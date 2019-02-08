MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.1.38 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.1.x-tak stamt uit oktober 2015 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.1.38 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.1 is a previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.0 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.1.38 is a Stable (GA) release.



Notable Changes MDEV-17475: Maximum value of table_definition_cache is now 2097152

MDEV-13671: InnoDB should use case-insensitive column name comparisons like the rest of the server

ALTER TABLE fixes: MDEV-17230, MDEV-16499, MDEV-17904, MDEV-17833, MDEV-17470, MDEV-18237, MDEV-18016

Improvements to InnoDB page checksum, recovery, and Mariabackup: MDEV-17957, MDEV-12112, MDEV-18025, MDEV-18279, MDEV-18183

Galera MDEV-15740: Galera durability fix New configuration variable wsrep_certification_rules, used for controlling whether to use new/optimized (--wsrep_certification_rules=optimized) certification rules or the old/classic ones (--wsrep_certification_rules=strict). Setting the variable to strict can cause more certification failures.

Fixes for the following security vulnerabilities: CVE-2019-2537 CVE-2019-2529

Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.1.38, with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.