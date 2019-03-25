Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 60.6.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 60.6.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. Versie 60 bevat onder meer verbeteringen in het afhandelen van bijlagen, de spellingscontrole en het werken met templates. In versie 60.6.1 zijn de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

Security vulnerabilities fixed in Thunderbird 60.5.1

Mozilla Thunderbird screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 60.6.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

25-03-2019 • 20:41

25-03-2019 • 20:41

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Mozilla Thunderbird

