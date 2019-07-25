Apple heeft een update uitgebracht voor macOS 10.14, beter bekend als Mojave. Mojave kan gratis uit de Apple Store worden opgehaald. Het biedt onder meer verbeteringen aan de desktop en Finder, en introduceert een donkere modus. Verder heeft het besturingssysteem een nieuwe versie van Safari die tracking door fingerprinting tegengaat. Ook laat Safari een melding zien als bijvoorbeeld Facebook via een Like-knop de gebruiker probeert te tracken. Daarnaast ondersteunt de desktop 'stacks' van bestanden en kan de wallpaper zich aanpassen aan het moment van de dag. Het versienummer van deze update is 10.14.6. Daarnaast is de vierde bètaversie van 10.15 verschenen met de naam Catalina. De veranderingen zien er als volgt uit:

macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Release Notes



The macOS 10.14.6 SDK provides support for developing apps for Macs running macOS Mojave 10.14.6. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 10.3 available from the Mac App Store. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 10.3, see Xcode 10.3 Release Notes.



Security

The system now registers tickets stapled to installer packages that aren’t scanned by Gatekeeper. As a result, newly installed kernel extensions load properly when internet access is unavailable, which can occur if a user launches installation from a local folder or an enterprise uses automated tools to deploy an installer. If you’re deploying an app to macOS Mojave 10.14.5, follow the workaround listed in the Known Issues section of macOS Mojave 10.14.5 Release Notes. (50205533)



macOS Catalina 10.15 Beta 4 Release Notes



The macOS 10.15 SDK provides support for developing apps for Macs running macOS Catalina 10.15. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 11 beta available from Beta Software Downloads. For information on the compatibility requirements for Xcode 11, see Xcode 11 Beta 4 Release Notes.



New Features Installing third party kernel extensions now requires that you restart your Mac before they’re permitted to load. (50340461) Known Issues macOS Catalina beta 4 does not support the MacBook Air model released in Summer 2019. A future beta of Catalina will add support for MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2019).

Warning - Your Secure Token might be lost if FileVault is enabled on a non-APFS formatted volume while upgrading to macOS 10.15. You might be able to work around this by disabling FileVault before upgrading to macOS 10.15, then reenabling FileVault once the upgrade has completed. (51091312)

During installation of macOS 10.15 you might be prompted to enter your administrator password multiple times to allow installation to proceed. (51206649) Resolved Issues You can unlock a Mac that has Activation Lock enabled when you use Recovery Assistant to erase it when reinstalling macOS. (52017040)

You no longer see only third-party applications when you click the Applications shortcut in the Finder sidebar if you used Migration Assistant to migrate your data to a Mac running macOS Catalina beta. (51651200)

Apps consistently relaunch after installation or applying an update. (51228752) Deprecations macOS frameworks are now thinned for the x86-64 architecture. Apps that execute i386 code now fail with the EBADARCH error code. The remaining stub frameworks are nonfunctional and exist only for compatibility purposes. (51236070)