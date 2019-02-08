Apple heeft versie 12.1.2 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone, de iPod touch en de iPad. Versie 12 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone 5s, iPad mini 2 en zesde generatie iPod touch of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 12 heeft Apple ingezet op het verbeteren van de prestaties, wat met name op oudere hardware goed is te merken. Verder kunnen gebruikers inzicht krijgen in het gebruik van hun hun apparaat. Versie 12.1.4 moet diverse beveiligingsproblemen verhelpen, waaronder de Facetime-bug in groepsbellen.

FaceTime Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: The initiator of a Group FaceTime call may be able to cause the recipient to answer

Description: A logic issue existed in the handling of Group FaceTime calls. The issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2019-6223: Grant Thompson of Catalina Foothills High School, Daven Morris of Arlington, TX Foundation Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to gain elevated privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2019-7286: an anonymous researcher, Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, Ian Beer of Google Project Zero, and Samuel Groß of Google Project Zero IOKit Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2019-7287: an anonymous researcher, Clement Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, Ian Beer of Google Project Zero, and Samuel Groß of Google Project Zero Live Photos in FaceTime Available for: iPhone 5s and later, iPad Air and later, and iPod touch 6th generation

Impact: A thorough security audit of the FaceTime service uncovered an issue with Live Photos

Description: The issue was addressed with improved validation on the FaceTime server.

CVE-2019-7288: Apple