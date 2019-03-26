Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple IOS 12.2

Apple iOS 12 logo (80 pix) Apple heeft versie 12.2 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 12 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 12 heeft Apple ingezet op het verbeteren van de prestaties, wat met name op oudere hardware goed is te merken. Verder kunnen gebruikers inzicht krijgen in het gebruik van hun hun apparaat. Nieuw in versie 12.2 is onder meer Apple News+, kan Siri nu worden gebruikt om de Apple TV te bedienen en is er ondersteuning voor de nieuwe AirPods.

Apple News+
  • Apple News+ is a new subscription service that extends the Apple News experience with hundreds of magazines and top newspapers
  • Our editors handpick top articles and magazine issues, and you also get personalized recommendations on the topics most interesting to you
  • Automatic downloads make it easy to read magazine issues offline
  • Apple News is now available in Canada, with a free experience that includes handpicked Top Stories, a personalized Today feed, and support for both English and French
  • Apple News+ is available in the U.S. and in Canada, with dozens of additional Canadian magazines
Siri
  • Ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play any video, show, movie, sports game, or channel on Apple TV. For example, “Hey Siri, play Free Solo on my TV”
Animoji
  • Four new Animoji—owl, boar, giraffe and shark—are included for iPhone X and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch
AirPlay
  • Dedicated TV controls in Control Center and on the Lock Screen give you quick access to TV controls
  • AirPlay multitasking for video allows you to browse other apps, as well as play other short form audio and video files locally on your device without interrupting AirPlay
  • AirPlay destinations are now grouped by content type making it faster for you to find what device you want to play to
Apple Pay
  • Apple Pay Cash customers can now transfer money to their bank accounts instantly using their Visa debit cards
  • Wallet app now conveniently displays Apple Pay credit and debit transactions right below the card
Screen Time
  • Downtime can be configured with a different schedule for each day of the week
  • A new toggle enables easily turning app limits on or off temporarily
Safari
  • Website sign-in now occurs automatically after filling credentials with Password AutoFill
  • Warnings now appear when loading unencrypted webpages
  • Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects against cross-site tracking by default
  • Smart Search Field queries can now be modified by tapping the arrow icon next to search suggestions
Apple Music
  • The Browse tab shows more editorial highlights on a single page making it easier to discover new music, playlists, and more
AirPods
  • Support for new AirPods (2nd generation)
This update also includes other improvements and bug fixes. This update:
  • Supports Air Quality Index in Maps for US, UK, and India
  • Includes information in Settings on how much time remains on your device’s warranty period
  • Supports real-time text (RTT) for phone calls made through a nearby iPhone on iPad and iPod Touch
  • Displays a "5G E" icon for iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation) or iPad Pro 11-inch indicating that users are in an area where AT&T's 5G Evolution network is available
  • Improves quality of audio recordings in Messages
  • Improves stability and performance of Apple TV Remote on iOS
  • Fixes an issue that prevented some missed calls from appearing in Notification Center
  • Addresses an issue where a badge notification could appear on Settings even though no action is needed
  • Addresses an issue in Settings > General > iPhone Storage where the storage size of some large apps, the System category, and the Other category in the storage bar graph could be incorrect
  • Fixes an issue that could cause Voice Memos to automatically play back recordings after connecting to a car Bluetooth device
  • Resolves an issue that could cause Voice Memos to temporarily prevent renaming a recording
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

Versienummer 12.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

26-03-2019 05:02
submitter: Timber83

26-03-2019 • 05:02

Submitter: Timber83

Bron: Apple

