en sinds kort is de browser ook beschikbaar voor Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Add keyboard navigation to bookmark menu bar (VB-55365)

Manager columns width should be resizable (VB-2238)

[Bookmarks][Menu] Add support for hovering across horizontal menu or the bookmarks bar (VB-14300)

[Keyboard] Toggle images via keyboard: Ctrl+Alt+Shift+I / ⌥⌘I (VB-12944) Address Bar Can not remove items from the typed history (VB-57319)

Colon and a space in a search string would trigger navigation (VB-48208)

Dot and a space in a search string would trigger navigation (VB-54990)

Field contents not aligned (VB-55952)

Pressing Esc doesn’t select the original URL (VB-56040)

Searching for http(s) was not possible (VB-56567)

Shift-Del on drop-down not working reliably (VB-54086)

Names in multi-byte characters don’t get autocompleted (VB-55925) Bookmarks Can’t tell folders and bookmarks apart when bar is set to “text only” (VB-50511)

Cannot create a bookmark with Enter key (VB-55841)

Custom folder images set in Speed Dial are not visible in panel and manager (VB-56657)

Editor doesn’t update when data changes externally (VB-56295)

Freeze on creating a bookmark with invalid URL (VB-56459)

The spacing on the bar is too wide (VB-56989) History [History] Bad header highlight when holding mouse button on Date column (VB-36954)

[History] The number of selected files are not shown with select “All” option (VB-38739)

View search field not focused (VB-55981) Keyboard [IME] Pressing Space and Delete evokes autocomplete (VB-57300)

Shift + F3 + hold Cycle broken (VB-54334) MacOS ⌥ (Option)-Clicking window does not minimize all windows (VB-51684)

Reduce spacing in bookmark bar context menu (VB-55983)

[Fullscreen] Top part gets hidden by showing menu in Native Window mode (VB-46868)

[IME] Pressing Delete after a space selects the whole text (VB-57355)

[Quick Commands] Nothing happens when you try to quit (VB-52752) Reader View Often removes the author and date (VB-55220) Spatial Navigation Use Shift+Arrows with the Chromium/Blink implementation (VB-55775) Speed Dial New default bookmarks replace user defined folder (VB-56416) Sync [Notes] Duplication: To benefit from the change, all synced clients must include this fix (VB-57285) User Profiles Chromium logo in the management dialog (VB-54643)

Warn when deleting the active profile (VB-54512) Windows Pin to Taskbar breaks shortcut (VB-52406)

[Keyboard] Add support for F10 with the menu bar (VB-57235)

Vivaldi does not check if it is the default browser on startup (VB-55597) Others [Sounds] Manually muted tab becomes unmuted when it becomes active (VB-56457)

[Crash] Ticking ‘Block ads on abusive sites’ with private window open crashes (VB-56994)

[Zoom] Page zoom rate doesn’t always follow your default setting (VB-56833)

[Zoom] controls inactive after tab reloads (VB-53720)

Prevent restart loop if UI dies quickly (VB-51539)

[Welcome page] Sync subpage in Private window stuck at “Getting current status…” (VB-43213)

Simpler UI for crash recovery (VB-56704)

Upgraded Chromium to 77.0.3865.78