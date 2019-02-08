Er zijn updates verschenen voor versies 13, 14 en15 van Nextcloud. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om in eigen beheer cloudopslag te draaien. Nextcloud is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij ownCloud zijn weggelopen en opnieuw zijn begonnen. Alle onderdelen, inclusief de enterprisefunctionaliteit, worden als open source aangeboden en het verdienmodel is gelijk aan wat Red Hat doet, namelijk het leveren van betaalde ondersteuning voor grote klanten. Nextcloud belooft verder een zogenaamde drop-in replacement, die het mogelijk maakt om eenvoudig van ownCloud naar Nextcloud over te stappen. De release notes voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Time to update: Nextcloud 15.0.4, 14.0.7 and 13.0.11 are here!

Today we have made available security and stability updates to Nextcloud 15, 14 and 13. These aim to improve the stability, security and reliability of your server. We restrict minor updates to bug fixes and minor, non-intrusive improvements because both home and enterprise users need to know that these upgrades are safe and reliable. Customers can rely on the stand-by upgrade support from Nextcloud GmbH if needed. As there are many new and updated apps, remember: Up to date means more secure. And don’t forget to update your apps regularly too!



Improvements in this release

Nextcloud 15.0.4 brings a little over 40 changes, from fixes in file versioning and uploading to small user interface and design improvements, especially in the high contrast and accessibility theme. Nextcloud 14.0.7, with a bit less than 30 changes, is bringing 14 closer to a very mature version. As always, the changes are small and will make for a safe and reliable update.



The list of changes in Nextcloud 13.0.11 is even smaller. As it nears the end of its public support cycle, we strongly recommend users to migrate to Nextcloud 14. If you are still on Nextcloud 13 and want to continue to keep your data secure, request access to the Long Term Support service of Nextcloud GmbH for further security and stability updates.



What’s new?

Of course the list is much longer, but here are some highlights from today’s release. You can find a full overview of changes in our changelog.



In all versions: The drag and drop upload of a Folder into a Nextcloud folder are fixed in the web UI

A better cleanup of stray locks helps reduce “File locked” errors

Some versions of dependencies were updated In Nextcloud 14.0.7 and 15.0.4: For Swift’s v2 authentication users: tokens are now cached

Upload to object store storage has been improved

A repair job that failed in some corner cases was fixed

The user’s locale is now defining the file listing order In Nextcloud 15.0.4 only: Versions of shared files are shown for all users again

A series of small UI and UX fixes were made, especially in the high contrast and accessibility theme

A multipart uploader is now always used for S3 storages

As issue that caused the list of deleted files to not appear in the “Deleted files” section was fixed