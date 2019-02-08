Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: MariaDB 10.1.38

MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.1.38 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.1.x-tak stamt uit oktober 2015 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.1.38 Release Notes

MariaDB 10.1 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.0 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.1.38 is a Stable (GA) release.

Notable Changes
  • MDEV-17475: Maximum value of table_definition_cache is now 2097152
  • MDEV-13671: InnoDB should use case-insensitive column name comparisons like the rest of the server
  • ALTER TABLE fixes: MDEV-17230, MDEV-16499, MDEV-17904, MDEV-17833, MDEV-17470, MDEV-18237, MDEV-18016
  • Improvements to InnoDB page checksum, recovery, and Mariabackup: MDEV-17957, MDEV-12112, MDEV-18025, MDEV-18279, MDEV-18183
  • Galera
    • MDEV-15740: Galera durability fix
    • New configuration variable wsrep_certification_rules, used for controlling whether to use new/optimized (--wsrep_certification_rules=optimized) certification rules or the old/classic ones (--wsrep_certification_rules=strict). Setting the variable to strict can cause more certification failures.
  • Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities:
    • CVE-2019-2537
    • CVE-2019-2529
Changelog
For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.1.38, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.
Versienummer 10.1.38
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website MariaDB
Download https://downloads.mariadb.org/mariadb/10.1.38
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 08-02-2019 18:033

08-02-2019 • 18:03

3 Linkedin Google+

Bron: MariaDB

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

MariaDB

geen prijs bekend

Overige software

Reacties (3)

-Moderatie-faq
-1303+10+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
0Matthijz98
8 februari 2019 18:58
Ik zou dit graag willen gaan gebruiken ipv mysql. Maar de node.js driver wordt niet ondersteund door modules als sequelize en Graphql. En volgens mij is de snelheid winst dan niet optimaal.
Reageer
0CH4OS
@Matthijz988 februari 2019 19:09
Waarom zou het niet werken? Je kan toch gewoon de MySQL driver gebruiken? :?
Ik zie niet waarom dat een andere driver zou moeten zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 8 februari 2019 19:09]

Reageer
0Matthijz98
@CH4OS8 februari 2019 19:13
De grootste snelheid winst komt van de mariadb driver. Als ik gewoon een direct replaedoe zie ik weinig verschil in snelheid.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True