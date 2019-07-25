Apple heeft versies 12.4, 10.3.4 en 9.3.6 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 12 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 12 heeft Apple ingezet op het verbeteren van de prestaties, wat vooral op oudere hardware goed is te merken. Verder kunnen gebruikers inzicht krijgen in het gebruik van hun apparaat. De lijsten met wijzigingen voor deze versies zien er als volgt uit:

iOS 12.4 iOS 12.4 introduces iPhone migration to directly transfer data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, includes enhancements to Apple News+ and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad. This update:



iPhone migration Introduces the ability to wirelessly transfer data and migrate directly from an old iPhone to a new iPhone during setup Apple News Makes downloaded issues accessible in the My Magazines section, both online and offline

Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed

Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues by selecting History > Clear > Clear All Other improvements and fixes Includes a security fix for the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watch and re-enables Walkie-Talkie functionality This release also includes support for HomePod in Japan and Taiwan.



For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222 iOS 10.3.4 iOS 10.3.4 addresses an issue that could impact GPS location performance and could cause system date and time to be incorrect. This update is recommended for all users.



For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222 iOS 9.3.6 iOS 9.3.6 addresses an issue that could impact GPS location performance and could cause system date and time to be incorrect. This update is recommended for all users.



For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222