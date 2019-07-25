Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 12.4 / 10.3.4 / 9.3.6

Apple iOS 12 logo (80 pix)Apple heeft versies 12.4, 10.3.4 en 9.3.6 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 12 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 12 heeft Apple ingezet op het verbeteren van de prestaties, wat vooral op oudere hardware goed is te merken. Verder kunnen gebruikers inzicht krijgen in het gebruik van hun apparaat. De lijsten met wijzigingen voor deze versies zien er als volgt uit:

iOS 12.4

iOS 12.4 introduces iPhone migration to directly transfer data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, includes enhancements to Apple News+ and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad. This update:

iPhone migration
  • Introduces the ability to wirelessly transfer data and migrate directly from an old iPhone to a new iPhone during setup
Apple News
  • Makes downloaded issues accessible in the My Magazines section, both online and offline
  • Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed
  • Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues by selecting History > Clear > Clear All
Other improvements and fixes
  • Includes a security fix for the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watch and re-enables Walkie-Talkie functionality
This release also includes support for HomePod in Japan and Taiwan.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 10.3.4

iOS 10.3.4 addresses an issue that could impact GPS location performance and could cause system date and time to be incorrect. This update is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

iOS 9.3.6

iOS 9.3.6 addresses an issue that could impact GPS location performance and could cause system date and time to be incorrect. This update is recommended for all users.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
Versienummer 12.4 / 10.3.4 / 9.3.6
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

25-07-2019 09:51

25-07-2019 • 09:51

Bron: Apple

Reacties (1)

0Keypunchie

25 juli 2019 10:00
... en ook nog een update voor de 'puck' 3rd-gen AppleTV. Woei!
