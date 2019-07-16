Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Plex Media Server 1.16.2.1297

Plex logo (57 pix) Plex heeft versie 1.16.2.1297 van Plex Media Server uitgebracht. Deze versie was eerder al voor houders van de betaalde PlexPass beschikbaar, maar kan inmiddels door iedereen worden gedownload. Plex Media Server is een mediaserver voor Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, macOS en diverse nas-apparaten. De software kan content serveren aan clients op dezelfde machine binnen het lokale netwerk of via internet. Clientsoftware is beschikbaar voor de eerder genoemde besturingssystemen maar content kan ook worden bekeken op bijvoorbeeld iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Google TV en Chromecast.

Het programma bevat een eigen softwarewinkel waar plug-ins kunnen worden uitgewisseld. Via deze plug-ins kan onder meer content van diverse streamingdiensten worden bekeken. Daarnaast is er PlexPass, een betaalde dienst die eerder toegang tot nieuwe versies geeft naast korting op 'Premium features'. De changelog sinds versie 1.16.1.1246 bèta ziet er als volgt uit:

Plex Media Server 1.16.1.1273 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Fixes:
  • (DVR) Don’t default to Episode 1. (#10207)
  • (DVR) Users in Canada can now set up a new DVR, using a space in the postal code. (#10204)
  • (DVR) Users in Ireland can now set up a new DVR.
  • (DVR) Additionally show channel title in DVR setup where only an internal channel identifier is present.

Plex Media Server 1.16.1.1291 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

Fixes:
  • (DVR) Some shows without season & episode info were displaying the wrong date. (#10233)
  • (DVR) In some cases subscriptions were not scheduled automatically after upgrade to new EPG provider. (#10215)
  • (EPG) End of guide would not populate without a full refresh. (#10220)

Plex Media Server 1.16.2.1297 (Plex Pass/Beta update channel)

New:
  • (Web) Updated to 3.99.2
Fixes:
  • (Add to Library) Hi-fi quality was limited if TIDAL account was not managed through plex.tv (#10155)
  • (Localization) Translated strings were not returned (#10168)
  • (NAS) Ensure transcoder temp directory is present at startup on Synology devices (#10213)
  • (NAS) The server might not automatically start after system reboot on Synology devices (#10236)
  • Greatly speed up partial scan operation (#10171)
  • On macOS, if a network interface had multiple IPv4 addresses, they could fail to publish to plex.tv (#1778)
  • Shows in “Shows you might like” were missing season counts (#10162)
  • The scanner or transcoder could crash when processing files containing big-endian DTS audio streams (#10135)
  • The server could use large amounts of CPU when running on a network with certain routers with UPnP enabled (#9610)

Plex Media Server 1.16.2.1297 is now available to everyone

Versienummer 1.16.2.1297
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Plex
Download https://plex.tv/downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-07-2019 16:05
+1KoalaBear84
16 juli 2019 16:50
The server could use large amounts of CPU when running on a network with certain routers with UPnP enabled (#9610)

Ik hoop dat ze na 1.5 jaar en meerdere tickets op het forum dit eindelijk opgelost hebben. Spontaan vliegt ie met alle threads in 100% CPU gebruik. Die kill je vervolgens, en 2 uur later weer, zoiets. Tegen de tijd dat je dat voor de eerste keer door hebt heeft dit wel euros aan stroom gekost. En nog steeds iets, maar check nu geautomatiseerd of dit gebeurd en word automatisch gekilled.

Maar volgens mij heeft het weinig relatie met UPnP. Als er een verbinding in de software kwijtraakt, dan kunnen ze daar niet meer omgaan en gaat het fout.

[Reactie gewijzigd door KoalaBear84 op 16 juli 2019 16:51]

+1geenwindows
16 juli 2019 17:25
voor gebruikers met een HDhomerun, NIET updaten! DVR en live tv werken niet meer. (tenminste in Nederland)
0d3x
16 juli 2019 16:53
te veel updates van plex media server naar mijn goesting. Elke keer er een update online klaar staat crashed mijn server... lastig
