Apple heeft versie 12.3 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 12 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 12 heeft Apple ingezet op het verbeteren van de prestaties, wat vooral op oudere hardware goed is te merken. Verder kunnen gebruikers inzicht krijgen in het gebruik van hun apparaat. Nieuw in versie 12.3 is onder meer ondersteuning van televisies met AirPlay 2 en een nieuwe Apple TV-app.

iOS 12.3 includes support for AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and features a redesigned Apple TV app. This update also includes bug fixes and improvements.



AirPlay 2 AirPlay 2 now supports sharing videos, photos, music and more from your iPhone and iPad directly to your AirPlay 2-enabled smart TV

One-tap playback automatically plays your chosen TV show or movie on the last screen you used based on time and location

Siri Suggestions to watch movies and TV shows now include an option to AirPlay

Intelligent suggestions are all done on-device so your personal information stays private Apple TV app The Apple TV app features an all-new design that highlights expertly curated collections and personalized recommendations

Apple TV channels offer subscriptions to HBO, Showtime, Starz, and more, available to watch directly in the Apple TV app, online or off

Subscriptions to Apple TV channels can be shared with up to six family members, with no new apps, accounts, or passwords needed

New release movies are available to buy or rent in the Apple TV app, including the full catalog of over 100,000 movies and the largest selection of 4K HDR titles

A new dedicated kids section helps you discover editorially-handpicked shows and movies safe for kids of all ages

The Apple TV app can now intelligently suggest playing to the most likely Apple TVs or AirPlay 2-enabled TVs nearby This update also includes bug fixes and improvements. This update: Adds the ability to follow a magazine from the Apple News+ catalog browsing view

Apple Music’s For You tab now updates multiple times a day suggesting music based on themes like genres, artists, and moods you love

Disables accessories with insecure Bluetooth connections

Fixes an issue that could prevent Apple TV Remote from pausing video, controlling video, or changing volume on supported receivers

Addresses an issue that could cause calls made using Wi-Fi calling to drop

Fixes an issue where song information from a connected iPhone may not appear in a car’s display For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222