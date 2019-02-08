Cookies op Tweakers

Firmware-update: Apple iOS 12.1.4

Apple heeft versie 12.1.2 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 12 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 12 heeft Apple ingezet op het verbeteren van de prestaties, wat met name op oudere hardware goed is te merken. Verder kunnen gebruikers inzicht krijgen in het gebruik van hun hun apparaat. Versie 12.1.4 moet diverse beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen, waaronder de Facetime-bug in groepsbellen.

FaceTime
  • Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation
  • Impact: The initiator of a Group FaceTime call may be able to cause the recipient to answer
  • Description: A logic issue existed in the handling of Group FaceTime calls. The issue was addressed with improved state management.
  • CVE-2019-6223: Grant Thompson of Catalina Foothills High School, Daven Morris of Arlington, TX
Foundation
  • Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation
  • Impact: An application may be able to gain elevated privileges
  • Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2019-7286: an anonymous researcher, Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, Ian Beer of Google Project Zero, and Samuel Groß of Google Project Zero
IOKit
  • Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation
  • Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges
  • Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.
  • CVE-2019-7287: an anonymous researcher, Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, Ian Beer of Google Project Zero, and Samuel Groß of Google Project Zero
Live Photos in FaceTime
  • Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation
  • Impact: A thorough security audit of the FaceTime service uncovered an issue with Live Photos
  • Description: The issue was addressed with improved validation on the FaceTime server.
  • CVE-2019-7288: Apple

Versienummer 12.1.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen iOS
Website Apple
Download https://support.apple.com/nl-nl/HT204204
Licentietype Freeware
Door Bart van Klaveren

08-02-2019 07:20
submitter: robcoenen

Bron: Apple

Reacties (4)

Cment
8 februari 2019 07:38
Apple heeft versie 12.1.2 ....

Moet natuurlijk zijn Apple heeft versie 12.1.4 ...
Reageer
Nindustries
8 februari 2019 08:03
Ook niet belangrijk: twee van deze CVEs zouden al misbruikt worden 'in het wild'.
Reageer
Orion64
8 februari 2019 08:31
En nu nog de MacOS update. DE update, oftewel, te installeren op hardware meer dan alleen van Apple. Hun OS is fantastisch, alleen hun hardware... voor mij te duur helaas...
Reageer


