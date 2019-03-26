Apple heeft versie 12.2 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 12 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 12 heeft Apple ingezet op het verbeteren van de prestaties, wat met name op oudere hardware goed is te merken. Verder kunnen gebruikers inzicht krijgen in het gebruik van hun hun apparaat. Nieuw in versie 12.2 is onder meer Apple News+, kan Siri nu worden gebruikt om de Apple TV te bedienen en is er ondersteuning voor de nieuwe AirPods.

Apple News+ Apple News+ is a new subscription service that extends the Apple News experience with hundreds of magazines and top newspapers

Our editors handpick top articles and magazine issues, and you also get personalized recommendations on the topics most interesting to you

Automatic downloads make it easy to read magazine issues offline

Apple News is now available in Canada, with a free experience that includes handpicked Top Stories, a personalized Today feed, and support for both English and French

Apple News+ is available in the U.S. and in Canada, with dozens of additional Canadian magazines Siri Ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play any video, show, movie, sports game, or channel on Apple TV. For example, “Hey Siri, play Free Solo on my TV” Animoji Four new Animoji—owl, boar, giraffe and shark—are included for iPhone X and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch AirPlay Dedicated TV controls in Control Center and on the Lock Screen give you quick access to TV controls

AirPlay multitasking for video allows you to browse other apps, as well as play other short form audio and video files locally on your device without interrupting AirPlay

AirPlay destinations are now grouped by content type making it faster for you to find what device you want to play to Apple Pay Apple Pay Cash customers can now transfer money to their bank accounts instantly using their Visa debit cards

Wallet app now conveniently displays Apple Pay credit and debit transactions right below the card Screen Time Downtime can be configured with a different schedule for each day of the week

A new toggle enables easily turning app limits on or off temporarily Safari Website sign-in now occurs automatically after filling credentials with Password AutoFill

Warnings now appear when loading unencrypted webpages

Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects against cross-site tracking by default

Smart Search Field queries can now be modified by tapping the arrow icon next to search suggestions Apple Music The Browse tab shows more editorial highlights on a single page making it easier to discover new music, playlists, and more AirPods Support for new AirPods (2nd generation) This update also includes other improvements and bug fixes. This update: Supports Air Quality Index in Maps for US, UK, and India

Includes information in Settings on how much time remains on your device’s warranty period

Supports real-time text (RTT) for phone calls made through a nearby iPhone on iPad and iPod Touch

Displays a "5G E" icon for iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) or iPad Pro 11-inch indicating that users are in an area where AT&T's 5G Evolution network is available

Improves quality of audio recordings in Messages

Improves stability and performance of Apple TV Remote on iOS

Fixes an issue that prevented some missed calls from appearing in Notification Center

Addresses an issue where a badge notification could appear on Settings even though no action is needed

Addresses an issue in Settings > General > iPhone Storage where the storage size of some large apps, the System category, and the Other category in the storage bar graph could be incorrect

Fixes an issue that could cause Voice Memos to automatically play back recordings after connecting to a car Bluetooth device

Resolves an issue that could cause Voice Memos to temporarily prevent renaming a recording For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.