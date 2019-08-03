Versie 14.10 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

It is now possible to open up to six document views. They can be opened on two rows and each row can contain one, two or three views. Each row is independent so you can have two document views at the top row, and three at the bottom.

Document views can be handled using a toolbar button, or from the "Window" menu.

Everything should work as in dual document view. Drag n drop, text compare, sync scrolling, close and move tabs ...

Emmet abbreviations can now handle filters. A filter is added at the end of the abbreviation using a pipe |.

E.g. ul>li*|t

c - Comment important tags (containing class or id attributes). e - Escape XML-unsafe characters: <, > and &. E.g. <p>{#1}e => <p></p> s - Single line. Expand everything to a single line of code. t - Trim line markers from wrapped lines e.g. * or 1. w - Wordwrap selected or lorem generated text. Default width is 80. w120 - Wordwrap at column 120.

Ex. Abbreviation: ul>li*|t Selection: * Line 1 * Line 2 Result: <ul> <li>Line 1</li> <li>Line 2</li> </ul> The line markers * have been trimmed from the expanded code.

A config file is available from the Format->Abbreviations menu. The config file contain some option you can set for different highlighters.

AddSlashToEmptyTags: Add a slash to empty tags e.g. AlwaysAddNewLine: Always add linefeed after each tag (usually used in XML) CommentTags: Comment important tags (containing class or id attributes). IndentChilds: Indent child tags. If you set this to false - no indention will be used. SingleLine: Expand everything to a single line of code. TrimLineMarkers: Trim line markers from wrapped lines e.g. * or 1. Wordwrap: Word wrap selected or lorem generated text. WordwrapAt: Wrap at given column. The nearest space or symbol will be used as wrap position.

Added an option to use double click to open found items, instead of single click.