De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 60.6.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Mozilla Thunderbird is een opensourceclient voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In Thunderbird wordt zelden nog nieuwe functionaliteit toegevoegd. Versie 60 bevat onder meer verbeteringen in het afhandelen van bijlagen, de spellingscontrole en het werken met templates. In versie 60.6.1 zijn de volgende beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.
Security vulnerabilities fixed in Thunderbird 60.5.1
- #CVE-2018-18356: Use-after-free in Skia
A use-after-free vulnerability in the Skia library can occur when creating a path, leading to a potentially exploitable crash.
References Bug 1525817
- #CVE-2019-5785: Integer overflow in Skia
An integer overflow vulnerability in the Skia library can occur after specific transform operations, leading to a potentially exploitable crash.
References Bug 1525433 & The Curious Case of Convexity Confusion
- #CVE-2018-18335: Buffer overflow in Skia with accelerated Canvas 2D
A buffer overflow vulnerability in the Skia library can occur with Canvas 2D acceleration on macOS. This issue was addressed by disabling Canvas 2D acceleration in Firefox ESR.
Note: this does not affect other versions and platforms where Canvas 2D acceleration is already disabled by default.
References Bug 1525815
- #CVE-2018-18509: S/MIME signature spoofing
A flaw during verification of certain S/MIME signatures causes emails to be shown in Thunderbird as having a valid digital signature, even if the shown message contents aren't covered by the signature. The flaw allows an attacker to reuse a valid S/MIME signature to craft an email message with arbitrary content.
References Bug 1507218